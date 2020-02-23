when-will-there-finally-be-a-mobility-app-for-all-providers?

Anyone who travels through Germany must download a large number of apps onto their smartphones. Each provider has its own: e-scooter rental company, bus, train and car sharing provider. You quickly lose the overview on the display. The mobility world of tomorrow should be simple, central, networked and personalized. The Federal Government has undertaken this in the coalition agreement: The aim is to introduce a “digital mobility platform” that “networks new and existing mobility offers in a user-friendly manner.”

The Federal Government does not, however, specify a specific timetable for this, as can be seen from the answer to a small question from the Green Party member of the Bundestag, Stefan Gelbhaar, from the Tagesspiegel. According to its own statement, the Federal Government has been dealing with the subject for more than 13 years. In the past two years alone, a double-digit million amount of tax money has flowed into research projects on networked mobility.

“The activities of the Federal Ministry of Transport in relation to the mobility platform can basically be seen with the sentence, As you can see They don't 'summarize anything,' criticizes Green politician Gelbhaar. “The Ministry of Transport always maintains lively activity in order to implement a nationwide solution for the search, book and payment process in buses and trains.” But nobody noticed anything about it, said the chairman in the Transport Committee. In order to strengthen public transport, a task force at federal level was needed “that unraveled the complex construct of financing, structuring and digitization together with the federal states”.

The BVG is leading with Jelbi

There are a few attempts. Deutsche Bahn has set itself the goal of becoming the “operating system of mobility”. In three years at the latest, travelers should not only be able to book trains via the platform, but also e-scooters, cars and bicycles, Sabina Jeschke, DB board member for digitization and technology, announced some time ago. How much money should be spent on this remains unclear. “DB AG is currently updating the technical systems in the background,” says the German government. The federal government is the sole owner of Deutsche Bahn AG.

However, such platforms already exist on a smaller scale. Berliners and tourists have been able to book various means of transport in the capital for several months in the capital using the Jelbi app of the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG) – but only have to identify themselves once and enter their payment details once. To this end, the BVG works with Trafi. The start-up wants to start a second project in the Bavarian capital this year with the Munich Transport Company (MVG).

With Free Now and Share Now, Daimler and BMW offer different rental models. Photo: FREE NOW / obs

Several transport associations, including the MVG, are also working on a nationwide solution. It is intended to give municipalities the opportunity to implement systems tailored to their region and to network them nationwide. So far, however, the “Mobility Inside” project has not gone beyond a test phase with ten different networks. It is not yet clear when and whether the system – in which Deutsche Bahn and its subsidiary Mobimeo also have a stake – will actually come onto the market.

The Federal Government announces only this much: As part of the “Clean Air Immediate Program 2017 – 2020 ”are said to be another 30 for a special call the funding of mobility platforms are made available. Where the money comes from and when it should flow remains unclear: “Details are currently being worked on,” the Federal Government told the Tagesspiegel.

Free Now and Uber want to be an app for everything

Even private providers come up with the vision of “one app for everything”. For example, both the listed US company Uber and Free Now, a joint venture between car manufacturers Daimler and BMW, have announced their aspiration to become a mobility platform. In addition, Google is working flat out on new mobility services. Various routes from A to B are already displayed in its route planner. For booking, however, users are still forwarded to the respective mobility provider.

The topic is not only technically complicated, but also legally delicate: Anyone who operates a platform for all offers not only has central data, but also a kind of monopoly in the mobility sector. This could call the cartel office on the plan.

Private companies at an advantage

In addition, public companies fear a disadvantage in competition with private providers. They are concerned about a new EU directive. According to this, information from the public sector – like that from transport companies – should be easier to access in future, even for third parties.

“If these plans were implemented in this way, this would have a massive impact on entrepreneurial freedom and competition and would significantly affect the transport companies when developing new digital offers,” warns Jan Schilling, Managing Director of the Association of German Traffic Company.

Ultimately, this would not only be at the expense of the passengers, but also, for example, at the expense of the cities as owners and thus of the citizens: “In the end, only large private data octopuses benefit, which are often located abroad and here hardly pay any taxes, ”says Schilling. According to its own information, the Federal Government is currently working on a draft law to implement the EU directive. It is still completely open “which (public) companies have to make their data publicly available,” reports the Federal Government.