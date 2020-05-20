WHO reports more infections than ever in a day

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a new Worldwide record number of new infections reported. “In the past 24 hours were the WHO 106. 00 0 cases reported – the highest number in a single day since the epidemic began, “said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. The health authority fears in particular serious consequences for poorer countries , it said. “We have at Covid – 19 – Pandemic still a long way to go, “said Tedros.

” We are very concerned about the increasing number of cases in low and middle income countries “said the WHO chief. The health system there is weak or non-existent, z and necessary measures such as distance rules are more difficult to implement.

F ast two thirds of the internal 24 Hours reported cases were reported, according to Tedros, from four countries. However, the WHO chief did not specify which states it was. According to the organization's website, the last WHO report included the USA, Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. This was followed by India, Peru and Qatar.

The number of corona infections reported worldwide is approaching according to WHO director of health emergencies Michael Ryan, the five million mark. ( AFP)