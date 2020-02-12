who-warns-of-premature-prognoses-to-end-the-coronavirus-epidemic

Science
The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of premature predictions of an end to the coronavirus epidemic. It is “far too early” to say when the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid – 19 could have peaked, said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Wednesday in Geneva. The UN health authority has been warned of a drop in new cases reported from China within the past week.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, urged the stabilization of the numbers “with extreme caution interpret”. The outbreak could “develop in any direction,” he added.
Two days earlier, US President Donald Trump had caused a stir with the claim worried the virus would “go away in April”. He cited warmer weather as the reason.
Since the outbreak of the viral disease in central China's Hubei province in December, the death toll in China has more than 1100 increased, more than 44. 600 people got infected. Outside the People's Republic there are more than 400 Infection cases in round 25 countries. (AFP)
Mobile radio fair canceled due to virus worries
After the withdrawal of numerous exhibitors out of fear of the corona virus, the mobile phone trade fair World Mobile Congress in Barcelona was canceled , The originally for the 24. to 27. The fair planned for February does not take place because of the “worldwide concern about the outbreak of the corona virus,” the organizer GSMA said on Wednesday evening.
In the past few days, the US online giant Amazon, among others, had the Japanese Sony group, Telekom and LG Electronics from South Korea canceled their participation in the fair due to the health risk for all present due to the epidemic. The fair in Barcelona is usually with more than 100. 000 visitors and around 2800 Exhibitors from all over the world one of the most important industry shows. (AFP)
WHO names four vaccine candidates
In the fight against the new lung disease Covid – 19 the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to speed up the search for a vaccine and effective medication. Thereupon the 400 Experts agreed that since Meet in Geneva on Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Wednesday evening. There are four possible vaccine candidates, hopefully two of which will prove promising, said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. One of the most pressing tasks was the development of simpler tests for the detection of infections.
Tedros criticized that the cruise ship “Westerdam” from Hong Kong was not allowed to dock in several ports in Asia, although there was no evidence for infections on board. “Stigmatizing individuals or countries can only hinder our work,” he said. The WHO, together with the United Nations' International Maritime Organization, would appeal to governments to respect the free passage of ships and the rights of passengers.
According to Swaminathan, the first vaccine tests on humans could begin in three to four months. A certified vaccine for extensive use is probably only in 18 months available. Several existing drugs are currently being checked to see if they are Covid – 19 – Can help the sick. The WHO would develop guidelines for this as soon as possible. (AP)
US rapid test for Corona does not work properly
A US rapid test to diagnose the coronavirus, which has already been 36 countries ordered, does not work properly. That cleared the on Wednesday United States health agency CDC, who developed the test. At a Tests in laboratories in several US states did not have the tests the result was clear – positive or negative – said CDC director of respiratory diseases, Nancy Messonnier. presumably one of the three substances for the detection of the virus does not work uniform.
The CDC had started the past week, the Send rapid tests to certified laboratories in the United States. The authority according to also have 36 Countries abroad ordered the test within should provide a diagnosis for four hours. With the delivery abroad but not yet started.
Due to the new virus called Covid – 19 worldwide so far via 44. 000 people infected, most of them on the mainland China. In Germany there are 16 proven infections, in the USA 13.
The causative agent of the lung disease was first in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan occurred. Since then, more than 1100 People and thus more than in the Sars epidemic around 17 years. (AFP)
Crew of the “Diamond Princess”: From dream job to nightmare
The crew members of the quarantined standing cruise ship complain about dangerous working conditions.
The crew members of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” are afraid for their lives. While the 2700 passengers are strictly separated from each other because of the risk of infection with the corona virus , sees the situation for about 1000 crew members below deck look different.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
Robert Koch Institute warns of worldwide spread
The novel coronavirus Covid – 19 could, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), take hold internationally. “Global development suggests that the virus could spread worldwide in the sense of a pandemic,” says a report that the Berlin Institute published on the Internet on Wednesday. Countries with limited resources in the health system are particularly affected. “But even in countries like Germany this could lead to a high burden on medical care”, it was said.
The experts also write that a meeting with an infected person is currently very unlikely for people in Germany. However, the assessment can change at any time. The situation is developing very dynamically and must be taken seriously .
A strategy of containment is currently recommended, the RKI explained. I am trying to identify infected people as early as possible. As a precaution, their contact persons should 14 Spend days in quarantine. Even if not all sufferers and their contacts were found in time, these steps would slow the spread of the pathogen in the population, it said.
“A wave of diseases in Germany is to be delayed and its dynamics weakened.” The aim is to save time – for example for preparations and more to experience the virus. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu wave that is currently also going on in Germany coincides. This is likely to lead to “maximum stress” on medical care.
Das RKI also refers to many unanswered questions. The effects of a possible spread on the population in this country depended on various factors that are currently not yet assessable. (AP)
Coronavirus is seen internationally as a major danger
A majority of people in According to a survey in eight countries, the spread of the novel corona virus is a major or very great threat. Almost every second German sees this new type of lung disease as a worldwide threat , as can be seen from the international survey published on Wednesday by the Ipsos Institute.
Just 16 percent of the German survey participants assume that the effects of the virus are rather small or very small . In other countries the fear of the virus is greater. Especially in Japan (66 percent), Australia (61 percent) and the USA ( 55 percent) the respondents see a large or very large threat to the world from the epidemic , The perception of threats in Great Britain, Canada and Russia is lower than in Germany.
Global, not even one in five believes that the epidemic will soon be over. Support for mitigation measures is strong in all participating countries. 78 Percent of German respondents favor mandatory examinations of all people who come from affected countries. 74 percent believe that the federal government has a legal quarantine for people who have may have been infected with the virus. Every second German citizen demands that the government should ban travel from and to affected countries. Travel bans are mainly in Australia (73 percent), Japan (71 percent) and the USA (70 percent).
For the survey from 7. until February 9 8001 People from 16 years in Canada, the USA, Australia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Japan and Russia. The samples from all countries except Russia are representative of the general adult population under 75 years in these countries. (AFP)
What is life like on the “Diamond Princess”?
Sit-ups, whiskey and the Oscars: passengers on the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” provide insights into their everyday lives.
How is it on board a cruise ship that has been in quarantine for more than a week? While reports of new coronavirus infections come from passengers almost every day, life for the rest of the people on board the “Diamond Princess” has to go on somehow. They document their everyday life on board the ship on social media.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
Spahn considers fever measurement at airports to be pointless
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has calls for temperature measurements at airports because of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 Cancellation granted. “Measuring fever at the airports makes no sense,” said the CDU politician on Wednesday in one Current hour in the Bundestag on the subject. Such measurements would give the impression of measures and suggest false security. Spahn pointed out that people infected with the virus can also be completely fever-free. (AP)
39 more people infected on cruise ship
on board the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Yokohama, Japan, at other 39 People have been diagnosed with an infection, as the Japanese Ministry of Health said on Wednesday announced. Four people showed serious symptoms.
This increases the number of infected people on board to 174. The rest of the round 3600 Passengers and crew members should at least until 19. Stay on the ship in February. According to the German embassy, none of the ten German citizens on board have been infected so far. (dpa)
More and more coronavirus cases on cruise ship in Japan
Why Chinese economic experts poke in the fog
Telekom does not take part in mobile communications fair due to virus
After several prominent cancellations In the past few days, Telekom has also canceled its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. “The decision was very difficult for us” , the company announced on Wednesday in the short message service Twitter, but “the health of our employees and all our guests there is paramount”. Other companies also stay away from the mobile communications trade fair due to the corona virus.
For example, the US online giant Amazon, the Japanese Sony group and LG Electronics from South Korea canceled due to the health risk for all those present due to the epidemic. “The MWC is a great fair,” said Telekom, “we are already looking forward to the next MWC.”
The fair in Barcelona is usually with more than 100. 000 visitors and around 2800 Exhibitors from all over the world one of the most important industry shows . This year it should be from 24. until 27. February.
The organizer, the international association of mobile operators (GSMA), wants to take fears of a virus spread with stricter security measures. According to the “Handelsblatt” information, there are other network operators in discussion with the GSMA besides Telekom, to have the event canceled . (AFP)
Request for questionnaire when entering the EU
Before a meeting of EU health ministers, the Group of the European People's Party in the European Parliament (EPP) calls for a uniform EU response to the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. There are different approaches in the individual member states, criticized the chairman of the EPP Group, Manfred Weber, in Strasbourg on Wednesday. The EU must finally have a common strategy. The group proposed that all travelers entering the European Union must fill out a questionnaire to better prevent further spread of the virus
For example, in addition to basic contact details, trips to China and Asia should also be entered in the questionnaire, explained the Italian EPP MP Antonio Tajani. Also whether in the 30 days before the arrival of flu symptoms, should be recorded. False information should be punished, said Tajani. All EU countries would have to take a uniform approach when dealing with immigrants ), stressed Vice-President Esther de Lange. The group also appealed to EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
The EU generally has little competence in responding to the virus epidemic, This is primarily with the member states themselves. The EU health ministers should travel to a special meeting on the coronavirus in Brussels on Thursday. For Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn wanted to attend the meeting. (AP)
Federal Minister of Health warns of bottlenecks in medication
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn alleviates bottlenecks Medicines due to production downtime in China as a result of the coronavirus epidimic. Since the production in China was partially discontinued, this could have consequences for the drug supply in Germany, said the CDU politician on Wednesday in Berlin.
Containers with deliveries from China would need about four weeks to reach Europe. Therefore, in the next two or three weeks, active ingredients and supplies are expected to arrive before the escalation the situation in the People's Republic. “Now we also have to prepare for how we deal with it,” said Spahn. This requires European agreements.
“As of today, it is not yet possible to predict whether a worldwide pandemic will result from a regionally limited epidemic in China will or not, “said the politician. There may be thousands more infected people in China apart from the official statistics, but they would not be recorded , since the focus is only on cases with a symptomatic course. One has to prepare as best as possible. “As of now we have 09 infected patients in Germany, all of whom are also being treated and isolated and are being accompanied and cared for accordingly, “said the Minister. (Reuters)
Webasto headquarters in Bavaria reopened
After two weeks of closure due to several coronavirus infections, the automotive supplier Webasto reopened its corporate headquarters in Gautinger Stockdorf on Wednesday. In the morning, the staff poured into the previously cleaned and disinfected building in the Starnberg district of Bavaria. A Chinese Webasto employee had introduced the pathogen during a business trip. All now 14 Infections in Bavaria are related to Webasto. In addition to employees, relatives have also become infected.
Chief Executive Officer Holger Engelmann emphasized in the morning, the closure was a precautionary measure to avoid the infection chain after the first positive test to interrupt in the company. The last two cases were on
Tuesday evening. There are two direct contacts from Infected, who were already under domestic quarantine. She had been routinely tested again before the quarantine
should be canceled, it said.
Webasto had closed its headquarters in January after the first
infection became known. Most of the round 1000 employees worked in the home office. (AP)
Restaurants in Hong Kong build partitions
The fear of spreading the new corona virus makes restaurants in Hong Kong inventive: a restaurant even builds partitions Perspex between two guests at one table while another blinds down to avoid contact between visitors at different tables, local media reported on Wednesday. At the beginning of the week it had been reported that 11 of 19 infected family members after they all ate together from a traditional Chinese fire pot.
In the seven million metropolis there are only 50 confirmed infections with the new virus Sars-CoV-2, but it sits the shock of the Sars pandemic 2002 / 2003 still deep today. Of the 774 Deaths at that time in China and worldwide were alone 299 in Hong Kong.
The government of the Chinese special administrative region now also advises the Hong Kong people to go as little as possible and Avoid crowds of people what in the densely populated port metropolis is difficult. (AP)
Increased complaints about discrimination in Germany
At the Federal anti-discrimination agency report Increasingly people of Asian origin who report exclusions due to the novel corona virus. “We are currently experiencing that people are marginalized and discriminated against because of their appearance or their origin,” said Bernhard Franke, head of the agency, on Wednesday in Berlin. Overall, in the past few days 19 Victims turned to the anti-discrimination office. The agency reported the case of a doctor's office that refused treatment to a patient of Chinese origin, even though the person concerned had been to the doctor for completely different symptoms and had not been to China for months. In another case, a Chinese student received a rejection of an apartment application on the grounds: ” I don't want a corona virus. ” A greengrocer in a southern German tourist metropolis has Chinese tourists access prohibited his store. (AP)
Head of State Xi: China will be even stronger after the virus
China's President Xi Jinping is convinced that his country is fighting the Corona virus will win. According to online China Daily newspaper, Xi said late Tuesday night (local time) that he was confident that China would become even stronger and more prosperous after winning the epidemic. The Chinese people have come together and started a “war” against the virus. The measures that had been taken would have led to positive results, said Xi accordingly.
Xi is further quoted, the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, the advantage of the country's system, which has made it possible to use all the resources available to deal with the major problems to bundle, the strong material and technological support as well as the rich experience in the reaction to the contagion will enable China to gain control of the epidemic.
WHO boss compares virus threat to terrorist threat
Given WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the “very serious threat to the rest of the world” spoken. “Viruses can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist act,” he said.
At the start of a two-day expert conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros called on Tuesday all affected countries to share their medical and scientific data. “The most important thing is to stop the spread and save lives,” he said. He hopes that “one of the results of this meeting will be a common road map for research”, Scientists and donors around the world could orientate themselves.
Colleagues in China who were connected via video link, said Tedros: “We are here to help you we wish you courage, patience, success and good health in this situation with its extremely difficult circumstances. “
China's Foreign Minister comes to Munich and Berlin
After months Frosty relations between Beijing and Berlin visited China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Germany again. As Foreign Office spokesman Geng Shuang said to the press in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference from Thursday to Saturday and conduct regular strategic dialogue with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin.
In Munich, Wang Yi also wants to the Chinese efforts in the fight against the new corona virus and international cooperation on the project, said Geng Shuang.
Wang Yi had the strategic dialogue originally planned for last October canceled out of anger at a Meuse meeting with Joshua Wong, a leader of the Hong Kong democracy movement. Maas had spoken to Wong in September during an event in Berlin. Since then the relationships have been tense. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not go into the differences.
The fifth round of dialogue will focus on bilateral relations, China's relationship with Europe, joint efforts to maintain multilateralism and free trade, and regional and international conflicts, the spokesman said. He added that Wang Yi also other top German politicians I'll see. (AP)
Deutsche Bank warns of recession caused by coronavirus
Because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in China, economists at Deutsche Bank are holding a recession in Germany for possible. “We expect the corona virus to dampen gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter, so that A technical recession in the winter half year is now increasingly likely “, it says in one study released on Wednesday. Since economic output is already over 2019 may have shrunk because of the continuing weak economy, this would be the second consecutive minus quarter. Economists call this a “technical recession”. A first estimate for the final quarter 2019 will be published by the Federal Statistical Office this Friday.
“The corona virus poses considerable risks for our forecast of a recovery in the global economy, as we had previously assumed that the Chinese economy would revive,” emphasized the economists. “This is especially true for Germany, whose exports are not least due to weak demand from China in the year 2019 slowed down. “ China is the most important trading partner of Europe's larger economy: The mutual exchange of goods added up 2019 on more than 200 billion euros.
The experts consider it possible that losses in the Chinese business can be made up for. “If the spread of the coronavirus soon peaks as expected, the demand may simply shift to the later course of the year 2020 “, says the Deutsche Bank. Due to the above-average margins in China, however, a temporary setback is reflected in the profits , which should make companies even more careful. (Reuters)