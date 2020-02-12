who-warns-of-premature-prognoses-to-end-the-coronavirus-epidemic

WHO warns of premature predictions

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of premature predictions of an end to the coronavirus epidemic. It is “far too early” to say when the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid – 19 could have peaked, said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Wednesday in Geneva. The UN health authority has been warned of a drop in new cases reported from China within the past week.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, urged the stabilization of the numbers “with extreme caution interpret”. The outbreak could “develop in any direction,” he added.

Two days earlier, US President Donald Trump had caused a stir with the claim worried the virus would “go away in April”. He cited warmer weather as the reason.

Since the outbreak of the viral disease in central China's Hubei province in December, the death toll in China has more than 1100 increased, more than 44. 600 people got infected. Outside the People's Republic there are more than 400 Infection cases in round 25 countries. (AFP)