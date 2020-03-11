why-a-shop-keeper-suddenly-causes-a-sensation

When people stop traveling, an industry is particularly hard hit: airlines. The corona virus destroys flight plans, keeps passengers away from airports and creates an alarm in the boardrooms of the aviation industry.

Germany's market leader, Lufthansa, is sharply shortening its flight plan. Every second connection is deleted. The employees are sent on unpaid leave, and the group could also use short-time work soon. Others have crashed even more. UK airline Flybe filed for bankruptcy last week.

On the ground: Lufthansa is canceling almost every second flight due to the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: dpa

The industry association IATA expects that the airlines worldwide this year due to the virus up to 113 could lose billions of dollars. That would be worse than the Sars epidemic 2003 and the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull 2010. Only the financial crisis has hurt the airlines worse, but no one knows how long the corona virus will keep the world in suspense and how hard it is going to get.

In one respect, however, the corona accident could be for prove the European aviation industry an advantage: in the fight for the lobby to relax consumer protection while flying. The topic is more topical than it has been for a long time. In February, the Croatian Presidency pulled a seven-year-old proposal from the EU Commission out of the moth box that would save companies a substantial amount of reimbursements to customers. This Thursday there is an expert hearing at the Federal Ministry of Transport in Berlin.

In the event of delays, you can choose between 250 and 600 Euro from the airlines

And that's what it's about : So far, passengers in the EU have been able to demand compensation payments from airlines if they arrive late at their destination. Between and 600) the airlines have to pay, depending on whether it is a short-, medium- or long-haul flight.

he companies are not liable if the reason for the delay is an exceptional circumstance for which they cannot help, such as a storm or bird strike. The Croatians want to specify which cases these are in a list on the new EU Passenger Rights Regulation. This is useful to resolve disputes. For example, whether the corona virus is such an unusual circumstance. Consumer advocates say no, airlines see it differently. You want to be able to cancel flights in Corona times without compensation.

Will there be compensation in the future only after five hours?

The core of the planned reform, however, is the question of how much patience customers need to have to deal with operational disruptions. So far, Lufthansa, Easyjet and Co. have had to pay if their passengers arrive at their destination with a delay of three hours. This limit is to be raised to five hours in the future. This is what the Croatians propose, so it was in the draft that the EU Commission 2013 had launched, and so did the black-red coalitioners in Germany 2018 in their coalition agreement written.

Fear of flying: Many people avoid airports because of the corona virus. Photo: dpa

This would have serious consequences for German travelers. Last year there were around 2500 flights from German airports that were three hours or more late, that did Internet flight portal Flightright of all places. The estimated compensation volume was around 100 Euro.

The sum would be halved if the delay limit was increased to four hours. Then only 1300 flights would have been affected. At five hours it would even be only 900 departures, the potential compensation would be 36 and thus decrease to around a third.

Complaints about airlines are increasing

The number of consumers defending themselves against the airlines is increasing. More than 21 700 complaints went 2019 only at the arbitration board for public transport. Compared to 2017 this is an increase of 67 percent.

Consumer advocates are therefore against the planned change. “If the passenger rights are toppled, the airlines' motivation to offer a reliable and punctual system will decrease,” says Marion Jungbluth, mobility and travel expert of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV). In the event of problems, the airlines would make less effort to find a replacement aircraft within a short time.

Compensation: So far, customers can request money if the plane is three hours late. Photo: dpa

The aviation industry strongly disagrees. The interpretation of today's delay regulation is counterproductive, says Matthias von Randow, managing director of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry (BDL). For example, if there are problems with the aircraft, the airlines would not be able to carry out a fault analysis within three hours, procure a replacement aircraft and bring the passengers to their destination with a new aircraft and perhaps also a fresh crew.

The aviation industry says: Consumers would also benefit

But once you get over the three hours come and anyway have to pay compensation, the airlines would have little incentive to additionally organize an expensive replacement plane. Passengers would then have to plan long delays. “That wouldn't happen with a five-hour limit,” says Randow.

A relaxation of the time frame is therefore primarily in the interest of customers. “The passengers want to get to their destination, the compensation is secondary,” said the BDL manager. But when it comes to corporate balance sheets, payments are by no means secondary. If you add up all replacement services and compensations that airlines 2019 paid in the EU, you get eight Billion euro. Now that many are struggling, it really matters.

A beacon of hope for the aviation industry: Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. Photo: imago images / Metodi Popow

“Politicians are under pressure to help the airlines,” believes Markus Tressel, tourism policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group. The industry's hopes are directed primarily at the Federal Ministry of Transport. Von Randow was State Secretary there before moving to Air Berlin and then to the association. The BDL is counting on transport minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) to use the German presidency in the second half of the year to bring the reform of passenger rights under wraps.

But it's not quite that simple. Because Scheuer already has to deal with the investigation committee on the toll. It is questionable whether he also wants to take responsibility for restricting consumer rights. When asked by Tagesspiegel, the ministry only said that the federal government was striving for “a balance between the legitimate interests of the aviation industry and a high level of consumer protection”. In the Federal Ministry of Justice, which is also involved, the plans are viewed critically anyway and would be happy if the regulation simply remained as it is.

The reform was in the drawer for seven years, the Brexit clears the way

That it could be different is due to the Brexit. The Spaniards and the British had blocked the recast for years because they could not agree on the status of Gibraltar. The problem is solved with the departure of the British. There is some evidence that the black-red coalitioners did not have such a turn in mind when they signed the coalition agreement. “It was completely senseless and unnecessary,” says Green politician Tressel. He hopes for a correction: “It would be a bad signal to turn consumer protection standards back down.”