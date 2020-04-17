who-else-kevin-prince-boateng-should-have-called

Maybe this one Saturday morning in the life of Kevin-Prince Boateng changed everything. The morning on which he received a call from ARD television suddenly when he was a child, roared twice on the air live on the air according to “Muuuuuh !!!” and thus a Pezzi bear at the final raffle of the children's program for his arts as a screamer won. 1998 so happen, the video snippet is still on the net.

Maybe this was the day Kevin-Prince Boateng got the impression that anything is possible with the phone. You can at least get this idea if you read the statements from your current interview in “Spiegel”. In the winter he sent a message to Jürgen Klinsmann, then coach at Hertha BSC, and offered him to return to his Berlin youth club. However, he did not get an answer.

Perhaps a missed chance for Hertha, because then it would only really have started with his drive for action by phone: He would have called Mario Götze and Julian Draxler and then directed to Berlin, explained Boateng, as well as a couple of Berlin rappers with whom he would have mixed Frank Zander's little Spotify-compatible stadium anthem. “It was my plan that I could make Hertha attractive again,” says Boateng.

Perhaps his telephonitis would only really get going after that. Who knows whose names are still in this illustrative phone book between Klinsmann, Götze, Draxler and MC Pezzi? Amazon boss Jeff Bezos (for the Even Bigger City Club )? BER boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup (for a new stadium)? Trainer boss Peter Neururer (simply because he has been waiting for a call for years)?

Maybe in the end he would have called on TV again. Michael Preetz is not the easiest at Hertha. Boateng would certainly have spoken in the “double pass” at the next event. Muuuuuh !!!