when-your-own-myth-has-to-be-sacrificed

Not even the Wimbledon myth is safe from the corona virus. On Wednesday, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club announced the end of the glorious tennis tournament. For the first time since World War II, no champions are crowned on the legendary facility in south-west London. There will be no strawberries with cream and no pimms. The only winner of the rejection is the grass on the squares on Church Road, he will not be trampled by tennis shoes this summer.

The Wimbledon tournament canceled the entire season on grass, the event planned for the first time in Berlin in early June does not take place either. A premiere 2020 is not yet completely ruled out, the organizers will consider a event at a later date 2020 – if the coronavirus pandemic should allow it.

There is hardly another sport where professionals around the world travel so much

However, it looks rather bleak for the sport this year. Hardly any other is so dependent on the protagonists being able to move freely. Every week somewhere else in the world a new tournament is coming up. However, in view of the pervasive coronavirus pandemic, unlimited travel is currently only a reminder of better times.

In tennis, strategies are therefore required that are realistic and that show a recognizable will to work together. What is not needed is going it alone like that of the organizers of the Grand Slam in Paris. They simply postponed their French Open to the end of September without any agreement.

In Wimbledon, too, the issue of relocation played a role, at least internally, but the tournament does well not to overstate its own importance.

Video 01. 04. 2020, 17: 35 Clock 00: 23 min. Historic: Wimbledon for 2020 canceled

Sometime will there is also a time when tennis is important for people. It is questionable whether this will be the case again this year. Even if tennis can no longer be played, the myth of Wimbledon still remains.