why-coronavirus-tests-are-worthless-shortly-after-infection

There is no 100% reliable test for the corona virus in all respects. Antonia Zapf from the Institute for Medical Biometry and Epidemiology at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf said this weeks ago. “There is a large gray area,” says Zapf. So far, the numbers and studies have given a good impression of the development. But it is important: “They are estimates – not the truth.”

This is also the conclusion of researchers at Johns Hopkins University. In a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine , they found that the commonly used PCR tests alone are not very meaningful.

The scientists evaluated the first seven Studies with more than 1300 patients on the reliability of the coronavirus tests. The result: Every fifth PCR test gave a result that was wrongly negative. I indicated that the patients were actually infected by the fact that the further tests were positive.

As a result, the US researchers came to the conclusion that the time of sampling was of great importance it plays whether the test is valid. In the first three days after the virus broke out, it was almost impossible to detect Sars-CoV-2, the researchers write. Smears from the fourth day were still worthless in two thirds of all cases.

On the fifth day, the tests finally became more valid, only an average of two out of five tests were now false negative. The rate of false-negative tests then dropped to below 20 percent by the eighth day before slowly increasing again.

Antonia Zapf from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf considers false negative results to be so fatal because it means that the test persons are classified as healthy even though they are infected. The professor makes it clear: “That means that people go out and maybe infect others.”

From the perspective of the researchers at Johns Hopkins University, it can be said that the best time to test for the coronavirus is around the eighth day. According to the researchers, the fact that one of five tests failed even then could be due to the fact that the smear was not taken carefully enough.

They also consider it possible that some people carry only a few viruses in the nasal and pharynx – with such people, even several follow-up tests would not provide more valid results. This is not the only reason why researchers at Johns Hopkins University warn against ruling out infections only because a negative test result is available. (with dpa)