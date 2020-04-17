who-is-not-sure-whether-antibodies-protect-against-re-illness

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has appealed to the people of Germany to live with the Coronavirus to accustom. As long as there are neither therapies for If the seriously ill are still given vaccines, one has to learn to live with the virus as a reality in society. Even when life almost returned to normal, “it won't be the same because we always have to make sure that we keep the infection under control,” said Scholz. He once again defended the severe restrictions on public life.

In the view of Scholz it is still for a discussion about a higher burden on high incomes too early. “For the debate that we are now having, it is a matter of getting on with our money,” said the finance minister. It is clear: “We can also do what we do now.”