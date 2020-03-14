WHITE OIL MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P., CHEVRON LIMITED., EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION, TOTAL, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

white oil market is set to witness a stable CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Chevron Limited., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, FUCHS, H&R GROUP, savita.com, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., C J Robinson Co Inc, Morris Lubricants, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Kerax Limited, Petro‐Canada Lubricants Inc., Lub Line, Sonneborn LLC.

White oil is those mineral oils which are colorless, odourless and tasteless in nature. They are widely used for the preparation of cosmetics, pharmaceutical and medicines. This white oil is usually made from different feedstocks and depending upon those different processes are used. They are widely used industries such as food, personal care, polymers, textile, among others. They are usually formed by the refining of paraffinic and naphthenic crude oil feedstock. Increasing demand for packed food among population is also fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for packed food among population will drive the market

Increasing prevalence for personal care products among population will propel market

Increasing research and development activities on white oils will also enhance market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of the quality crude oil will restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of oil will hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global White Oil Market

By Application

Adhesives

Agriculture

Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Textile

Polymers

Others

By Product

Light Paraffinic

Heavy Paraffinic

Naphthenic

By Grade

65/75 (ISO VG 10/15)

50/60 (ISO VG 7)

200/215 (ISO VG 32/46)

80/90 (ISO VG 15)

340/365 (ISO VG 68)

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, HollyFrontier Corp. announced that they have acquired Sonneborn US Holdings Inc. and Sonneborn Cooperatief UA. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and with new technologies they can advance their high- specialty products

In July 2017, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced the launch of their Servo Whitepol which is white oil made from highly refined paraffinic base stocks. It is the first 100% Indian LLP which is made from base oil from IndianOil’s flagship Haldia refinery

Competitive Analysis: Global White Oil Market

Global white oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white oil market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

