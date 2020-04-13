where-only-with-25,000-planes?

Finding a parking space is difficult. After airlines have largely closed their operations with the exception of a few connections and return flights, many of the world's more than 25. 000 aircraft permanently on the ground. Usually, machines are in the air most of the time, so there are correspondingly few parking spaces at airports – actually.

The KLM airline speaks of the “Great Big Schiphol Parking Puzzle”. The Dutch airline wants to park 200 planes at the hub in Amsterdam, which sounds easier than it is. “It's quite a challenge,” said a KLM spokesman, “a lot of people are involved in the operation.”

Some of the blue machines are at the gates, many on a runway, others in between. KLM sorts the aircraft like the Boeing 747 or Airbus A 330 by size and by type for parking. On the one hand, they should park as close to each other as possible to save valuable space. On the other hand, the machines must not block each other because they have to be dragged into a hangar for maintenance.

Orange dominates in Tegel

The machines that have been standing around for weeks or possibly months must continue to remain airworthy in order to follow them To be able to put it back into operation quickly at the end of the shutdown. The “active parking program” includes inspections and functional tests. It also has to be weatherproof: engines and tires are covered.

Some jets like the “Queen of the Skies” – the Jumbojet 747 – are kept fit for their own funeral: KLM wants that Permanently remove the giant aircraft from the fleet due to the crisis, but only fly out later. Lufthansa alone has been looking for space for around 700 aircraft in the past few days and weeks. “The majority is located at our hubs in Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna and Zurich, but also in Brussels and at other European locations, such as in Bulgaria, Lithuania and Ireland,” said a spokesman for Tagesspiegel Background on Wednesday.

Also in Berlin-Schönefeld there are 29 planes from the Kranich Group 13 aircraft from Easyjet and five from Ryanair. In Tegel, on the other hand, the predominant color is orange: 26 Times the Easyjet logo could count Planespotter there on Wednesday. “Lufthansa Technik is based in Schönefeld. So when we go back into operation, we have the majority of the aircraft within reach so that we can put them into operation directly, ”said the Lufthansa spokesman.

Advantage desert: Lots of space and dryness

While the search for a parking space in Europe comes close to a “trip to Jerusalem” for the airlines, in Australia or the USA the airlines like to fly their unneeded aircraft into the desert, where it is less crowded. And the drought prevents corrosion, which can be a problem with long-term parking in tropical countries in Asia, for example.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

In the US state of Arizona, for example, the “Pinal Airpark” specializes in the temporary mothballing of aircraft. The fees depend on the size of the aircraft and the inspections, it says. At the moment, they are likely to rise due to the sudden demand. In neighboring New Mexico, additional parking spaces are being created to accommodate up to 800 planes. Currently are 15. 500 Airplanes except On duty.

Within a day, the number had increased by almost 400, said the data specialist Cirium on Wednesday. Almost all A 380 – biplanes are among them. Conversely, this means that more than 10. 000 Take off the machine. That is around 40 percent of the global fleet. Many airlines canceled up to 95 percent of their connections.

The reason for this only apparent contradiction is that the remaining aircraft, which are otherwise almost permanently in the air, are used less frequently. Instead of several times a day, as is common within Europe, the machines now take off once a week, for example – and are therefore still classified as active. When the jets can be mothballed is open. Many countries only allow their own citizens to enter, and often only under strict quarantine requirements. Lufthansa has already extended its emergency flight plan, which was originally supposed to apply until mid-April, until May 3. Currently there are 18 long-distance connections – not per hour, but per week.