who-should-accept-the-vw-comparison-and-who-shouldn't

Grit Schubert is satisfied. VW offers the Brandenburg woman 2597 euros in damages for her old diesel. Your Skoda Octavia estate, model year 2010 is part of the comparison offer that VW currently has 262. 000 customer makes. New the car was scarce as an EU re-import 20. 000 euros.

Schubert, who works as a doctor and does not want to appear in the newspaper with her real name, is happy about the money. Last year, she joined the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) for declaratory judgment without too much expectation.

In the absence of legal protection insurance, an individual claim for damages due to exhaust gas manipulation was not an alternative. She likes the comparison. “I registered immediately and sent in all the documents,” she says. Now she is waiting for the transfer from Wolfsburg. From May 5, money will flow, VW announces.

231. 000 from 262. 000 Customers show interest

Many react like Schubert. More than 140.000 People agreed to the comparison offer that VW and VZBV negotiated in the first week. Further 60.000 Owner of a VW diesel, which with the manipulated EA – 189 – engine has been registered either on the Internet or at the call center. “We see this as a positive sign that consumers perceive the offer as fair and trust the comparison process,” says Hiltrud Werner, who is responsible for legal matters on the VW Board of Management. Up to last Friday we had a total of 231. 000 People activated their account, around 180. 000 People have uploaded their documents in approximately 50. 000 Cases the review has already been completed, a VW spokesman told Tagesspiegel. Until 20. April registrations are possible.

All clean? If you don't trust the software update and want to return your car, you can only do so through a single action. Photo: picture alliance / Julian Strate

If you believe Christopher Rother, many diesel victims make a mistake if they agree hastily. VW offers the customer compensation between 1350 and 6257 Euro, depending on the model and model year. With a single lawsuit, Rother believes that many customers could get a lot more out of themselves. The lawyer, who once handled the my-right lawsuit against VW for the law firm Hausfeld, now speaks of “tens of thousands of euros” and now, as managing director of the process financer Profin, finances diesel processes against VW.

In May, the Federal Court of Justice deals with Dieselgate

Rothers hopes are directed to the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), which is on May 5 is dealing with a VW diesel process for the first time. Should the highest German civil court award the diesel claimants the full purchase price as compensation for the exhaust gas manipulation without in return deducting compensation for the use of the car, this would indeed be more lucrative for many consumers than the comparison offer from VW. The problem: Nobody knows how the BGH will decide, and the sparrow in hand is closer to many than the pigeon on the roof.

Process finance provider Profin pays up to 5000 in advance

In order to persuade customers to refuse the VW comparison offer, Rother in turn puts money on the table. Profin pays VW diesel owners an immediate compensation of up to 5000 if they – supported by the process finance provider – against the settlement and opt for an individual lawsuit. Customers should be able to keep the money even if the lawsuit was later lost. If the individual suit is successful, the sum will be taken into account and Profin will receive a commission of up to 30 percent.

However, an offer from Profin does not get everyone. Vehicles that were bought cheaply years ago and that have a lot on the speedometer are not interesting for the process finance provider. In return, this means: Such customers should definitely accept the comparison offer.

But how to find to find out what to do?

For whom the comparison is worthwhile

Diesel lawyer Ralph Sauer, whose law firm Dr. Stoll & Sauer was part of the VZBV team of lawyers in the sample determination procedure, provides assistance. “The comparison offer is worthwhile for diesel customers who bought the car cheaply as a used car,” says the lawyer.

Owners who traveled a lot by car could also benefit from the mass comparison. “If more than 150. 000 Standing kilometers on the odometer makes an individual complaint less sensible, ”says Sauer.

And for whom not

If you bought an expensive car and drove little, you could be better served with the individual lawsuit. “VW offers about a Polo model year 2008, the new 30. 000 Euro, 1350 Euro. If the car only 70 . 000 Kilometers is a joke, “says the diesel lawyer.

Finally clarity: In May the Federal Court of Justice will deal with diesel gates. Photo: dpa

In general, everyone who is contacted by VW should get an offer. If the amount offered is less than ten percent of the original purchase price, you should stay away from the comparison, says Sauer. The offer is in the range between ten and 20 percent, you should think about it. “Is the offer with 20 Percentage or more of the purchase price should be awarded if you want to keep the car, ”says Sauer.

Do you want to keep your car or not?

The situation is different if you don't trust the software updates and that Therefore prefer to get rid of the vehicle. In the case of an individual lawsuit, compensation is usually given step by step against returning the car. And since the recent decision of the European Court of Justice, customers who have financed their diesel credit have also been able to withdraw their purchase price by revoking the contract, provided the loan agreement is still running.

Claim assigned?

Some VW diesel owners do not receive an offer from VW: buyers who were resident abroad when buying, and people who use their diesel after the 31. December 2015.

Even those who have ceded their claim, for example to the process financier My Right, are not included. However, these plaintiffs can now switch over the last few meters. You can have My Right retransfer your claim if you find the VW comparison offer attractive. However, they would have to receive a success fee from 25 Pay percent to the litigation financier, emphasizes spokesman Jan-Eike Andresen, who finds such a step nonsensical with regard to the chances of a positive judgment by the Federal Court of Justice.

Risky A change in the cases in which the plaintiff has sold the car and does not know whether the later purchaser participated in the model declaratory action, consumer protectionists are thinking. Because there is money from the VW comparison only once per car. If there are several registrations, the buyer receives the money that was last before January 1st 2016 bought.

Customers should seek advice

Customers should seek advice from a lawyer if they are unsure. VW pays for a lawyer up to 190 consulting costs if you accept the comparison later. Rother even offers lawyers 250 for advice from VW Diesel customers.

For Grit Schubert the thing is done. She gets twelve percent of the purchase price, that's enough for her. “It's a lot of money for only registering once for the model declaratory action,” she says.