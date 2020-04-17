why-new-numbers-show-the-stagnation-of-the-corona-pandemic

1. 728. 357 – at least as many Tests on Covid – 19 existed in Germany until last Sunday, the 12. April. The Robert Koch Institute requested these numbers from the laboratories and on 16. Released April. With this reliable data on the total number of tests, better statements can be made about the spread of the virus. They show that they are stagnating.

There are more infected people than we know

One thing is still often misunderstood to this day: the numbers by The offices and media in Germany are reported, how often the tests on Covid – 19 were positive. You cannot tell how many people are infected. For this, all people would have to be tested. Another source of error: the increase in reported cases may also have to do with the fact that testing is becoming increasingly common. Because basically the following applies: If you look more often, you will find something more often. In order to classify the number of reported cases, it is important to know how much Germany is testing in certain periods.

It is therefore interesting to calculate what percentage of all tests are positive. If the virus spreads quickly, an increasing percentage would be expected. In fact, the percentage of positive results rose faster, then only slowly. Most recently, it even fell from 9.1 to 8.1 percent.

As the graphic with the numbers of the RKI also shows, Germany has checked more smears for viruses every week. Only in the past week until 15. April the number dropped slightly. Please note: The value can increase due to late reports.

What does the quota mean?

For Markus Scholz, professor of epidemiology at the University of Leipzig, the numbers say one thing above all: that the epidemic in Germany is stagnating. Because it is still decided according to the same criteria who will be tested, a relatively stable proportion of the positive results can be seen. This also contributes to the fact that there is enough test capacity – unlike at times in Italy.

If you change who is tested at all, this quickly affects the positive part. Scholz expects an even lower proportion of the positive results, “if, for example, more testing is carried out in the course of the easing, for example to regularly check people with a lot of contacts.”

What has to be done now?

The physician recommends exactly this as a test strategy for the coming time: “Regularly test people with many contacts that cannot be avoided, because, above all, such people clearly have an infection are more at risk, on the other hand you can quickly infect many more (keyword super spreader). ”

The positive rate in the USA is higher

The picture is different in the USA than in Germany.

The share of positive results was in double digits every week and is significantly higher than here. He went back first, then climbed quickly, but slowly at last.

There are several reasons why the values ​​are higher. One possible explanation is that the figures in the US are recorded differently. Because the number of positive results comes from another source, it is higher than in Germany. The RKI's figures only take into account positive results that come from the same survey as the total number of tests.

The international comparison

Does Germany test more often or less often than other countries? The USA has already overtaken the Federal Republic in absolute terms. The number of tests is increasing particularly quickly in the USA.

South Korea was particularly praised for its extensive tests. But the comparison shows: Germany has now tested more than the model country. And if you extrapolate the number of tests to the population, Germany is even at the top.

Germany often tests per capita

This classification shows that Germany tests more per capita than all three comparison countries. Mathematically, there is a test for every fiftieth person in Germany – in fact, however, some people have been tested several times.

In other countries, the quotas are much higher than here. In Iceland in particular there are many tests about 10. 000 Per 100.000 residents. But there are also far fewer people living in the island state: 356. 991 .