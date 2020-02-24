why-gender-specific-medicine-is-important

A heart attack is most noticeable through chest pain that can radiate into the left arm.

That's right – but that often only applies to men.

Women are more likely to show symptoms ranging from nausea to fatigue to sleep disorders.

As a result, women die more often from an infarction, which is also still considered a typical male disease.

“Gender medicine”

The heart attack example is the best known when it comes to the importance of gender medicine: taking into account the biological differences between men and women in the research and treatment of diseases.

In Germany – similar to age-specific medicine – gender-specific medicine still leads a niche existence – despite the fact that numerous studies prove its importance.

A current US American research shows, for example, that our blood vessels could also show gender-specific differences.

As scientists report in the journal “JAMA Cardiology”, the vessels of women may age faster than those of men. In addition, they developed hypertension earlier in life.

For his analysis, the team led by medical doctor Susan Cheng from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles scarcely evaluated 145 000 blood pressure measurements taken over a period of 43 years across the US from 32 833 Study participants aged 5 to 98 years were collected. Hypertension is often the first warning sign of cardiovascular diseases.

It is all the more important to recognize indications or patterns for its origin and further development.

For example blood pressure

The doctors found that the vascular functions in women appear to develop differently than in men. On the one hand, they showed signs of hypertension – an increase in blood pressure – much earlier, and on the other hand it accelerated faster.

Susan Cheng, specialist for the differences in cardiovascular disease photo : Cedars-Sinai

«That means that a 30 – year old woman with high blood pressure has a higher risk of cardiovascular disease than a man with high blood pressure of the same age, if we set the hypertension limit exactly the same, explains lead author Cheng.

Research not only confirms that women have a different biology and physiology than men, but also shows why they are more susceptible to the development of certain types of cardiovascular diseases – and that to different people Times in life.

For medical doctor Christine Albert from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the study mainly leads to one conclusion: “It is another reminder for doctors that many aspects of our cardiovascular examinations and therapies need to be tailored specifically to women.

Results from studies carried out on men may not be directly transferable to women. »

The man as prototype

One demand, which Cathérine Gebhard agrees: “In medicine, the man is still considered a prototype,” says the senior physician at the Clinic for Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital Zurich. For example, the proportion of women in cardiovascular studies in Europe is between 18 and 24 percent – although for example 53 percent of those affected by cardiovascular diseases are female. “But although women suffer from it more often, they are still considered to be typical male diseases,” says Gebhard.

The underrepresentation of women in pharmaceutical studies has clear effects: women distribute and break down medication in the body differently because muscle mass, body weight and fat as well as water content differ between men and women.

Active ingredients and dosage instructions for medicines were based mainly on studies with men. “And male cells and male experimental animals are preferred even in the early stages of such investigations,” explains Gebhard. The result: women suffer one and a half to twice as often from side effects.

Historically, the low proportion of women in studies is also due to the thalidomide scandal: After the 1960 years ago, thousands of women who had taken the sedative and sleeping pill Contergan during pregnancy gave birth to children with malformations, they were excluded from clinical drug studies for a long time to protect unborn lives ,

A development that cardiologist Gebhard considers problematic. “If drugs are not tested on women, essential knowledge about the possible side effects is lost. This knowledge is only obtained after approval, if women are also taking the drug. » At the same time, medicine had long been a male-dominated subject, especially in higher positions, which also had an impact on the creation of medical guidelines.

Testosterone – different for women and men

For Gebhard, the US study shows once again that there are clear differences between the sexes that need medical attention. In fact, there are many examples of these not so small differences. For example, women suffer from autoimmune diseases more often, show differences in tumor biology and the response to painkillers.

Another recent study points to the different effects of the sex hormone testosterone in women and men. The corresponding study by the University of Cambridge concludes from the genetic information of 425 097 participants that the regulation of testosterone in men and women has a different genetic basis.

But not only that: While in women a genetically increased testosterone level by 37 percent greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes means lowering the risk of diabetes for men 14) percent, the researchers report in the journal “Nature Medicine”.

This example also shows: “Gender medicine is not gynecological medicine”, as Cathérine Gebhard emphasizes. There are many diseases such as osteoporosis, eating disorders or depression that are more likely to be attributed to women and are therefore rarely recognized and treated in men.

Men are also disadvantaged

“Men of all ages commit suicide more often than women,” adds Amma Yeboah. Nevertheless, in everyday clinical practice women with depression are treated as the most important risk factor for suicide, according to the psychiatrist, who researches and teaches at the University of Cologne as a guest lecturer on “Gender & health behavior”.

The question is, what is the reason for this paradox: “In practice men are likely to be disadvantaged because of the atypical representation of depression.” Yeboah concludes: “That means we need to fine-tune our diagnostic and therapeutic tools.” It is precisely these tools that gender-specific medicine can provide.

However, according to Yeboah, it is important that the gender binary – that is, the assumption that there are only two sexes – does not Current scientific findings correspond: “Chromosomes represent only one level on the question of gender, in addition there are also the organ, hormone, metabolism and finally the social psychological level.” The categorization into men and women will be different in the future: “Instead of binary, we will see gender as a spectrum.”

In this context, gender-specific medicine also means more precise medicine. “It allows for more individualized treatment that goes beyond the promise of personalized medicine,” explains the doctor.

Because while this concentrated mainly on genomes, gender medicine takes social factors into account. “The biological aspects of a person cannot be separated from the social,” she emphasizes. It is therefore all the more important to make gender-specific medicine mandatory and interdisciplinary in medical education.

Accept more complexity

The interest for this is present in any case says Yeboah. Her courses on the subject are regularly crowded. Probably also because such are rather the exception in Germany. For example, there is a center for gender research in medicine at the Berlin Charité alone. “In this country, the theory of medicine is still rather traditional,” says Yeboah. Last but not least, this is still a stagnation in medical research as a result of National Socialism with its focus on selection.

Overall, gender-specific medicine must become part of research, clinic and teaching, and that in all medical Disciplines, Cathérine Gebhard sums up. In Switzerland, the universities of Zurich and Bern have therefore set up a further education course in gender-specific medicine (“Sex- and Gender-Specific Medicine”), which is chaired by Gebhard. It starts in May of this year and is aimed at doctors and people with a master's degree in medicine or a related field – a first step towards further establishing gender-specific medicine.

For Amma Yeboah, the next one is Step in medicine as well as in science itself to see people as complex systems and not as complicated: “The future of medicine will depend on whether we learn to think more complex – because we are simple.” ( Alice Lanzke, dpa )