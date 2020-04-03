who-can-now-negotiate-better-conditions-for-their-loan-contracts

Consumers can revoke any credit contract within 14 days. According to a new judgment by Europe's highest legal authority, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, however, most real estate, car and consumer loans could now be revoked since 2010. The reason: The revocation formulas used in the contracts are incomprehensible and therefore not compatible with applicable EU law, the ECJ found.

The judgment of the EU's highest legal activists (Az. C – 66 / 19) could have enormous consequences. In the real estate sector alone, contracts with a volume of EUR 1.2 trillion could theoretically be put to the test, estimates Ingo Valldorf, spokesman for the Berlin law firm Gansel, which won the judgment. In addition, there would be 5 million contracts with a volume of alone for loan and leasing contracts for cars 19 ) Billion euros.

The wording must be clear and concise

Background is an EU guideline for consumer credit, which 11. June 2010 in Germany applies and promises customers a high level of security and transparency. The Saarbrücken district court now saw a case by a real estate customer against the Kreissparkasse Saarlouis calling on the CJEU to have the highest judge clarify whether the wording in loan agreements was compatible with valid EU law.

The Luxembourg judges contested this. Withdrawal instructions in credit contracts should be clear and concise. The consumer must be able to quickly recognize when a period begins. This is not the case in the formulations used almost everywhere in Germany today. The court complained above all about the so-called “cascade reference”. In almost all loan agreements, the formulations for revocation and the start of the period refer to paragraphs in the Civil Code like in a cascade – and onwards from there.

“The paragraph itself does not contain the information that is important for the consumer, but only at the end of a long chain of references with multiple redirects to various paragraphs in the legal text,” says the law firm Gansel. For a normal consumer, it is not clearly recognizable when his withdrawal period, an important right when entering into a contract, especially for very long-term loans, began.

This means that because the cancellation period is not in accordance with the law, it has not yet started. The wording contested by the CJEU, which can be found in many contracts, reads: “The period begins after the conclusion of the contract, but only after the borrower has entered all the mandatory information according to § 492 paragraph 2 BGB (…) Has received. ”The § 492 BGB in turn refers to further legal provisions.

Construction loans or car leasing contracts are affected

If consumers want it and their credit contract contains corresponding passages, they can, for example, use a 2011 Debt more expensive construction loan taken out to today's more favorable conditions or return a financed car – and demand a down payment or interest and repayments already made, under certain circumstances against usage fees for the car. Affected credit customers could also save the prepayment penalties that banks charge for early repayment or rescheduling on more favorable terms, according to the Hamburg consumer advice center.

The customer would then not have to terminate the old contract with an invalid cancellation policy, but simply revoke it – and negotiate a new one at the same time with more favorable terms. This could often save consumers thousands of euros. The law firm Gansel, for example, does the following: A home builder who 2011 has a loan from 250 000 euros and now have a remaining fixed interest rate of five years, can 39 660 Save euro prepayment penalty.

Have the expert review the contradiction

In the real estate sector, all loans that could occur between the entry into force of the consumer-friendly EU Guideline in June 2010 and a judgment of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on revocations from 21. March 2016 have been completed. In this less consumer-friendly judgment, the BGH overturned the so-called cancellation joker and limited the previously valid cancellation right to a maximum of one year and 14 days – regardless of whether the consumer has been wrongly or not at all informed about his rights. For all other loans, the revocation passages in all contracts from 2010 to this day can be unlawful, according to Valldorf.

The consumer advice centers advise you to start contracts in question from Have consumer protection or specialized law firms checked. Formulating the revocation yourself without legal help and, for example, transferring installments further, can be problematic and lead to the loss of claims.

Some lawyers also offer a first contract check free of charge, others work with flat-rate consultancy fees and a percentage share in the benefits ultimately achieved for the consumer. In general, however, the ECJ ruling gives consumers “a good negotiating position”, according to the Hamburg consumer advice center. It is also conceivable that banks could search for comparisons in order to avoid lengthy and expensive processes, the lawyers believe.

However, it is also possible that real estate loan cases will go to the BGH again and this could contradict again in the power struggle with the CJEU, the law firm Gansel suspects. Because: Only the German implementation of the EU directive, but not the directive itself, also included real estate loans in the obligation to provide clear wording. The EU only requested this for car and consumer loans, which is why the BGH could not consider the European court responsible. Valldorf: “In this case, we file a constitutional complaint.”