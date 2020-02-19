who-sees-great-progress-in-the-fight-against-the-coronavirus

Outrage over guest commentary on the corona virus: China expels three journalists from the “Wall Street Journal”



In protest against an insulting comment in the Wall Street Journal on the outbreak of the lung disease, China expelled three correspondents from the newspaper. you will Withdrawal of the accreditation with immediate effect , the spokesman for the foreign ministry, Geng Shuang, told the press in Beijing on Wednesday. It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that several correspondents are being expelled from an international news organization in the country.

Vice-Office Director Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who are US citizens, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were asked to leave China within five days, the newspaper said. The unusual designation exacerbates tensions between China and the United States. Washington had acted against five Chinese state media on the previous day by regulating them more directly as direct organs of the communist leadership in Beijing.

The trigger of the Chinese anger is an opinion by columnist Walter Russell Mead in the “Wall Street Journal” of February 4th with the headline: ” China is the real sick man of Asia. ”The choice of words is reminiscent of the description of the internally torn China at the end of the 19. and beginning of 20. Century when the country was exploited by the colonial powers – a time that is now described in China as the “century of humiliation”.