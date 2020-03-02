where-capital-starts-to-land

The Acropolis is in the morning sun, Athens is still hibernating – the tourist shops are tightly closed at nine in the morning. At that time, groups of Chinese tourists were already rushing to the most famous castle hill in the world. Anyone who buys here is (still) happy about square meter prices of around 3500 euros.

More and more Chinese are choosing- Europeans. They have become an integral part of the cityscape of Athens. “Without the Chinese, the Greek real estate market would have collapsed,” says Vaggelis Kteniadis, managing developer of “V2 Development”. He wrote his advertising posters in Chinese and placed them extensively at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport. Thereupon he advertises with the clou, which draws real estate buyers from the Far East in droves: With the “Golden Visa Program” Greece managed a coup. Anyone who invests at least 250000 euros – this does not necessarily have to be a property, participation in a shop or in several properties is also possible to get a residence permit for the entire Schengen area free of charge. Seven years of residence even lead to citizenship. And only the buyer is happy about it, but also spouses and children. And the parents on top of that. Investors are free to travel across the EU. Greece is the gateway for this wealthy clientele from abroad.

Hellas is having trouble catching the excesses of his own success. Gentrification and rising rents are causing problems for the big cities. Children often live until 40. Year of life with parents. No wonder, with an average income of 900 and an average rent of 450 Euro, and rising. Because some proud owners of an investment property are happy about the prospects of earning money in the sunny south – and rented out via Airbnb.

Foreign property owners with permanent residence abroad were not obliged to file an income tax return in Greece if the property did not generate any income. A zero-euro annual report was then sufficient.

The Golden Visa program beckons with free travel in the Schengen area

In addition to the freedom of movement to move around the EU, Greece's conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis beckons with two monetary benefits: he has reduced VAT for all new residential buildings – it was previously 24 percent – and real estate tax reduced from ten to three percent. Anyone who thinks nothing like buying a home in Greece should consider that tax laws can change quickly – also to the detriment of buyers.

Approximately 13000 Non-EU foreigners have so far received the Golden Visa from Athens, reported the Deutschlandfunk in January; in addition to the Chinese, there are primarily Russians, Turks, Egyptians and Lebanese. The Turks are not among the favorites of the Greeks because of the Cyprus conflict.

Because family members can also get a visa, fewer than 13000 property purchases since the Golden Visa program came into effect in the year 2013. A purchase entails three or four visas, says Georg Petras, who is currently developing the still virgin Greek real estate market for the Engel & Völkers real estate agency.

“The Golden Visa program is the most successful investment law Europe, ”says real estate entrepreneur Vaggelis Kteniadis. The real estate transfer tax is currently 3, 09 percent. “It has been valid since January 1st of this year and has been frozen until 2022”, said the owner of “V-Development”. Kteniadis makes part of his money by revitalizing old buildings, the layout and equipment of which he trims to suit modern tastes. He also converts the rental apartments of the mostly multi-storey houses into condominiums. By converting and modernizing the old buildings, the entrepreneur avoided that sales tax is incurred for foreign buyers: since 2006 to 2020 were the 24 Percentage VAT on the purchase price for the purchase of new buildings is not refundable to investors.

Athens Riviera: sea views and stone floors promise luxury

“The Russians, Turks, Egyptians and Lebanese buy mainly in the south, on the” Athens Riviera ” – This is where they try to make a lot of money with little money, ”says Liv Baggen, manager of the new Athens real estate agency von Poll Immobilien. The Athens Riviera is a 70 kilometers long coastline from Piraeus to Sounio, which is also at the old Athens airport Athens-Ellinikon passes by and is a development area for high-priced luxury properties. Premium properties are already available for 10000 euros per square meter. Sea views and stone floors promise luxury that you can't get at prices and geographical locations in cities like Berlin or Frankfurt. The south, towards Voula on Kavouri Beach or the luxurious coast of Varkiza, the more exclusive it is. “The Germans tend to go to the north of Greece,” says Baggen, “to Saloniki and the Peloponnese.” Younger people naturally prefer to live in the center of Athens.

The Ellinikon project is the largest urban development measure in Greece. But not only that. It is also the largest investment project in Europe with an investment volume of eight billion euros. This is about a two million square meter former airport area – the recultivation project includes a 600000 square meter park and fifty kilometers of footpaths and bicycle streets. It will be a showcase tourism project and the already increasing number of visitors will continue to drive up. Cultural and entertainment centers, hotels and casinos, residential areas, offices, shopping centers – the entire program of the project developers – are planned. The square meter prices are estimated at 6000 to 7000 euros.

Lawyers should clarify what to buy before buying

Where there are many tourists – around 30 Millions visited 2018 Greece according to official information – there are also many holiday apartments and second homes. For a purchase you always need a lawyer who, for example, clarifies the ownership structure of existing real estate. “Branched large families are a problem here,” says Baggen.

The entry in the land registry was made not so long ago by name and not by object. So there is a cadastre, but not in the sense of a land register that was written with German thoroughness. In earlier times, land charges were often not recorded, says Liv Baggen.

The lawyer is therefore examining the last forty years of the property so that a purchase is watertight. He also examines whether tax debts are outstanding. For this he is paid with one percent of the purchase price. Overall, the ancillary costs account for seven percent of the purchase price, says Baggen. Your commission runs extra, but not out of line: “Brokers may not accept more than 500 in cash – that Money laundering law also prohibits paying real estate in cash. ”The price increase in the center of Athens is now seven percent.

According to Engel – & – Völkers-Mann Petras, Central Europeans lie with the Americans are currently the number one buyer and inquirer. According to his surveys, the Chinese only come fifth after the Australians. But that's always a question of counting and statistics.

25 percent of Direct investments go to the real estate sector

Dimitris Melachroinos, managing director and co-founder of the Greek real estate portal “Spitogatos”, says that inquiries from Germany were answered last year 18 percent increased from China by twenty percent. Israel has the highest rate of increase, and there is a lot of demand from Bulgaria. He confirms that the Germans have a soft spot for real estate in the Peloponnese – “They are looking for real estate around the 170000 euro,” says Melachroinos. The number of professional providers has increased, which supports the thesis of the boom in the Greek real estate market.

The average prices according to the portal operator: 1500 Euro for old building square meters, 3500 euros per square meter for the new building. The largest increases in rents are recorded in the poorer and particularly populous districts of Kipseli and Peristeri: people who are being displaced as a result of gentrification are looking for new housing here. And where there is high demand, prices rise – in these cases by 15 to 20 percent.

25 Percentage of direct investments in Greece go into the real estate sector – i.e. hotels, businesses, houses and Apartments. The premium brokerage firm Engel & Völkers, actually a franchise company, wants to develop this market itself. Controlled from the head office for Greece in the “Athens Tower” (Pyrgos Athinon), controlled by Georg Petras. He works here in the headquarters with 20 permanent employees and wants to finish 2021 around free 300 brokers installed , “The market in Spain and Italy is full,” he says. Greece is an alternative, even if the country cannot keep up with Mallorca. But: “Old love is back,” says Petras. That is why Engel & Völkers wants to open offices in other Greek islands. The first real estate market report for Greece is in progress.