where-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-managed-without-lockdown

Hong Kong has so far come through the coronavirus pandemic without a complete lockdown. A study published on Saturday suggests that testing and contact tracking, as well as changes in population behavior – measures that have far less disruptive social and economic effects than a full curfew – can effectively control the fight against the coronavirus.

“By rapidly implementing public health measures, Hong Kong has shown that the transmission of Covid – 19 can be effectively contained without resorting to the extremely disruptive full closure introduced by China, the United States and Western European countries, “said Benjamin Cowling, a scientist from the University of Hong Kong. He led the study published in the well-known specialist magazine “Lancet Public Health”.

By the end of March, Hong Kong had a major outbreak of the coronavirus-induced disease Covid – 19 with a combination of border entry restrictions, quarantine and isolation of infected people and with a certain degree of contact restrictions.

The Chinese special administrative zone had taken far less drastic control measures than most other countries. In Europe, for example, only Sweden is on a comparatively moderate course in the fight against the spread of the virus – and has been widely criticized for this.

The infection rate in Hong Kong has been in the eight weeks since the beginning of February when the measures were ordered, at about one. On Saturday, the statistics page Worldometer for the 7.5 million metropolis reported only four deaths and 1024 confirmed infected people. The scientists also pointed out that Hong Kong's experience from the Sars epidemic 2003 is better equipped than many other countries to deal with the outbreak by Covid – 19.

According to the researchers, the measures could probably be implemented in many other locations around the world. “Other governments can learn from Hong Kong's success,” says Cowling. If these measures and people's behavior could be maintained while avoiding population fatigue, they could reduce the impact of a local covid – 19 – Significantly reduce epidemic.

Measures that have been in effect in Hong Kong since the end of January include intensive control of infections, not only for arriving travelers, but also in the local community. Holiday camps and newly built housing estates have been converted into quarantine facilities.

All persons who crossed the border from the Chinese mainland, as well as travelers from affected countries were for 14 days quarantined. The government also implemented measures to promote social distancing, including flexible work arrangements and school closures, and many major events were canceled. 99 Percentage of Hong Kong residents wear a face mask when they leave their home after initial surveys in January 61 percent were.

The Scandinavian country of Sweden with its over ten million has imposed even fewer requirements and largely appeals to the common sense of the people. The government has asked the Swedes to minimize social contacts and, if possible, to work in their home office, on the other hand, daycare centers and elementary schools as well as shops and bars – subject to conditions – are still open.

The strategy of the Swedes has caused irritation internationally and not least in the neighboring countries; Compared to Finland, Norway and Denmark, which had imposed significantly stricter conditions, Sweden has also recorded significantly more deaths as a result of a Covid – 19-Illness. On Friday it was 1400. (Reuters / lem)