who-doubts-immunity-from-coronavirus-antibodies

Reports from Asia had caused a sensation in the past few days: Already healed patients should have been tested positive again for the coronavirus . In South Korea, according to official information, 91 people recovering from a coronavirus infection had the disease Covid – 19 have broken out again. The director of the Korean Center for Disease Control KCDC, Joeng Eun-kyeong, said that it was more likely that the virus had been “reactivated”.

So it is possible that these people weren't immune? Can you get the virus twice?

The World Health Organization (WHO) cannot say with certainty whether the presence of antibodies gives complete protection against a second disease. “We don't know,” said WHO emergency director Mike Ryan, who directs the global fight against the virus. “We can only draw conclusions from our knowledge of other corona viruses, and even with them our data are limited.”

Early studies indicated that only a small part the population has such antibodies, said Mike Ryan. This also speaks against the development of a so-called herd immunity. Therefore, it “may not solve the problem of the government”. With herd immunity, such a large part of the population is immune to a disease that the relevant pathogen can hardly spread.

However, epidemiologists hope that an infected Patient is immune for at least a few months after his recovery . “Being immune means that the body has developed a defense reaction against a virus. And because this immune reaction has a 'memory', it means that it later prevents infection with the same virus, ”explains immunologist Eric Vivier from the University Hospital in Marseille.

In general, it takes around three weeks for RNA viruses, which include Sars-CoV-2 in addition to the newer influenza pathogens, to produce enough protective antibodies, says Vivier. Experience has shown that this protection lasts for several months.

As during the Sars epidemic of November 2003 until summer 2003 almost worldwide 800 People died, the patients were “protected on average two to three years after their recovery,” explains the expert François Balloux from University College London. “So you can get infected again, but the question is: after what time?” He adds: “We'll only know that afterwards.”

A recent Chinese study with rhesus monkeys gives hope: Accordingly, the animals infected with the virus were resistant a few weeks after their recovery . According to Frédéric Tangyn from the Paris research center Institut Pasteur, the study says nothing about the period of immunity – because it only lasted one month.

However, many experts are skeptical about the reports from Asia that coronavirus patients contracted a second infection. They think it is rather unlikely that it is actually a new infection.

According to Balloux, the virus could become chronic in some people like such as the herpes pathogen . Or the negative test results were incorrect , and in reality the patients never got rid of the virus: “This would indicate that people over a long period of time, several weeks, stay contagious, ”he says. “That would not be ideal.”

A study published in early April with 175 healed patients from Shanghai shows that most of them are between ten and 15 Days after the outbreak of the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19 antibodies had developed in different concentrations. But whether “the presence of antibodies can be equated with immunity is another question,” warns the US expert at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove.

“We are wondering if someone who is Covid – 19 was really so much protected, ”says the virologist Jean-François Delfraissy, who advises the French government. Even worse: According to Pasteur researcher Tangy, the antibodies could even aggravate the disease. He points out that the worst Covid – 19 symptoms only appear when a patient has already developed antibodies.

It is also unclear who develops more effective antibodies – the most or least affected patients, the elderly or the young? For Australian epidemiologist Archie Clements, only one thing is certain: “The only real solution is a vaccine.” ( AFP / Reuters )