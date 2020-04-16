where-could-hospital-beds-be-in-short-supply?

At the beginning of April, Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), warned that the intensive care beds might not be enough to adequately care for all coronavirus patients. What it means if this is the case is shown by the dramatic pictures from Italy or New York. Now Wieler is positive: “There is currently enough capacity.”

Whether enough intensive care beds are free is a central factor in the pandemic plan. If there are not enough beds, the hospitals can become overloaded and health care collapses. That is the central argument behind slogans like #FlattenTheCurve. The problem in Germany: For a long time it was unclear how many free beds there were.

[Das Virus in Echtzeit:Lesen Sie hieralle Zahlen zu Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus weltweit oder hier die Zahlen für alle deutschen Landkreise]

It's been different since Thursday morning. Since then, all clinics with intensive care units have to report their capacities to an intensive care register operated by the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) together with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the German Hospital Society. From now on, the free and occupied beds of hospitals across Germany are to be collected there.

1160 Clinics have to participate according to the Federal Ministry of Health. So it is in the “Ordinance for the maintenance and security of intensive care hospital capacity”, which the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) issued last week. This is the first time to provide an overview of the situation of intensive care in Germany – for doctors and clinic managers, but also for politics. “Unique in the world”, RKI President Wieler calls the system.

What is the situation in Germany?

From the 26.322 available intensive care beds are currently 11. 153 free to increase capacity 58 percent busy.

Not every intensive care bed is from a Covid – 19 – patient occupied. It can be people with heart problems or a stroke, but also people who have had a serious accident. In Berlin, for example, according to the register 69, Covid patients are treated, but are documented 726 Beds.

On average there are 20 intensive care beds per hospital

How many intensive care beds a hospital has depends very much on the size and layout of the clinic. According to the German Hospital Institute, small hospitals with fewer than 300 beds have on average only 12 intensive care beds. In large hospitals with over 600 beds, the average is at least 57. Even larger clinics with multiple locations often have hundreds of intensive care beds. On average, one clinic in Germany 20 has intensive care beds per clinic.

We show on a map which clinics still report free bed capacity.

Overall, the vast majority of German hospitals still report free bed capacity in at least one area. Most of the treatments are still available. Only in individual clinics are all three intensive care areas already occupied.

They all report their capacities in three categories: “low care”, “high care” and “ECMO”. Low care means that the patient is beamed non-invasively. He gets oxygen through a mask, for example. When intubation is required, with a probe inserted into the trachea, doctors speak of invasive ventilation. That falls under high care.

[Wie sich das Coronavirusvon der chinesischen Stadt Wuhan in China verbreitet hatund welche Faktoren die Verbreitung begünstigt haben, können Sieauf Multimedia-Karten erkunden]

If all of this does not help, the patient can still be ventilated using a third technique called ECMO – extracorporeal membrane oxygenation . This is a relatively new therapy method. Patients who suffer from lung failure are no longer forced into the lungs using conventional ventilators, but instead the blood is directly enriched with oxygen. For this purpose, the blood from the patient's circulation is fed directly into the ECMO device and after enrichment with oxygen back into the body.

Because the gas exchange at ECMO takes place outside the lungs, it can recover better, experts say. However, not all hospitals have this treatment option. In Germany there are currently 3. 411 free places low care, 7. 482 high care and 418 beds for an ECMO treatment (status of the daily report of the DIVI 16. 04. 2020 by 8 o'clock). It is this sensitive balance between the number of severe COVID – 19 cases , the various ventilation options and their availability in different parts of Germany.

Berlin has the highest occupancy

With the new register DIVI, RKI and DKG want one Develop a forecasting model so that capacity bottlenecks can be predicted at an early stage. Above all, it could become important for the doctors if there is a dramatic increase in the number of cases and thus also an increase in the intensive care patients. Then, above all, clinics that border on other federal states could relocate their patients and thus ensure medical care.

Because the supply of intensive care beds can vary greatly depending on the federal state.

The most populous federal states like Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia currently have the most vacant beds. The occupancy of the beds is higher than in many other federal states. In Berlin, however, the occupancy rate is much higher. It is 69 and is the highest in all of Germany. It looks better with 52 percent in the neighboring state of Brandenburg.

Nevertheless, the high occupancy rate in Berlin is no reason to panic. Because, according to the Senate, the beds are usually occupied to an average of 80 percent. So far stronger than today. A similar, somewhat older number is also available from the Federal Statistical Office for the whole of Germany. Intensive beds were 2017 on average too 79 percent occupied. The fact that there are still so many beds free is a strong sign that the efforts to increase capacity have been successful.

Why it looks good in Germany

Because the Availability of intensive care beds played such an important role in the pandemic situation, the federal and state governments had already decided in March to double their capacities. With the help of provisional locations, hospitals should double the number of beds. In the Charité in Berlin, for example, an administrative building was turned into a provisional intensive care unit within a few weeks.

It is difficult to calculate the right amount of capacity. In general, there is no limit to what is enough capacity, says the RKI. In Germany, however, one is in international comparison “with a robust gap between intensive care COVID – 19 – Patients and bed capacities on the move ”.

The fact that the experts are optimistic is also due to the fact that the newly reported number of cases no longer increases so rapidly. You have leveled off at “a relatively high level”. This is how the President of the RKI described it on Tuesday in the bi-weekly press conference.

It depends on the number of cases – and on us

As little is known about the virus to date, the rates of those infected with the coronavirus who need to be treated in the hospital (hospitalization rate) and the proportions of those who need to be treated in the intensive care unit vary greatly depending on the country and region. In China outside the Hubei province, the rate was two percent, according to a study. For Berlin, the city's intensive care physicians assume in the state's emergency plan that about five percent of those infected will need intensive care treatment.

If the number of cases remains at approximately the same level, better forecasts can be made. It becomes dangerous if the numbers rise again suddenly. Because then it can hardly be estimated how many beds are needed.

[Die globale Ausbreitung des Virus: Aufeiner Karte in Zeitraffersehen Sie, wann das Virus welche Länder erreicht hat]

Chancellor Angela Merkel on 15. April cited a model calculation at the press conference. There is currently a reproductive factor of one in Germany, so one person infects another on average. “If we come to the conclusion that every 1.1 people are infected, then in October we will be back at the performance of our health system with the adopted intensive care beds,” said Merkel. “If we have 1.2, so everyone is infected 20 percent more , so out of five people one infects two and four one, then we will reach the limit of our health system in July. ”

You can continuously monitor how the situation is changing on this page. We update the graphics regularly.