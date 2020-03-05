who-criticizes-the-lack-of-engagement-in-many-countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a lack of engagement numerous Countries in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus denounced. He was concerned that a “long List of “countries not” the level of political commitment required ” show, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday in Geneva. He called the governments expressly called for “aggressive readiness.”

“That is no exercise “, added Tedros. The epidemic was” a threat to everyone Country, whether poor or rich “and” even the high income countries should join Surprises count “. The WHO chief criticized that some governments would Do not take the threat seriously and your health ministers Leave crisis management up.

This approach is in his view “Wrong” because the crisis affects all parts of society , said Tedros and called for a “general government approach”. He appealed to the Heads of government to undertake crisis management and all areas coordinate.

At the same time, the WHO chief refused again, from one Pandemic, a global crisis. “We are still that far not, “he said, stressing that it was still possible for the spread contain . “It is not the moment to give up. It is not the moment for excuses, “he said.” It's time to pull out all the stops. “(AFP)