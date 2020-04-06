why-e-sports-can-never-replace-real-football

The fact that digital football is getting closer and closer to the real one could be seen at the weekend from the fact that Hertha from Berlin once again suffered a defeat. The fact that football from the console still has little in common with the real one was again evident from the amount of the result: Hertha's virtual kicker, controlled by Berlin professional Maximilian Mittelstädt, lost 1: 1 to the Freiburg players led by SC professional Keven Schlotterbeck: 11. And that also in the Olympic Stadium.

The Bundesliga Home Challenge is what Corona has left of soccer – young guys with mostly motionless faces, who chase the virtual players across the field with the controller in hand.

It's better than nothing. But at this point it should also be mentioned that it is not much better than nothing.

Sure, the graphics are spectacular, almost indistinguishable from the picture that the broadcasters send to the living room on a real Bundesliga match day. And the author of these lines can also say with certainty that the virtual game, if you hold the controller in your own hand, has its advantages.

Always the same passports and tackle that Uncertainties are missing

But for the viewer, console football is no substitute for the real game. The digital passports are too precise, the tackles are the same, the ball assumptions are too smooth, the misses are not bad enough, the referee decisions are too correct, the coaches on the sidelines are tame. In other words: the whole game is licked, imponderabilities are missing.

This is how you start to miss things that you might have previously viewed as a nuisance. This can be the debauchery of football fans, who ultimately only want to express, in their sometimes somewhat stupid way, what they dislike about glossy football, which not only found its way into the digital, but also into the real stadiums.

What is even more suddenly missing is the talk about football, the performance of the players, the lineups of the coaches, the possible transfers in summer, the arguments of the club bosses or even the private life of the footballers.

Therefore: digital football is a nice pastime, but not more.