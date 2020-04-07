who-wants-to-pump-in-the-studio-in-the-future?

Kurt Heinz Reitz, 64 years old, has changed in the past 18 years what really built up. 2002 he took over the gym on Tempelhofer Berg in Berlin from his predecessor, who did this via 30 years. The studio is one of the oldest in this country. Reitz did not turn the studio into one of these sterile, testosterone-soaked pump chambers, but into a charming training facility in which personal contact and advice are very important. Reitz is not concerned with stupid muscle building, but with health. “We work preventively, health-oriented and rehabilitative,” says the homepage of his fitness center.

However, they are not currently working there. Due to the corona virus pandemic, Reitz's studio is closed and the studios across Germany are closed. And with each more day the centers are closed, debt and worries increase. “I can survive like this for now. The only question is whether I want that, ”says Reitz. “Because if the debt should eventually run into the hundreds of thousands, bankruptcy would probably be better.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple-Geräte herunterladen können und hier für Android-Geräte.]

But it is not yet so far. Reitz applied for government aid and received it quickly. He also experiences great solidarity precisely because his studio has a personal focus. “Most of our customers simply continue to pay for the subscription in April, even though they cannot use it,” he says. “The understanding of our plight is very high.”

All of this is the reason why Reitz did not have to quit his three permanent employees, the three trainees and the two part-time employees . But what if the studios – which is likely – have to remain closed in May and also in June? “Then it gets tight,” says Reitz. He expects that he will only return to the black in the end 2021. “But only if it really runs perfectly.”

2019 the industry made a turnover of 5, 51 Billions in sales

The fitness industry, for which there has been a steep upward trend in Germany for many years, is therefore idle and the question is now whether it will ever be as strong as it was before the crisis. The turnover of the studios in Germany has climbed continuously in recent years to the now almost unbelievable sum of 5, 51 billion euros, paid by around twelve million customers in Germany. It almost seems as if nothing is more important to the Germans than a steeled and equally healthy body.

A lot of equipment , but no operation. The gyms are currently closed. Photo: REUTERS

That, in turn, could be the reason why the fitness industry is facing more than just a temporary kink. Because most studios are cramped because every meter of space costs money. And, of course, sweaty sport in a confined space in corona virus times is one of the last things people want to do. Especially since, as Reitz admits, training is often done in muscle shirts in which sweat is not absorbed. “The corona virus crisis will make people aware of this issue,” Reitz believes. “Of course, fear plays a crucial role in this.” How long the fear of infection will keep people busy, “only the gods know,” he says.

Gyms are sewn on edge

If the gods mean well with him and the fitness industry, physical self-optimization will be in Germany start again in a few months. Birgit Schwarze also hopes for this. “It should start quickly,” says the president of the employers' association of German fitness and health facilities. “For the millions of people in our studios, the training also means a great deal of psychological relief.”

Blacks would have wished for a different approach to the fitness centers. “Even outdoor training was not allowed,” she says. “The authorities decided that. But when I think of the many hardware stores, whose garden departments are packed, I think that it is easier to get infected than in a gym. ”

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Corona in Ihrem Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihren Bezirk. Kostenlos und kompakt:leute.tagesspiegel.de]

If operations should start up again soon, “if conditions were imposed, such as a reduced number of visitors, we would also meet them,” says Schwarze.

Yes that may be easier said than done. In any case, for the Berlin studio owner Kurt Heinz Reitz, many fitness centers are “sewn on edge”. Some providers offer a subscription for 9, 90 a month. “If they have to clear out half of their devices now, they can close right away,” he says. The struggle for survival has only just begun at the gyms.