Science
WHO is not sure whether antibodies protect against re-illness
WHO: Not sure whether antibodies protect against renewed disease
The World Health Organization (WHO) cannot say with certainty whether the presence of antibodies against the new coronavirus gives complete protection against a second disease . In any case, early studies indicated that only a small part of the population had such antibodies , said WHO expert Mike Ryan on Friday . This also speaks against the development of a so-called herd immunity. Therefore, it “may not solve the government problem,” said Ryan. With herd immunity , such a large part of the population is immune to a disease that the relevant pathogen can hardly spread. (Reuters)
Mecklenburg-West Pomerania introduces mask requirement in local transport
Like Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also introduces a mask requirement in local public transport. As Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said on Friday in Schwerin, users of trams, buses or taxis must fight the corona virus from 27. April must wear mouth and nose protection. Alternatively, a cloth can be worn as protection. (dpa)
First U.S. states announce relaxation
Under the new guidelines from US President Donald Trump, the first states have announced cautious easing of protective measures. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, said in Austin on Friday that currently closed stores could reopen from Friday next week if they delivered, sent or made goods available for collection. The reopening of parks under state administration will begin on Monday. But visitors would have to follow protective measures. Schools remained closed this school year.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that that, among other things, parks, hiking trails, golf courses, outdoor shooting ranges and shops selling fishing bait could reopen if visitors followed protective measures. “It is important for us to stay active and enjoy nature while spreading Covid – 19 ”, said Walz after a message. In Vermont, dealers can reopen and construction can resume under certain conditions. (dpa)
More than 150. 000 Corona dead worldwide
Despite worldwide measures against the new corona virus, according to data from US researchers, more than 150. 000 people infected with it died. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections worldwide was more than 2.2 million on Friday evening. Most deaths As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the university in Baltimore has so far been located in the USA (around 34. 000), Italy (23. 000), Spain (19. 000) , followed by France and Great Britain. (dpa)
What we need now is a new normal for a long time
Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD)
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has appealed to the people of Germany to live with the Coronavirus to accustom. As long as there are neither therapies for If the seriously ill are still given vaccines, one has to learn to live with the virus as a reality in society. Even when life almost returned to normal, “it won't be the same because we always have to make sure that we keep the infection under control,” said Scholz. He once again defended the severe restrictions on public life.
In the view of Scholz it is still for a discussion about a higher burden on high incomes too early. “For the debate that we are now having, it is a matter of getting on with our money,” said the finance minister. It is clear: “We can also do what we do now.”
Left-wing faction leader Dietmar Bartsch and SPD leader Saskia Esken had a property tax to deal with the financial burdens caused by the Corona pandemic suggested. According to a Bundestag report, this may not be permissible. (dpa)
WHO: Africa can Stop the epidemic
Africa can stop the pandemic, according to a senior WHO official. “We don't think the disease is beyond the point of containing it,” said Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency program. The UN Economic Commission for Africa had previously of at least 300. 000 Dead spoken on the continent. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announce that Africa is up to 57 billion dollars this year will be received from creditors in credit and aid. (Reuters)
Infection rate in Germany remains low
The infection rate for the new corona virus is stabilizing, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) low level. The so-called reproduction rate (R) is estimated at 0.7 , it said on Friday evening in the current management report of the RKI. That means that on average almost every infected person infects another person and thus the number of new cases decreases slightly. This value was also reached on Thursday. (Reuters)
Tourism in Spain only at the end 2020
The Spanish government has enormous plans for the tourism, hospitality and cultural and long-distance transport sectors in the country Problems ”due to the Corona crisis . In these economic sectors, reactivation can only be expected towards the end of the year, Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said in a television interview on Friday. A recovery is already expected for the production sector in summer.
The tourism sector is particularly worried. Finance Minister and spokeswoman for the left coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Do not resume tourist activities until there is a guarantee for extraordinarily safe conditions , both for the people living in our country live, as well as for our visitors, ”she said on Friday at a press conference.
When asked when and how to cross the borders the country will be able to open to foreign tourists, the origin of the visitors will also play a role, Montero emphasized. But there are still no concrete plans for this. (dpa)
Söder: Merkel has “tough nerves”
Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder had a coronavirus test done. He was negative, said the CSU chief of the magazines “Bunte”. Of the 53 – year-old Franke said: “I did that to make sure . I also adhere to the distance rules and all requirements that we expect citizens to have. ”
The current crisis management is not a problem for Söder Question of body stature. “Mental stability is not reflected in body size. The Chancellor, for example, has tough nerves , “said Söder in the interview about Angela Merkel (CDU). “I am grateful to have her as a contact person now.” (Dpa)
If he sits at home and watches TV, maybe he should get up and go to work.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on U.S. President Donald Trump after this him – obviously looking at Cuomo's press conference – via Twitter for more Actions and fewer words in the Corona crisis.
USA: Millions lose health insurance
As a result of the dramatic Rising unemployment in the US, according to a study, millions of people lost their health insurance within a month. Because nearly half of the workers in the U.S. had health insurance through employers, up to 9.2 million people would have lost their protection or the new contributions could probably no longer afford it, the study by the Institute for Economic Policy (EPI) said. Because of the corona crisis, around 21 Millions of people applied for unemployment benefits .
The leading democratic senator Bernie Sanders wrote in view of the estimate on Friday on Twitter that it was “scandalous and unsustainable” that health insurance in the US still depends on the employer. Sanders has long been committed to comprehensive state health insurance. The United States is practically the only developed country without such an option. (dpa)
Macabre Twitter protest against school openings in NRW
The project of the North Rhine Westphalian state government to start school again next week is causing protests on the Internet. Under the hashtag #SchulboykottNRW, thousands of users spoke about the health of students and teachers on the Internet service Twitter on Friday. Many sarcastic graphics showed, for example, cemeteries or a prom full of tombstones. (dpa)
Beaches in Thailand are recovering
Because of the closed beaches in the south of Thailand there are signs of a recovery of nature. “There is always a chance in a crisis,” said Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Friday. According to the authority responsible for the seas and coasts, the water has become visibly clearer , the Corals recovered . In the tourist stronghold of Phuket and in Phang Nga, eleven nests of endangered leatherback turtles were counted – as many as since 20 years. Thai media also reported that many of the otherwise rarely sighted animals were seen – including dugongs (forked manatees) and whale sharks. (dpa)
Federal government warns of nationalism in the EU
At first, French President Emmanuel Macron had missing Solidarity in the EU warned. This could help populists in Italy, Spain and maybe France to win. Now government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday in Berlin: “I think it is always necessary, and this is particularly the case in the corona pandemic, to show citizens that a multilateral, common, solidarity, European approach is better than any relapse into nationalisms. ”
In response to Macron's appeal, SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans called for a common European financial and tax policy. (dpa)
Number of deaths in Italy remains stable
The situation in Italy has remained roughly unchanged for the twelfth day in a row. The Katastrophenschutzamt gives the number of new deaths with 575 to 525 on the previous day, now total 22. 745 . The number of new known infections, however, went around 3493 to 3786 back. (dpa)
Day care emergency care for single parents in North Rhine-Westphalia
Emergency care in daycare centers and day care for children from North Rhine-Westphalia are aimed at working single parents of all professional groups the 27. April. State Minister of Family Affairs Joachim Stamp (FDP) announced after a switching conference with his counterparts in the federal and state governments on Friday in Düsseldorf that in North Rhine-Westphalia emergency childcare would also be prepared for working single parents by this date. (dpa)
Coronavirus outbreak on aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”
More than a thousand soldiers were infected on the French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” . More than 2000 Military personnel traveling on the aircraft carrier or their escort ships were tested, said French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday. Some are still waiting for their test results, so the number could still increase. So far there are 1041 positive test; more than 500 The military would have symptoms, 24 are in hospital, one of them will be in the intensive care unit treated, said the minister.
The huge warship had arrived in the southern French port of Toulon on Easter Sunday after dozens of infections had been confirmed on board. The soldiers were isolated in and around Toulon for two weeks. The origin of the contamination is still open. (dpa)
Federal states reject shorter summer holidays
The proposal from Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble to shorten the summer vacation is rejected in several federal states. In a preliminary report, the newspaper “Welt” quotes culture ministers and school senators from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Lower Saxony who reject the idea. (Reuters)
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to force opening
The ailing department store giant Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is taking legal action against the temporary closure of its branches the Corona crisis. The department store group and its subsidiary Karstadt Sports had filed a complaint with the Münster Higher Administrative Court against the fact that the department stores in North Rhine-Westphalia may not open , the court announced on Friday. According to the court, the country has now been given the opportunity to comment. A decision could be made in the coming week. (Reuters)
Number of corona patients in New York hospitals is falling
In the US state of New York, fewer people are treated than recently in the hospital. The number is on 17. 316 decreased after 17. 735 on the previous day and thus to the lowest level since April 5. However, the number of new deaths was 630 gone up after last 606. (Reuters)
Ikea plans to open furniture stores in Europe from May
The opening of Ikea – Furniture stores from May are necessary because the pandemic has sales around 60 percent collapse, said the boss of the Ikea parent company Ingka Group, Jesper Brodin, on Friday. Most of the furniture stores in Europe and all in North America are closed, only in Asia customers can shop in the stores. A ray of hope the sales over the Internet, which would have increased strongly and would have doubled compared to the previous year . In Germany, customers can come back to the furniture stores in North Rhine-Westphalia from Monday. These can open due to an exception. (Reuters)
Swedish Princess Sofia helps out in the hospital
The Swedish Princess Sofia (35) helps out in a hospital. As announced by the royal family in Stockholm on Friday, she took a quick course in order to relieve the clinical staff in the corona crisis . At Sophiaheim in Stockholm, she will mainly take on simpler maintenance and cleaning tasks. “The fact that I have the opportunity to help in difficult times gives me an incredible amount,” Sofia wrote on Instagram. (dpa)