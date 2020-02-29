Who is wanted – and who is allowed to come

In Germany not only doctors and engineers are missing, but also a number of specialists who have completed vocational training. So far, however, nurses or artisans from non-EU countries have had difficulties moving without a university degree. They had to have a job in which there was an extreme shortage of employees – and it was first checked whether a German or EU citizen could still do the job. That should change from March 1st. Then the immigration law for skilled workers comes into force.

Who may come

Anyone who lives outside the European Union and has a vocational training should come without an employment contract and be able to look for a job for six months. In the past, this was only possible for academics. The prerequisite is to be able to speak the German language and to be able to take care of itself. What they have learned must be comparable to the German requirements and qualifications. There is an exception for urgently needed IT specialists with at least three years of professional experience and a salary of 4020 euros per month or more.

If someone is at least 45 he must be Earn more than 3700 euros per month or have already built up an old-age provision so that he does not slip into the basic security after retirement. The following applies to everyone: The residence permit is initially valid for four years. Afterwards immigrants can get an unlimited permit if they still have the job and 48 months in have paid the pension fund.

Who is most urgently wanted

Die According to the federal government, the greatest bottlenecks exist for electrical engineers, metalworkers, mechatronics engineers, cooks, nurses, IT specialists and software developers. The shortage of skilled workers has now become an enormous risk for the economy. Where should the missing employees come from? The focus is on Asia and South America. There are pilot projects with India, Vietnam and Brazil. Initial agreements were also made with the craft association in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) personally campaigned for nurses in Kosovo and Mexico. The government wants to make sure to only search in countries that do not themselves suffer from staff shortages.

We are looking for nurses among others. Photo: dpa

Like the law to be implemented

The government wants to promote immigration with language offers, advertising campaigns and educational work in the countries of origin. Germany is in competition with other countries, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said recently. “At the same time, we also want people not to come to Germany full of illusions.” This is not about deterrence. 2015 and 2016 migrants sometimes gave “completely misguided expectations”. That is why they want to explain on site how important the German language is for a professional future in the Federal Republic.

There is also a new advice center in Bonn, which reports to the employment agency and answers all questions about the procedure , “You are the pilot in the colorful thicket of the world of work,” said Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) at the official opening a week ago. The consultants should advise interested professionals from non-EU countries by phone, email or chat while they are still in their home country. For example, they explain which documents are necessary – or whether and how the respective qualification is recognized. The employees are already processing the first inquiries. The Ministry of Education supports the offer in the first four years with 3.5 million euros each.

What companies can do

Companies can find suitable candidates with the help of the international personnel service of the central foreign countries – and find professional placement (ZAV). The ZAV – also part of the employment agency – receives applications from partner authorities in other countries. The other way round, the ZAV gives the authorities abroad specific jobs in Germany. Via the German government's “Make it in Germany” portal, companies can also read short profiles of qualified employees abroad or publish a job on the portal's job exchange. What else is on the portal? When the next recruitment trip for German companies will take place. One is currently announced to Brazil to find specialists from the field of mechatronics and electrical engineering.

The long processing time by the immigration authorities often leads to an employee from another country, despite all efforts can be adjusted. For this reason, an employer with the authority of the applicant can request an accelerated procedure in the future. For a fee of 411 euros, the deadlines for the diplomatic mission abroad will be shortened.

Mechatronics and other specialists can help companies with the help of the international personnel service of the Central Foreign and … Photo: picture alliance / dpa

If the law solves the problem

“People will not break our booth,” said Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). After all, the weather in this country is not the best and the German language is difficult. You can't change either. At least the procedures should be simplified with the law.

Herbert Brücker, migration expert at the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) is skeptical. He believes that the recognition of foreign qualifications is “the biggest hurdle”. After all, the German training system is nowhere to be found anywhere else. “This means that many skilled workers are out of the question for immigration to Germany,” said the IAB expert. He therefore does not expect a significant increase in immigration. An example: Midwives from Australia usually have a master's degree. However, if they did not have the topic of home birth, they have to undergo extensive post-qualification, which can take years. Recently the IAB had calculated that until 2060 every year 260 000 People would have to immigrate to Germany to meet the need for skilled workers. The federal government hopes that the law will at least 25 000 People will come.

What other countries are doing

As Germany relaxes its immigration rules, it is tightened in the UK. Only well-trained specialists should come and fewer low-skilled workers. The new point-based immigration system based on the Australian model should start on January 1st 2021, as Interior Minister Priti Patel said. Whether someone comes from the EU or not will no longer be decisive. The top priority for the government is for workers with the “best skills and greatest talent”, including scientists and engineers.

Only those who are specially trained, well deserved and speak the English language will receive a visa in the future. It is still questionable whether the new regulations can be applied smoothly. So far, the British economy has relied heavily on cheap labor, especially from Eastern Europe, for example in catering and care, on construction sites and in agriculture.