which-emojis-are-secretly-behind-companies

The employees have spent months developing this type of vehicle. They made the first sketches, built a prototype. The result makes the carmaker Ford proud: It is a miniature SUV, produced from the finest pixels.

Ford designed its own emoji and made it onto the devices of billions of users. The picture of the pick-up truck is one of over a hundred new smileys that the big tech companies will add to their smartphone keyboards from autumn. “With the emoji, Ford wants to draw attention to the fact that the group with the F – 150 has been the most successful vehicle for decades North America produces, ”explains a spokesman. No wonder that the design of the digital off-road vehicle looks like its original: similar shape, similar headlights.

It is a great marketing success for Ford. After all, users will soon be able to use the off-road vehicle emoji millions of times via news services send. It didn't take much for this subtle advertising. Because everyone, regardless of whether they are private individuals or companies, can apply for their own emoji.

The so-called Unicode consortium – a non-profit organization in California – decides whether and how a design is created on the smartphone. Their goal: to create a common emoji standard for most manufacturers. If an Apple user sends a pictogram, the device owners of other brands should also be able to read it.

The non-profit organization is financed by tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google, but SAP also votes on proposals for the uniform catalog. The finished pictures differ from device to device only in detail. The illustrators of the manufacturers ensure that the emojis keep the look of the respective company.

There is also a company behind the bagel emoji

So However, the application is time-consuming. In addition to a picture design, applicants must also provide a detailed analysis of the desired emoji. Why is a pictogram of the object needed? How often do users search for it on the Internet? In addition, it can take up to one and a half years to decide on an application.

This does not stop the companies. The US bakery chain Western Bagel had also recently contributed to an application for an emoji – with success. For more than a year, users of all devices have been able to send a bagel as a digital picture. Since then, the company has proudly presented itself on social networks as the co-inventor of the bagel emojis.

Experts see great advertising potential

The US fast food chain Taco Bell also found a way to implement a taco emoji – albeit indirectly. With an online petition, the company wanted to convince the consortium to develop a taco emoji. After seven months, around 33. 000 people the project. The consortium was impressed – and published a pictogram of the Mexican specialty. That should have paid off for market leader Taco Bell. After the emoji became available, the fast food chain quickly sold a limited taco version – inspired by the design of the emojis.

The advertising potential is huge anyway. An estimated six billion emojis are sent worldwide every day. Business psychologists like Wera Aretz see another advantage in the pictograms. “We know from research that images of the human brain are processed faster than the same content in text form,” says the professor at the Fresenius University of Applied Sciences. The result: Posts with emojis would get more likes, would be shared more often. “This property can be suitable for presenting products in a certain way,” says Aretz. “And to trigger a feeling of well-being with the customer through emojis.”

Mostly it is agencies that design designs

Who and to what extent Emoji advertising benefits, but is difficult to predict. This applies especially to pictograms, whose similarity to original products is rather abstract. Example: A user sends a chocolate emoji. “Whether the recipient then also uses the chocolate bar and which brand depends on many other factors,” says Aretz.

The companies leave nothing to chance and commission agencies with the applications. The Ford pick-up was designed by Nathan Maggio, former creative director at Blue State. The company has specialized in digital strategies and has already worked for former US President Barack Obama's campaigns.

Consortium only checks the quality, not the author

Ford does not want to reveal how much the development cost. Another advantage of agencies doing the work is that only the designers are named as the originators of the applications. As a result, it is not immediately apparent whether the design comes from a company.

Some pictograms have long had a professional marketing machine behind them. From the consortium's point of view, this is not a problem. “Emoji proposals are accepted solely because of the strength of the design,” said Mark Davis, president and co-founder of the consortium, the Tagesspiegel. “Whether the proposal was made by a company or an individual does not matter in the review.”

The software developer Mark Davis applies as father of emojis. Photo: Picture Alliance / dpa

However, only those designs would be considered that do not have logos or brand images included. After all, the emojis should generally be applicable to an object or a category, explains Davis.

But even if there are no logos on the emojis: with some pictograms, the similarity to existing brands can hardly be overlooked . This applies to the emoji for French fries, for example. The golden-yellow potato sticks come in a red cardboard packaging on the smartphone – just as they are served by a fast food chain in the original. Only the curved “M” in the group's logo is missing or has been replaced by a yellow smiley in some versions.

Nestlé does not get a “Kitkat” Emoji

Not all companies were successful in the fight for their own pictogram. The food company Nestlé apparently overdid it. The Swiss tried to emoji their “Kitkat” chocolate as a standard symbol on their smartphones. The company had launched an online petition for this, solicited supporters on social networks – and then contacted the consortium.

The bold idea: A broken biscuit bar could soon symbolize a break worldwide, in English “break” like break. The petition found around 5000 signatories. However, the Kitkat emoji never made it as the standard on the devices.

States also make it onto the smartphones

Meanwhile, not only companies want advertise your products with the colorful symbols. Even national governments are trying to put their own emojis on their smartphones. The sauna emoji comes from the marketing department of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The consortium nodded off a draft from the Finnish government and added the emoji to its catalog in the year 2017. So the wool sock emoji already made it onto the devices.

The design for a sauna -Emoji has submitted the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Promo

Whether that is why more people are now spending their holidays in Finland ? Hard to say. “It is practically impossible to measure the impact of emojis on tourism,” Laura Kamras, director of public diplomacy at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Tagesspiegel.

The Finnish government is convinced of the advertising effect

Nevertheless, the government believes in the advertising effect. “If a person has an interest in a country at a young age, he tends to keep this impression later in life,” says Kamras, referring to the mostly young smartphone users. Studies would have shown that. In addition, the costs were relatively low, says Kamras. For 30 drafts you have from concept to publication around 20 000 Euro paid.

Emojis have also been able to be adopted after a few months. For just one 5000 dollars, companies can sponsor an emoji. The consortium promises a symbolic connection between the pictogram and the brand – and also provides companies with advertising material. For example, the kiwi marketer Zespri sponsors the kiwi emoji, software company IBM has adopted the pictogram of the cloud based on a cloud server. And Ballantine’s is the patent holder for the whiskey glass.

One thing is likely to annoy Ford in retrospect: the pick-up symbol will only come out on the devices, according to the automaker's ideas. So the consortium decided to design the new emoji truck red and not blue, as suggested by Ford. In addition, the headlights are smaller than in the design.

Chevrolet therefore congratulated his competitor maliciously on Twitter. “It looks like Ford has finally got the emoji that it always wanted,” wrote the company in a short message – and put a picture of how a Chevrolet is towing a broken emoji truck. It will probably still be a marketing success. Numerous users who will soon be sending the pick-up emoji should think of Ford.