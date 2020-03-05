Science
WHO criticizes the lack of engagement in many countries
WHO criticizes the lack of commitment from many countries
The World Health Organization (WHO) has a lack of engagement numerous Countries in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus denounced. He was concerned that a “long List of “countries not” the level of political commitment required ” show, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday in Geneva. He called the governments expressly called for “aggressive readiness.”
“That is no exercise “, added Tedros. The epidemic was” a threat to everyone Country, whether poor or rich “and” even the high income countries should join Surprises count “. The WHO chief criticized that some governments would Do not take the threat seriously and your health ministers Leave crisis management up.
This approach is in his view “Wrong” because the crisis affects all parts of society , said Tedros and called for a “general government approach”. He appealed to the Heads of government to undertake crisis management and all areas coordinate.
At the same time, the WHO chief refused again, from one Pandemic, a global crisis. “We are still that far not, “he said, stressing that it was still possible for the spread contain . “It is not the moment to give up. It is not the moment for excuses, “he said.” It's time to pull out all the stops. “(AFP)
Schools in the Heinsberg district stay until at least 15. March closed
In the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus, schools and day care centers remain until at least 15. March closed . This was announced by District Administrator Stephan Pusch on Thursday evening in a video message. The steadily increasing number of infections in the circle left no other option. On Thursday evening, according to the district press office 195 laboratory-confirmed cases of an infection with Sars-CoV-2. Nationwide were on Thursday evening at the Robert Koch Institute 400 Evidence known. (dpa)
Paris marathon postponed due to coronavirus
The marathon in Paris is due to the coronavirus spread the 18. October postponed. The running event was originally scheduled for April 5.
Russia cancels International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg
Russia has because of the corona virus Outbreak the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg canceled . The economic forum will not take place this year, Vice Prime Minister Andrej Belusow said on Thursday evening via a spokesman, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. The aim of the cancellation was to protect the health of the Russian population and the guests and participants of the economic forum, explained Belusow, who heads the organizing committee for the economic forum.
The economic forum should actually at the beginning of June in St. Petersburg . According to the organizers, more than last year . 000 representative out 145 countries participated. (AFP)
US Congress provides billion-dollar package to fight coronavirus
The US Congress has 8 $ 3 billion has been earmarked for the fight against the corona virus. After the House of Representatives, the Senate in Washington also voted on Thursday for the package of measures to prevent the spread of the pathogen . The Republicans of US President Donald Trump and the opposition Democrats had agreed on the funds. (AFP)
EU Parliament meeting relocated from Strasbourg to Brussels
Because of the spread of the coronavirus the plenary session of the European Parliament will be moved from Strasbourg to Brussels next week. This was confirmed by several parliamentary group leaders on Thursday at the German Press Agency in Brussels. (dpa)
EU Health Ministers come to Brussels for the crisis meeting
The Minister of Health of the EU countries arrive on Friday (10. 00 o'clock) in Brussels to one extraordinary crisis meeting w due to the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to a inventory of the current situation and measures already taken should Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and his colleagues especially on coordinated reactions the epidemic work . The issue is the joint procurement of medical materials.
Italy announces € 7.5 billion plan for coronavirus
The Italian government provides 7.5 billion euros are available for the fight against the corona virus and the recovery of the economy . This was announced on Thursday evening by Economics Minister Roberto Gualtieri. The money should above all be used “to the resources of the health services , the Civil protection and the law enforcement officers “. (AFP)
Number of cases increases in Germany 400
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases 400. This is announced by the Robert Koch Institute in the evening. The day before the institute had 262 cases counted. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 181 Diseases registered. (Reuters)
Many Germans not worried about coronavirus
Most most Germans continue to experience the spread of the coronavirus no fear. Three quarters of those questioned in a survey published on Thursday by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap for the ARD “Germany trend” stated that concerns about their own infection or that of family members were less or small. almost a quarter was concerned with 17 percent but large or very large with six percent.
In February, significantly fewer people had expressed fear: Almost nine out of ten respondents said in the survey last month that they had less or no concern. So the value was 13 percentage points higher than in the current survey .
The trust the citizen in the authorities and health facilities decreases accordingly . According to the current survey, two thirds believed that the institutions had an overall control of the situation. These are 16 percentage points less than in February. By contrast, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) gained approval – his satisfaction score increased by seven percentage points compared to the previous month 51 percent.
Three quarters of the respondents stated that they took preventive measures wash hands more often against infection . However, only slightly more than one in ten said to make hamster purchases. Infratest dimap interviewed on Monday and Tuesday 1002 Eligible by telephone. The fault tolerance is between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points. (AFP)
We are concerned that some countries either do not take this seriously or have decided that there is nothing they can do anyway. We are concerned about the level of political commitment and the scope for it action needed to address the scale of the threat we are all facing, do not match
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu
Rome postpones constitutional referendum
The Italian government is postponing an important constitutional referendum because of the coronavirus outbreak. The referendum should be on 29. March, it is about reducing the number of parliamentarians . Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not set a new date on Thursday. Italy is the country in Europe with the most confirmed infections with the lung disease Covid – 19. Meanwhile there are more than 3000 cases, more than 100 People have died so far.
“Summer fairy tale” trial against ex-DFB bosses questionable
The Swiss summer fairy tale trial against three former officials of the German Football Association stands because of the Corona virus on the brink. Former DFB presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach and ex-DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt applied due to the spread of Sars-CoV-2 suspended the trial in Bellinzona. Corresponding media reports from Switzerland apply, according to information from the German Press Agency. The first of twelve days of negotiations is actually scheduled for next Monday, the former Swiss Fifa general secretary Urs Linsi is also indicted.
The Federal Criminal Court initially did not comment on the report of the Swiss newspaper “Tagesanzeiger” on Thursday. The court is under time pressure: At the latest on 27. April, a first-instance judgment must be passed, otherwise the statute of limitations will come into effect. The Swiss government recently had a ban on all events with more than 1000 visitors announced. Bellinzona is only around 50 kilometers from the Italian border region, in the numerous cases of the coronavirus
The quartet Zwanziger, Niersbach, Schmidt and Linsi are accused of unfaithful business management. All have always rejected the allegations. Ex-FIFA boss Joseph Blatter, Günter Netzer and the former World Cup organizer, Franz Beckenbauer, were invited as witnesses. The case against Beckenbauer in the matter was severed due to his state of health. The DFB appears in the process as a private plaintiff.
The background is the dubious cash flow of 6.7 million euros from the years 2002 and 2005. Beckenbauer had 2002 from entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus a loan in get this amount. The money subsequently flowed to Qatar in accounts of the then FIFA official Mohammed bin Hammam. The repayment to Louis-Dreyfus three years later was processed through a DFB account via FIFA. (dpa)
Handicraft pissed off Chancellor Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has annoyed the trade due to the corona virus-related cancellation of her top meeting with the German economy. “This The event should have taken place right now, ”said Holger Schwannecke, General Secretary of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH) in Munich. It is important for politics and business to maintain a bit of normalcy together. “A Chancellor must also recognize that a signal would be important.”
Merkel usually meets on the sidelines of International craft fair the top of the four major trade associations of craft, industry, employers and chambers of industry and commerce. Since the craft fair does not take place this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, the top discussion was also canceled. Whether this will be rescheduled is still unclear. (dpa)
Number of infections in the Netherlands increased sharply
In the Netherlands, the number of detected coronavirus cases more than doubled within a day. It is now at 82, as Health Minister Bruno Bruins announced in The Hague. The day before it was 38 Infected. But there is no reason for special measures, said the minister.
The Minister explained the exceptionally rapid increase with a “delay -Effect”. Many patients had waited before going to the doctor. In addition, the health authorities had other cases when checking the contact persons of infected people
So far, most coronavirus evidence in the Netherlands was due to trips to northern Italy. According to the Ministry, most patients are at home, isolated from their relatives. (dpa)
Round 100. 000 Israelis in domestic Quarantine
Due to concerns about the spread of the new corona virus, there are around according to media reports from Thursday . 000 Israelis in home quarantine. Travelers from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain may also no longer enter – unless you can credibly assure that you can keep a two-week quarantine at home. This does not affect persons who come to Israel with transit flights via these five countries . The requirements apply from Friday at 07. 00 clock (CET). Tourists who are already in the country can continue their journey as long as they do not show any symptoms of illness. (dpa)
Nuremberg does not exclude cancellation of the international match against Italy
In view of the spread of the new corona virus, the city of Nuremberg has canceled the international match of German football -National team on 31. March in Nuremberg against Italy not excluded. If the decision had to be made today, the city administration would recommend a cancellation due to the expected arrival of thousands of visitors from Italy Social officer Peter Pluschke on Thursday. The situation could change significantly within a week.
According to his information, the city of Nuremberg has so far not given a recommendation for a possible cancellation of the planned international football match. A decision on such a recommendation will only be made next week, said Pluschke.
A spokeswoman for the city had previously explained on request: ” According to current knowledge, the city of Nuremberg is for a cancellation of the international match. It is expected that many fans will arrive from the risk area of Northern Italy. ”(Dpa)
Lufthansa canceled more than in March Flights
Lufthansa has due to the intrusion of the corona virus Demand up to the end of March 7100 Flights canceled. The deletion of entire sections and lower frequencies correspond to a calculated capacity of 150 Aircraft, Lufthansa announced now. This means that the seat quotas of 125 Short and medium-haul routes as well as 25 long-haul aircraft of the total 770 large fleet of the group from the machines Flight schedule taken. The focal points of the cancellations are flights inland as well as in Northern Italy, which is severely affected by the coronavirus. But also many other routes in Europe, in total up to to 25 percent of all connections are affected. A new addition was the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat in Israel from Sunday because the country imposed an entry ban on travelers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Israel will until 28. March no longer served. (Reuters)
Coronavirus epidemic is becoming increasingly noticeable in the economy – worldwide growth is at risk
The The economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic are becoming more serious . Italy is therefore pending a temporary suspension of the European debt rules to mobilize more funds. China wants to support local governments with more money, especially in the severely affected provinces.
Also Germany feels the consequences, especially the export-dependent industry , which threatens the longest recession since reunification. With Flybe, the first airline since bankruptcy slipped into bankruptcy on Thursday.
Der international banking association IIF stated that global growth could 2020 slide down to one percent – the weakest value since the financial crisis more than ten years ago. Other major events were canceled, more and more companies close offices and let employees work from home as a precaution. (Reuters)