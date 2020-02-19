Science
WHO sees great progress in the fight against the coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO ) has praised the progress made in combating the novel Chinese corona virus. Since the outbreak of the new lung disease Covid – 19 in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan “we made enormous progress in a short time”, said WHO expert Richard Brennan at a press conference in Cairo.
The virus can now be “diagnosed everywhere” and effective measures have been taken. However, it is still not possible say whether the spread of the virus is “contained”. (AFP)
Iran confirms two deaths
Two patients in Iran are suffering from the consequences of their coronavirus Infection died. This was announced by the head of the medical school in Qom city in central Iran, according to the Mehr news agency. According to the Ministry of Health, the two had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the first time. Both were immediately sent to quarantine. So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
Only hours earlier a government spokesman had confirmed that it was the first in the Iran gives. (AP)
Economic consequences for German sporting goods manufacturers
Closed shops, empty factory buildings – the corona virus in China is increasingly causing headaches for the German sporting goods industry. China is not only one of the most important markets for Puma and Adidas, they also source large parts of their shoes, textiles and accessories from there. Puma boss Björn Gulden said in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that the business in China had practically collapsed since the end of January. “But we are currently working on the assumption that the situation will normalize in the short term and we will then set our goals for the year 2020 reachable.” Adidas said more cautiously: Business in China is after a brilliant start to the year since the New Year on 25. January at 85 percent slumped. How this works is open. (Reuters)
Virus also registered for the first time in Iran
According to the Ministry of Health, Iran is the first time in Iran the new corona viruses have been detected. In the city of Qom in central Iran, the tests were positive in two people , said a spokesman for the ministry on Wednesday, according to Isna news agency. Both were immediately sent to quarantine . So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
The notification of an initial infection in Egypt , however, turned out to be wrong. The test on the foreigner who was suspected of being infected was negative , reports state television, citing the Ministry of Health. (dpa / Reuters)
Outrage over guest commentary on the corona virus: China expels three journalists from the “Wall Street Journal”
In protest against an insulting comment in the Wall Street Journal on the outbreak of the lung disease, China expelled three correspondents from the newspaper. you will Withdrawal of the accreditation with immediate effect , the spokesman for the foreign ministry, Geng Shuang, told the press in Beijing on Wednesday. It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that several correspondents are being expelled from an international news organization in the country.
Vice-Office Director Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who are US citizens, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were asked to leave China within five days, the newspaper said. The unusual designation exacerbates tensions between China and the United States. Washington had acted against five Chinese state media on the previous day by regulating them more directly as direct organs of the communist leadership in Beijing.
The trigger of the Chinese anger is an opinion by columnist Walter Russell Mead in the “Wall Street Journal” of February 4th with the headline: ” China is the real sick man of Asia. ”The choice of words is reminiscent of the description of the internally torn China at the end of the 19. and beginning of 20. Century when the country was exploited by the colonial powers – a time that is now described in China as the “century of humiliation”.
Immediate withdrawal of the press card is unusual, since China has mostly refused to extend it in the past – which then practically resulted in the correspondent being expelled was going. However, the tone in dealing with foreign media has become rougher for a few years. Since the outbreak of the lung disease, censorship has also been tightened. Since then, the options for circumventing Internet blocks via tunnel services (VPN – Virtual Private Network) have also been disrupted more than ever. (AP)
RTL broadcasts Formula 1 race in Vietnam due to coronavirus from Germany
The TV station RTL will produce the live broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Vietnam entirely in Cologne. According to RTL, the reason for this is the incalculable spread of the coronavirus and the “risks to the health of colleagues” . No employees will travel to Vietnam. The picture material is provided by the organizer.
“We have a high responsibility for our employees,” said RTL sports director Manfred Loppe in a message. “When reporting from Hanoi, the risks to their health appear to be too great after careful examination. We came to this decision after having queried numerous information points and the bottom line was that we did not receive what we considered to be a reliable assessment of the situation on site. ”
The Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5th is the third race of the season. Hanoi is the first venue for Formula 1. According to the current status, the race should take place, although the city is only around 150 kilometers from the border with China. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai had been postponed to an undisclosed time later in the year due to the spread of the corona virus.
Impressions from a gym in Wuhan, which was converted into a provisional hospital
Russia imposes an entry ban on the Chinese for coronavirus
Russia has imposed a temporary entry ban on the Chinese due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of this Thursday, all planned entries for work or for tourism and study purposes are affected, according to a decision by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russian media described the unusual step of such a “total ban” on Wednesday as unprecedented.
The ban only applies to Chinese citizens, not for other travelers coming from China, as the newspaper “Kommersant” reported. Alone 2019 2.3 million Chinese people came to Russia , as the paper wrote, according to the domestic intelligence agency FSB, which is responsible for border protection. According to the report, employers in eastern Russia are now worried that the workforce could become scarce. Many Chinese work in construction and agriculture in the region.
Officially there is no acute infection with Sars-CoV in Russia 2 known. Two Chinese are cured of Covid – 19, the lung disease caused by the virus. According to official information, there is an infected Russian couple on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan.
Chinese are only allowed still transit trips via the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. There was no information available on the duration of the entry stop. Russia had recently largely closed its borders. However, it was still possible for the Chinese to enter the Sheremetyevo Airport. According to the health inspector Rospotrebnadsor, a terminal with a laboratory for checking Chinese travelers was reserved.
The Rospotrebnadsor authority announced on Wednesday that currently more than 14 000 Chinese under medical Observation. This means that they were first examined medically after entry. Their names were then sent to the registration authorities at their Russian place of residence with the order to introduce themselves to the doctor there. (AP)
China does not send government officials to G 20 – Ministerial meeting
China says according to insiders because of the corona virus -Crisis the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the central bank in the G 20 – Meetings in Saudi Arabia this coming weekend. As Reuters learned from the Ministry on Wednesday, however, Chinese representatives at the World Bank should attend the conference in Riyadh on 22. and 23. Arrive in February. According to official figures, the number of coronavirus deaths in China is already more than 2000 gone up.
Because of the crisis, the schedule for this year's People's Congress is also shaky. The start of the annual meeting of around is scheduled for March 5. Delegate may be moved. A committee should decide on Monday. The reason given is that the containment of the virus has priority.
Because of the epidemic, more than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences have already been held such as the auto show in Beijing and the world's largest mobile phone show MWC in Barcelona, which could potentially result in billions of dollars in lost business. (Reuters)
500 Passengers leave cruise ship “Diamond Princess”
After two weeks of isolation in the Japanese port of Yokohama, around 500 passengers the “Diamond Princess ” leave. The Carnival cruise ship was quarantined on February 3 after a previous passenger in Hong Kong tested positive for the corona virus. Of the round 3700 Guests and crew members on board have now more than 540 tested positive. The Japanese authorities said that those who had been tested negative during the quarantine and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to leave the ship. Anyone who had tested negative but shared a cabin with an infected person had to stay. The United States, Australia and other countries provided planes to take their countrymen home. (Reuters)
