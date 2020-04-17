why-ghost-races-don't-fit-formula-e-philosophy

You cannot believe in miracles in pandemic times. This also applies to motorsport. Nevertheless, the associations continue to make plans for the time after the coronavirus crisis in sports. There they prefer to speak of rescheduled rather than canceled races.

It is not yet foreseeable when major events may take place again. The ban in Germany until 31. August is a minimum date. Whether it is extended depends on the infection rate.

A few days ago, Jamie Reigle, Formula E boss, hoped that the race on Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin on 21. June can take place. Now the U-turn came: the race is canceled, sorry, postponed. Reigle just got the curve in time with his decision.

It is completely unclear how to proceed with Formula E. The racing series wants to present future technologies on street circuits and is increasingly becoming a showcase for electromobility.

The race on the Tempelhofer Feld attracts spectators who learn about modern future technologies in a historical setting. That is why ghost races without spectators, as discussed in Formula 1, do not at all fit the philosophy of Formula E.

start of the season without spectators in Spielberg? The Formula 1 managers probably already have a plan. Photo: Erwin Scheriau / dpa

Nevertheless, those responsible for Formula E are thinking about this option, because the coronavirus crisis affects everyone: the manufacturers who have to pay their teams; the organizers who do not generate any income; Formula E, which has to worry about the money from TV broadcasting rights even more than before.

And not to be forgotten: the increasingly unsettled sponsors, who themselves feel the economic effects of the crisis. Not to mention the current travel restrictions for the international teams.

Wait and see the situation in motorsport only gets worse

How should the teams from Italy or China get to the respective events, for example? And even if there were no spectators: How should the distance regulations between drivers, team members, catering staff or physiotherapists be observed in the huge train?

For this reason alone, the entire racing circuit will be lying down for a long time. Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is probably right when he says he will cancel the current Formula 1 season. By simply waiting, the situation only gets worse. This also applies to Formula E.