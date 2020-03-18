why-not-all-online-retailers-are-booming-in-the-corona-crisis

100. 000 the mail order company Amazon wants to hire additional employees for warehousing and delivery in the United States Coping with online orders to cope with the coronavirus epidemic. The company also explicitly addresses people who work in the catering or tourism sector and are currently out of work in the crisis.

In addition, hourly wages in the United States are to be increased by two dollars by April and by around two euros in most European countries. For this, the company will invest 350 million dollars. Amazon did not want to say how many additional jobs will be created in Germany and how demand and capacity will develop here.

Zalando sees rather negative effects

Berlin online retailer Zalando, on the other hand, does not expect a large increase in business if numerous stores are now closing. “So far, we have seen rather negative effects,” said a spokeswoman for the business in Italy or Spain, where there are already larger store closures. Many people would currently think of something other than buying clothes. Many people are affected by job insecurity themselves, which affects the buying mood.

The Federal Association E-Commerce and Mail Order e.V. (bevh) shares this view. In a survey by the association 88, 3 percent of the companies said that they are currently directly affected by the effects of the corona pandemic. A good 50 percent of companies are currently expecting a temporary closure of at least some areas in the course of the year. 41 Percentage of companies surveyed are already experiencing a decline in demand, more than six out of ten expect this to fall in the course of the year.

In view of the upcoming closings of most stores, the digital association Bitkom has emphasized the “very central supply function” of online retail. The Free State of Bavaria has already explicitly steered towards the fact that online trading will take over the tasks of brick-and-mortar retail during the crisis, Bitkom explained on Tuesday. Now it is important that the other federal states also follow this example.

The association asked politicians to ensure that goods can be transported freely in the European internal market. There are already long traffic jams caused by trucks at the inner-European borders, deliveries are late. It is “essential” that logistics and delivery traffic continue to function in the coming weeks and months. “This also means that the operation of postal and parcel services must be ensured,” emphasized the association. To do this, it is necessary to give the companies in this sector top priority when it comes to lending, for example.

Food deliveries are becoming more popular

The food delivery service Lieferando has seen a significant increase in requests from restaurants for several days. “Delivery is now a good alternative for restaurants that currently have to keep their doors closed for guests,” says a spokeswoman. “Any official measures to close restaurants only refer to the avoidance of crowds, but not to the delivery of the dishes,” explains the company.

How the situation affects the number of orders cannot be predicted yet. Over the past few weeks, Lieferando has seen “no significant impact on our order numbers”. To avoid direct contact between customers and delivery couriers, the delivery service has been offering contactless delivery since last Friday: Customers should pay online and couriers only place ordered food at the front door to contain the risk of infection.