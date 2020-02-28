why-joe-kaeser-could-soon-have-a-green-party-book

Joe Kaeser still wants to get rid of a message: With bans, says the Siemens boss to the address of the Greens, no social-ecological market economy will be created. Kaeser has come to the Green Economic Congress and on many points he agrees with party leader Annalena Baerbock.

But instead of bans, the Siemens man prefers to see “pretial steering”, that is, price control. Kaeser is convinced that consumers can also achieve behavior changes in this way: If people absolutely wanted to drive SUVs, the state should not prohibit this, but instead of 500 simply 5000 Demand tax, he says: “And if there are still some driving around, then stop 10000 Euro.”

To the economic congress, the organizing the Greens in the Bundestag on Friday in the former Berlin Kosmos cinema, managers and representatives of business associations that are traditionally not close to the Greens have also come: from the automotive industry, chemical industry, mechanical engineering and steel production. And Siemens boss Kaeser, who obviously gets on well with the Greens chairman Baerbock. Kaeser does not find it ambitious enough that the coal phase-out will, according to the will of the federal government, only come until 2038. “If you want that, it goes up to 2030,” he says.

Climate pact with industry

The Greens, in turn, are approaching the economy and are offering energy-intensive industry a “climate pact”. This is to ensure that investments in modern systems for a climate-neutral production method are worthwhile, for example for steel producers or aluminum factories. At the moment, these are often not profitable because European emissions trading still shows prices for greenhouse gas emissions that are too low, according to a position paper by the Bundestag parliamentary group.

The difference should be refunded to companies according to the wishes of the Greens. The costs for this are to be refinanced through a “climate contribution”, which is added to domestic products as well as to imports. This is to avoid competitive disadvantages compared to other regions in the world.

Baerbock's thesis that the conversion of the economy to a climate-neutral mode of production has to be tackled decisively, because otherwise entire branches of industry in Germany could be lost, Kaeser basically agrees. Only with the word “transformation” does the Siemens boss have his problems, he prefers to speak of the social-ecological market economy.

“We should never have done that”

It is also becoming increasingly important for companies today to take society's interests into account, says Kaeser: “A company must have a purpose that serves society.” At that point, Kaeser was already at the Siemens goal has set itself the goal of becoming climate neutral by 2030. And in the event of a “mistake”, namely Siemens' participation in the Indian Adani Group's coal mine project in Australia, which caused criticism from environmentalists worldwide and led to massive protests by the Fridays for Future climate movement in Germany.

“We should never have done that,” says Kaeser today. Even if the 18 million order was really just about making the trains safer, as Kaeser says, he thinks the decision is wrong afterwards. “It had no influence on the start of the mine. But on the reputation of the company. ”The lesson has been learned, he assures.

The Greens and the economy – that was not an easy relationship for a long time. But there has been a growing interest in one another for quite a while. Martin Brudermüller, the CEO of BASF, is represented on the business advisory council set up by the Greens in the Bundestag. There is so much interest in the confidential discussion that there is a waiting list.

Green expertise is required in business

More and more associations and companies also rely on the expertise of the Greens: In May, Volker Ratzmann, until recently Winfried Kretschmann's State Secretary for Federal Affairs, joined Deutsche Post. His wife Kerstin Andreae, former member of the German Bundestag, has been the managing director of energy and water management since November 2019. At the beginning of the year, the car company Daimler brought in the former Green Parliament member and communications consultant Daniel Mack. Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess, in turn, hired Sebastian Schaffer, the former Hamburg Senate spokesman and advisor to the second mayor Katharina Fegebank.

Interest is growing on the one hand because many entrepreneurs are concerned about a more climate-friendly production method. But it is also growing because they are preparing for the Greens to be represented in the next federal government. “We need dung riders,” Baerbock appeals to the business representatives present. “You have it,” replies Siemens boss Kaeser. When Baerbock jokes that before the event, she thought about bringing him a Greens membership application, Kaeser promises to think about it. If the Greens do not rely on bans, but instead establish the social-ecological market economy, “then I will send the application back to you.”