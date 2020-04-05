why-a-video-player-by-dietmar-hopp-causes-criticism

The publication of a video recording by Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp causes misunderstanding and criticism of the “Current Sports Studio”. The ZDF sports broadcast had broadcast live on Saturday evening a video previously recorded by TSG Hoffenheim in which Hopp took a stand on the weeks of abuse on the part of the football fan scene against him.

Criticized the social networks However, users do not use Hopp's statements themselves, but the ZDF approach. The public television broadcaster had not interviewed Hopp live, but had sent him questions in advance to be answered. Moderator Jochen Breyer did not have the opportunity to ask questions about his comments.

“How much money do I have to have to be able to play a video in the ZDF sports studio?” Or “Why can any single club official publish uncommented statements on your channel and discredit other parties? ”were only two provocative reactions.

Fan organizations also reacted. Rainer Vollmer, spokesman for the fan organizations' interest group, found Hopp's appearance “unfortunate” and the timing “inappropriate”. For spokesman Sigi Zelt from the ProFans alliance, Hopp “has not yet understood what the core of the protests really were about”. They were primarily directed against collective liability by the German Football Association (DFB).

Hopp had said in the “Current Sports Studio”: “To make myself a face for commerce is really not understandable. Unfortunately, the agitation was so perfectly staged that Ultras of many clubs took part. “But then he also emphasized:” But I would like to forget it all if it is history from now on. “

Hop on guest. The Hoffenheim patron was a few years ago in the “Current Sports Studio” with ZDF presenter Katrin … Photo: Imago / Martin Hoffmann

Hopp was before Coronavirus break has been hostile to German soccer stadiums for weeks. The escalation was triggered by a decision by the DFB Sports Court. This had lifted a probation for fans of Borussia Dortmund due to continued hate posters against Hopp and excluded all BVB supporters from compulsory games for their club in Sinsheim for the next two years. Such collective punishments, which were actually abolished by the DFB and the then President Reinhard Grindel 2017, met with violent rejection in the fan scene.

ZDF cannot understand the criticism from social media. “In this case it was not a classic interview, but statements by Dietmar Hopp,” the Mainz-based broadcaster told Tagesspiegel on request. “We handled the procedure in the broadcast completely transparently.” (with dpa)