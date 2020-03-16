who-could-benefit-from-the-corona-virus

Empty shelves in supermarkets and drugstores – those who were able to get pasta or hand disinfectant these days are lucky. Tin cans are also popular at the moment. But not only their manufacturers can look forward to increasing sales in times of the Corona crisis. Many digital offerings in particular are experiencing a strong upswing.

Delivery services are in high demand

To avoid contact with many other people, the best way to order your groceries is online. At the grocery retailer Rewe, the number of orders via delivery service has increased, a company spokesman confirmed. What percentage exactly, the company did not want to provide information about. A look at the website shows: In Berlin, the delivery dates are already fully booked by the end of March. Usually there are always some free appointments on the next or the day after next. What is bought also changes. The company confirms that those who shop now rely on durability. “In the composition of the shopping cart of the orders there were increasingly long-lasting foods, nutrients, canned goods and drugstore items,” said a spokesman. However, Rewe does not plan to expand the delivery service.

In fact, people are increasingly looking for “Rewe Lieferdienst” on Google. According to data from Google Trends, these searches increased by 80 percent last week. By the way, the leader is Berlin. There is also an increasing search for “canned goods”, particularly strongly in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. The search queries “subway delivery service” (+ 150 percent), “aldi delivery service” (+ 90 percent) and “Lieferando” (+ 50 percent) are now also very popular.

The contactless delivery

So far, Lieferando has had no visible effects on the orders, the company says. At the same time, they announce that from now on they want to hand over the food without physical contact. As a precautionary measure and in response to the spread of the virus, the couriers would ring the bell and then put the food outside the door. This is to minimize the risk of infection for the couriers.

Something similar comes from the Domino's restaurant chain, which mainly delivers pizza. So far, no significant changes in orders have been observed. “Although we have a slightly increasing order volume nationwide, this was always the case even before the growing spread of COVID – 19 in Germany” the company said. In view of the situation, for example in Berlin, one wants to keep an eye on the development. Like Lieferando, Domino’s introduced contactless delivery in view of the risk of infection for customers and employees. If customers choose this option, the driver drops the pizza at a specified location and waits two meters away for the food to be brought in.

With contactless delivery, however, it is questionable to what extent this also protects those who can have the food delivered. Because all food packages were touched by several people. And the couriers are constantly on the move throughout the city.

Can the streaming services benefit?

How does the virus change people's consumption behavior? Those who stay at home have to deal with themselves and their loved ones more often. For example through films. To what extent companies like Netflix could benefit from the corona virus is still unclear. Analysts had predicted the stock would go up this week because people would spend more time at home. Other analysts question these gains. They see Netflix as a luxury product that many could unsubscribe from if the virus had a drop in wages.

What is certain is that Netflix, like other companies in the film industry, has already had to cancel filming dates. “We take the Corona issue very seriously,” the company said at the request of the Tagesspiegel, “also because it greatly influences our event planning and public screenings.” But since the processes are currently still too dynamic, no concrete statements can be made about the use of the service.

Sex sells

There are already companies that report a clear increase in their sales figures. For example, the sales figures for the sex toy manufacturer “Womanizer” are far above the forecasts for this year – especially in the countries severely affected by the corona virus. In the course of the year so far, there has been an increase of more than 50 percent of the original forecast. Where there are many coronavirus cases, the numbers have increased significantly.

The sales figures in Italy are 60 percent higher than expected, in France it is 40 percent. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, sales also increased by 40 percent. Not only in Europe do people seem to want to spend more time with themselves and their partners. In the United States, sales were 75 percent above forecast, in Canada even 135 percent, so the company.

Is the baby boom coming?

Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer, is surprised by this effect. “Of course, we did not expect Womanizer's sales to increase due to the corona virus,” she told Tagesspiegel. However, it was known from customer feedback and various surveys that time was an important factor when it comes to sexuality and masturbation “The prospect of potentially having to stay at home for a long time with or without a partner is likely to tempt many people to find ways to make the most of the time available,” says Rief.

In fact, it would not be the first time that house arrest leads to a baby boom. In the past, hospitals often reported an increase in births nine months after the population stayed at home, for example due to a storm or a power cut. So it is quite possible that Corona will ultimately bring about a lot of new life despite all the present suffering.