Science
WHO reports more infections than ever in a day
WHO reports more infections than ever in a day
The World Health Organization (WHO) has a new Worldwide record number of new infections reported. “In the past 24 hours were the WHO 106. 00 0 cases reported – the highest number in a single day since the epidemic began, “said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. The health authority fears in particular serious consequences for poorer countries , it said. “We have at Covid – 19 – Pandemic still a long way to go, “said Tedros.
” We are very concerned about the increasing number of cases in low and middle income countries “said the WHO chief. The health system there is weak or non-existent, z and necessary measures such as distance rules are more difficult to implement.
F ast two thirds of the internal 24 Hours reported cases were reported, according to Tedros, from four countries. However, the WHO chief did not specify which states it was. According to the organization's website, the last WHO report included the USA, Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. This was followed by India, Peru and Qatar.
The number of corona infections reported worldwide is approaching according to WHO director of health emergencies Michael Ryan, the five million mark. ( AFP)
Protests in Spain after the emergency was extended
In Corona hotspot Spain is the lockdown despite fierce opposition from the opposition and increasing protests by disgruntled citizens has been extended for the fifth time . The parliament in Madrid took one corresponding application by the left government on Wednesday evening with a narrow majority at. The alarm status, which has been in force since mid-March, is more stringent Restrictions on going out will be at least until 24. 00 clock on Stop June 6.
Lockdown critics only left shortly after the vote and opponents of the government in Madrid and other cities at the windows on the Balconies and partly on the streets, to protest loudly. You cleared their anger by hitting pots and “Freedom, Freedom!” chanted. Many waved Spanish flags, others were in the national flag wrapped.
The protests by lockdown critics have been increasing for a week and a half. Here Hundreds of people are also demonstrating crowded streets and streets violate the ban on assembly. Now the protests are escalating, my observer. (dpa)
US Federal Reserve sees danger of further outbreak waves
The US Federal Reserve fears further waves of the corona virus, according to the minutes of the recent meeting in late April -Epidemic. A number of participants see “in the short or medium term a substantial probability of additional waves of the outbreak “, it said in the transcripts published on Wednesday. The Fed had announced that it would weigh everything against the recession triggered by the crisis. The currency keepers had the key interest rate in the range from zero to 0 at the end of April, 25 leave percent. At the same time, they vowed to use the entire range of instruments for economic support . The Fed, Jerome Powell said at the time in a video conference after the decision, that the central bank would use it “forcefully, proactively and aggressively.”
Spain extends controversial Corona emergency until June 6th
In the Corona hotspot Spain is the Lockdown has been extended for the fifth time despite fierce opposition from the opposition and increasing protests by disgruntled citizens . The parliament in Madrid accepted a corresponding proposal from the left government on Wednesday evening with a narrow majority. The alarm status, which has been in force since mid-March, including strict restrictions on going out, will be resolved at least until 24. 00 stop on June 6th.
The minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wanted the “Estado de alarma”, the dri t highest emergency level in the country , actually extended by a whole month. But she didn't get enough support for that. On Tuesday, however, a compromise on a two-week extension was reached with the liberal party Ciudadanos on the eve of the vote.
In his justification speech Sánchez had the harsh criticism of the conservative opposition MPs, the right-wing populists from Vox and some regional parties rejected. “Nobody has the right to frivolously gamble away what we have achieved.” Lifting the state of emergency would be “grossly irresponsible,” he emphasized.
The strongest opposition faction, the conservative People's Party PP, voted for the first time against a new extension. It is not only she who accuses Sánchez of abusing the state of emergency in order to avoid being controlled by the opposition. In addition, the lockdown will destroy the country's economy, it is said.
For a week and a half, the Protests by the lockdown critics and opponents of the socialist Sánchez too . Hundreds of people demonstrate, sometimes crowded, on the streets, beating pots and violating the ban on assembly. Now the protests threaten to escalate, my media watcher. (dpa)
Corona vaccine and medicines are to be understood as common global goods. They must be made available to everyone.
Chancellor Angela Merkel after talking to the presidents of several multilateral organizations
Hair styling for Heidi Klum in times of Corona
Model Heidi Klum (46 ) had her hair styled by her hairdresser during the corona crisis with a face mask, in fishnet stockings and pumps . “ Social distancing highlights”, Klum wrote on Tuesday (local time) on Instagram for a photo that shows her on a garden chair while hairdresser Lorenzo Martin gave her highlights in the open air in California.
The hairstylist also wears mouth-nose protection, and he also has original “protective clothing” on: An open umbrella in front of his stomach separates him from Klum, his arms reach through two holes in the umbrella.
Instagram | Heidi Klum
Dahhling we found a way! 😷😷 Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️
To the finale of the ProSieben show “Germany's next Top Model” this Thursday ( May.) In Berlin Klum from her adopted home Los Angeles should be switched on live . Due to travel restrictions due to the Corona crisis, the moderator could not travel personally. (dpa)
Merkel: Not yet with Rutte and Kurz about new plans f for corona reconstruction program spoken
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has the recently presented German-French plans for a corona reconstruction program not yet discussed with the heads of government of Austria and the Netherlands . But she would certainly talk to both of them, Merkel said on Wednesday when asked whether she had had the opportunity to speak to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte since the plans were presented on Monday.
The EU Commission wants to present its own proposals on next Wednesday . “That is the crucial proposal, on the basis of which we will also work,” said Merkel. “Germany and France wanted to accompany this process, so to speak, and also provide constructive support.”
The The Netherlands want to make billions in grants within the framework of a European corona reconstruction program dependent on the implementation of reforms . That is a prerequisite, Prime Minister Rutte said on Wednesday, according to the Dutch news agency ANP. Together with Austria, Sweden and Denmark, the Netherlands is currently working on an alternative model to the Franco-German initiative for a reconstruction fund.
Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had a different concept for a recovery plan after the coronavirus pandemic on Monday in the amount of 500 billion euros submitted. The money is to be taken up by the EU Commission as loans on the capital market and distributed over the EU budget as grants. Crisis states like Italy or Spain, but also affected sectors could receive grants. But everyone has to 27 EU countries agree will. (dpa)
Merkel takes part in G7 meetings – whether as a video conference or otherwise
Chancellor Angela Merkel wants definitely attend the upcoming US-led G7 meeting, but is not committed to how it will be held. “In whatever form the G7 meeting takes place – whether as a video conference or otherwise – I will definitely fight for multilateralism, that's very clear, both with G7 and with G 20″, she says. Merkel is responding to the statement by US President Donald Trump to perhaps invite a physical G7 meeting to the United States. (Reuters)
Merkel warns of protectionism
Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against it in response to destroy the corona pandemic international supply chains. “We see how harmful it is when value chains collapse,” said Merkel on Wednesday after a video shoot with the heads of international organizations such as the WTO. “Therefore, the strengthening of the international trading system is of great importance.” Of course, you can diversify as a lesson from the corona pandemic in some areas, she said with a view to the debate about a European production of medical devices. “But the answer to the pandemic can certainly not be to renationalize all international supply chains now . Then everyone would pay a very high price” she warned. The International Trade Organization (WTO) is concerned about protectionist tendencies, for example in the area of export restrictions for food. (Reuters)
Stars give their social media profiles to experts
In the corona crisis, stars like Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Jackman temporarily send their social media profiles to scientists and hospital staff . With the campaign “PassTheMic” , the experts should be able to achieve a greater reach for three weeks from Thursday, as the organizers of the charity One Campaign on Wednesday announced.
First, Hollywod star Roberts will temporarily send her social media channels to the US virologist Anthony Fauci to advise the US government on how to deal with the pandemic. Afterwards there are stars like Connie Britton, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz, Millie Bobby Brown Rita Wilson and Robin Wright . In addition to scientists, business experts, hospital employees and other people in systemically relevant professions should also have their say. (dpa)
PassTheMic – So long Twitter! Follow us as our famous friends donate their social media accounts to the “real stars” – the Global Pandemic Experts, to tell you what it's really like on the frontline of this fight. Demand Action now #PassTheMic #ONEWorld https://t.co/16 AqIHFYIp https://t.co/hwWQTibOhs
– ONE on Twitter (@onecampaign) https://twitter.com/onecampaign/status/1262958412175945729
Air France-KLM examines because of Corona crisis A 380 – Fleet from
The Ailing airline Air France-KLM stops operating its A due to the corona crisis – fleet one. The fleet is currently on the ground and will not fly again, said a spokesman for the company on Wednesday. The retirement of the world's largest passenger jet was originally for 2022 intended. Air France-KLM has a total of nine A 380 – Jets in its fleet, some of which are owned by the airline, others leased, it said in a message. Airbus had already started 2019 the end of production of the A 380 due to lack of demand.
The jumbo jets are said to be powered by new generation aircraft to be replaced – including the Airbus jet of type A 350 and the Boeing long-distance jet 787. The corresponding deliveries were still ongoing, it said. The retirement serves to make the fleet more competitive with more modern, more powerful aircraft with significantly reduced environmental impact.
The Effects of retiring Airbus A 380 would be on 500 million euros estimated and in the second quarter 2020 booked as long-term costs and expenses. The entire aviation industry is currently under pressure due to the collapse of international business and leisure travel. (dpa)
Italy reports fewer new infections
Italy reports a decrease in known new infections 665 from 813 on Tuesday. According to the Civil Protection Agency, the number of new deaths remains at 161 factually unchanged. Overall, this means in Italy 32. 330 Dead and 227. 364 infections recorded. (Reuters)
Cash registers should pay for tests even if there are no symptoms
The Statutory health insurance companies should, according to a media report, be obliged to pay for corona tests even if there are no symptoms. The ARD magazine “Plusminus” refers to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) in a preliminary report. The aim is to increase the number of tests. “The relevant ordinance is currently being prepared by the BMG and the criteria for the reimbursement of the tests will be specified by the health insurance companies,” says the ministry, citing a written statement. (Reuters)
Decision on Lufthansa rescue package is briefly bevo
A decision about a billion dollar rescue package from the federal government for Lufthansa is imminent. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said on Wednesday that it could be expected “shortly. The government is in “intensive talks” with the company and the EU Commission. She could not give details of ongoing discussions, said Merkel.
According to information from the German Press Agency , the government agreed on a joint proposal for a rescue package. The federal government wants to start with less than 25 percent of Lufthansa. This would mean that the federal government would not have a blocking minority – it could not block important strategic decisions. The Federal Government should also send two supervisory board members to the supervisory body .
Previously, the “Spiegel” reported that the federal government had agreed on how the state should join the airline. Merkel, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) had reached a compromise. Spokesmen from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance did not want to comment on the dpa request. Lufthansa also did not want to comment on the report. “The talks are well advanced, but have not yet been concluded ,” said a government spokesman for the German press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday evening.
The Federal Government and Lufthansa have been negotiating state aid for weeks. According to dpa information, it was about a package of up to nine billion euros. The modalities were long controversial in the coalition. Above all, the Union warned of a “quasi-nationalization” of the airline. The model of state participation of around 25 percent plus one share and thus a blocking minority was viewed very critically in the Union.
The Lufthansa management had repeatedly before warned of excessive influence by the state on corporate decisions and excessive debt.
Lufthansa and its works councils had called on Tuesday for quick decisions on the planned government aid in the billions. In an open letter, the employee representatives warned of a bankruptcy or a protective shield procedure for the Dax group. Both of these involve incalculable risks and would send the wrong signal economically and politically, the employees argued.
The Lufthansa Group threatens to run out of money. The company was hit hard by the corona shock like the entire industry and is currently losing around 800 Millions Euros cash per month. Of the allegedly available cash reserves of more than 4 billion euros, 1.8 billion euros actually belong to customers who are waiting for reimbursements for flights that have not been carried out. (dpa)
Greece opens hotels 15. June
Greece lowers VAT on coffee and other beverages and on tickets from 24 on 13 percent to boost the economy. Direct flights to Greece are to be resumed from July 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in a television speech. Greek hotels should start from 15. Open June. (Reuters)
Italy wants to open airports from June 3rd
Italy wants to open its airports again from June 3rd in the course of the corona pandemic. Then domestic and international travel should be allowed again , which is why transport restrictions could be lifted, Minister of Transport Paola De Micheli said in Rome on Wednesday in Italy, according to Italian news agencies. Italy had announced that as of June 3, entry for EU citizens should be possible again and that there would no longer be a general quarantine for them will. There have been more train connections within Italy since this week. (dpa)
School-leaving certificates should be handed over in the drive-in cinema
The high-school graduates from the municipality of Lippetal in North Rhine-Westphalia should receive their certificates in the drive-in cinema. The closing ceremony for the first year of the Abitur 954 founded community school despite corona restrictions should be a dignified experience for everyone involved , as the mayor and school management announced . The ceremonial handover of the certificate on 26. June was therefore moved to the newly furnished drive-in cinema.
There, families, friends and officials could also out of the car on the big screen Follow the event up close. The certificates are awarded on the stage in compliance with the distance rules. The newspaper “Die Glocke” had previously reported. (dpa)
Trump is considering G7 summit as a real meeting
US President Donald Trump is considering this year's G7 Summit now as a real meeting and not by video . Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that as the country recovered from the corona crisis, he was thinking of organizing the meeting on Camp David on the originally scheduled date or on a “similar date,” the country home of the U.S. President. This would be a great signal of normalization , he explained. The other countries have already started their comeback.
The US government had the summit planned for mid-June in the USA in March of the seven leading economies canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead set up a video conference. The summit would have according to the original plans from 10. to 12. June at Camp David. What exactly will come of the meeting is open after Trump's tweet.
The US President is 2020 hosted the G7 summit and was able to choose the location. In addition to the USA, the “Group of Seven” includes Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan. (dpa)
Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all – normalization!
– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1263113203749453827
EU epidemic protection warns of a second wave
The EU Disease Protection Authority warns of renewed widespread use of Covid – 13 in Europe. The danger of a second wave is no longer just theoretical , said Andrea Ammon, head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC ) The “Guardian”. “The question is now when the second wave will come and how big it will be.”
Due to the previous outbreak 2 to 14 Percentage of the population in EU countries immune . The rest of the population could still become infected. “ The virus is widespread, stronger than in January and February “, warns Ammon. “I don't want to design doomsday scenario, but we have to be realistic.”
The question is now when the second wave will come and how big it will be.
Andrea Ammon, Head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control
Pub in Seville has the robot pouring the beer
In the bar “La Gitana Loca “In Seville, southern Spain , keeping your distance is not a problem: The beer is served by a robot. Beer Cart, the automatic bartender, is a large metal arm with a gripper like on Captain Hook. The Beer Cart encloses a plastic cup, holds it under the tap and can be filled.
Owner Alberto Martinez bought the robot even before the Corona crisis – he hoped for sales promotion. Beer Cart had to wait weeks for its use due to the lockdown. Now the machine is “perfect for reopening,” says Martinez.
Although the device attracts amazed audiences, it still doesn't help the owner as hoped for more sales. The “Gitana Loca” is currently only allowed to serve twelve guests at a time, outside on the terrace.
And not every guest, the one Caña – 200 milliliters for 70 Cent – ordered, welcomes Beer Cart. “I think the relationship between customer and bartender, who looks you in the eye and watches the beer flow into the glass, has something – and that is missing” says the 33 – year-old Manuel Fernandez. “I prefer to take the risk and have my beer served as I have done my whole life.”
Most Germans want to stay at home this summer
According to a survey, most Germans want to travel to the country on summer vacation or stay at home. This emerges from a survey carried out by the opinion research institute Infratest Dimap on behalf of the ARD. 15 Percent of respondents are still unsure about their vacation plans, 84 percent have clear ideas. From them want 50 Percentage stay at home this year and don't pack your bags at all. 31 percent plan a trip within Germany for the summer, 19 percent one abroad in Europe. (Reuters)