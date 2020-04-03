why-joining-the-federal-government-would-be-a-risk

The new strong man at Lufthansa is actually a railway worker. Billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, who became rich with the railway technology group Knorr-Bremse, is on a shopping spree in the corona crisis and has recently become a major shareholder in the airline. Thiele has secured ten percent of Europe's largest airline group on the stock exchange at bargain prices.

Now the state could also temporarily join the group of shareholders. Negotiations between Lufthansa and the federal government about financial injections are also about state participation and are already well advanced, as various news agencies reported on Friday. Speculations of up to ten billion euros are speculated.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Lufthansa confirmed the negotiations on various forms of participation by the state, but remains silent on the status of the talks. “We are in close contact with the federal government and the KfW bank,” a Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Thursday evening about Tagesspiegel Background. “At the moment it is all about securing our liquidity.”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said that nothing could be said about individual companies. At the beginning of the crisis, the federal government's aviation coordinator Thomas Jarzombek (CDU) announced in an interview with Tagesspiegel Background that “the protection of important transport infrastructure” – the government was ready.

The federal government should already help at Condor

The Lufthansa Group, which also includes Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines belonged, had extended the crisis flight schedule on Wednesday due to travel restrictions until May 3 and thus by two weeks. Most of the planes will probably also be on the ground. The rescue flights for stranded Germans abroad continue.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

The federal government is not only in demand at Lufthansa as a rescuer in need. After the bankruptcy of the parent company Thomas Cook, the Condor airline already had a KfW bridging loan of 360 million euros and should actually be taken over by the Polish airline LOT. But she is now in need of money and is likely to back down. The state could step in and look for a new buyer later.

Economists see conflict of objectives

The only question is when investors will put money back into an airline. “It can be expected that after the current restrictions have been lifted, tourist traffic will not normalize quickly, but will remain subdued for months, possibly even years,” warns the Institute for German Business (IW) in a previously unpublished study. “Even after the shutdown, it would then be impossible, given the margins in aviation that are already normal, to repay liquidity aid granted by the governments.”

There is also a conflict of interest: actually Federal government made flying more expensive in the name of climate protection with a tax increase. As airline shareholders and lenders, however, politicians and taxpayers should have an interest that flies more. “An increase in the cost of air travel due to climate policy considerations and a subsidization of the airlines through state aid contradict in the long term,” writes IW economist Klaus-Heiner Röhl.

Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr has been confident so far – despite the corona crisis. Photo: dpa

The state runs the risk that “it will only have to spend the air traffic tax, which was only raised on April 1, which should burden the industry with around 1.5 billion euros per year, directly for the maintenance of partially nationalized companies”. After the corona crisis, “strict subsidy rules” should therefore apply again. “This has to be done in international coordination in order to reduce the pressure for a subsidy race,” demands the economic institute. However, this should be difficult.

Moody's devalues ​​Lufthansa

Lufthansa has been trying to hold the group's money together since the beginning of the crisis and the Reduce fixed costs. Round 700 the 760 Aircraft in the group fleet are on the ground, the current traffic performance is still five percent. In addition to the massive short-time work in all parts of the company, the dividend was cut and manager salaries reduced. 87000 Lufthansa employees should be sent on short-time work.

According to CEO Carsten Spohr, the group, including a new KfW credit line, has cash and cash equivalents of EUR 5.1 billion. In addition, Lufthansa could bring in aircraft worth 10 as security for banks. Spohr is certain that you will last longer than others. This is countered by the downgrading of creditworthiness by the rating agency Moody's to junk level and negative stock market analyzes. As an extreme case, the US bank Citi has lowered the price target of the Lufthansa share to 50.

Even in normal times, government aid and participations play a key role in the struggle for market shares in the sky – not only in China. Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways have become world market leaders. France and the Netherlands were also involved in Air France-KLM in Europe even before the crisis. And the Italian government has been keeping Alitalia alive for years. Governments worldwide are now increasing their efforts in the crisis: The United States alone is pumping 50 into their billions Airlines. (with dpa)