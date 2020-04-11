who-is-investigating-unusual-coronavirus-cases-in-south-korea

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating relapses from Covid – 19 patients who were considered cured after negative virus tests. “We are in close contact with our clinical experts and are working hard to get more information about these individual cases,” said a WHO statement to Reuters about unusual cases in South Korea.

It is very important that the prescribed procedure is followed when assessing the patients. According to the WHO guidelines, a patient can only be discharged from the hospital if two coronavirus tests at intervals of 24 Hours were negative.

Background: According to the authorities in South Korea, 91 People recovering from a coronavirus infection again developed the disease Covid – 19. Director of the Korean Center for Disease Control KCDC, Joeng Eun-kyeong, said on Friday that the virus was more likely to have been “reactivated” than that it was a new infection. Last Monday, the number of people with whom the virus broke out again after surviving infection was 51.

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlinan dieser Stelle.]

Representatives of the South Korean healthcare system said that it is still unclear what is behind this trend. Epidemiological studies are currently ongoing. While infectious disease professor Kim Woo-joo expects the number of relapses to increase, other experts put false test results as the cause of the trend.

The question of whether It is of international importance that people who have recovered from an infection can catch the coronavirus again. Many countries believe that people cured of a corona infection develop immunity to the virus and that over time a sufficiently large section of the population is immune to the disease to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic u.

Before there had been relatively good news from the country. The number of daily new infections with the coronavirus in South Korea has dropped to below 30 for the first time since February. On Thursday, only 27 people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the health authorities said on Friday.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

The total number rose to 10. 450. There have been 208 deaths associated with the virus. So far, according to official information, just under 7000 Koreans Covid – 19 survived.

For the first time, no infection was reported from the southeastern city of Daegu, which is the focus of the outbreak of the lung disease Covid – 19 stood – quasi the South Korean Wuhan. Over half of all cases in the country were registered in Daegu.

Background on the coronavirus:

Coronavirus undisclosed figure: Why statisticians of 222. 000 infected in Germany going out

sensible or not? Respirator masks in the fact check

The big FAQ about the pandemic: All important questions and answers about the corona virus

Do mouth protection yourself: Instructions for making a respirator

Relaxation of bans on coronavirus contact: This is how Germany can exit Strategy succeed.

The authorities saw in the further declining case numbers another “positive signal”, but without giving the all-clear. In some cases, the source of the new infection is unknown, said Vice Health Minister Kim Gang Lip.

There is still a risk of a second wave of mass infections. Despite symptoms of fatigue, people should continue to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and keep the necessary distance from their fellow human beings, said Kim Gang Lip. (Reuters, dpa)