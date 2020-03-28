when-the-living-room-becomes-a-soccer-field

The real Maximilian Mittelstädt sent the virtual to the square. Both of them had put on their jerseys, one sat at the console at home and let the other play football. The German Football League (DFL) had come up with something for this weekend because the professionals cannot do their job in times of coronavirus and stay at home in an exemplary manner. There shouldn't be a third in a row without any game and that's why the DFL initiated the so-called “Bundesliga Home Challenge”.

Under the motto “Stay home … and play” on Saturday and Sunday 26 First and second division clubs in action online. They play Fifa 2020 from EA Sports. E-sports instead of regular play – somehow the ball has to roll. If only to pass the time and without any real competitive thinking. The mode for this takes getting used to, because there is a professional from the team and one from the club. So there are two games, the result of both games is added to determine a final result.

Hertha beat SC Paderborn 6: 3 in total

Hertha BSC got on with SC Paderborn on Saturday. Maximilian Mittelstädt met Rifet Kapic, just like the Berlin-based midfielder in real life. Unlike on normal Saturday afternoons, Mittelstädt was pleased that it was 4: 1 for him before it even started. Because previously club colleague and e-athlete Elias Nerlich had shown a strong performance against Paderborn's Lucas Fiedler. Mittelstädt was able to defend this lead, it was 2: 2 in his game at the end and thus a total of 6: 3 for Hertha of the 1st FC Union on Sunday at 17. 10 against Jahn Regensburg – Follow it online on the official Bundesliga channels Sky or Dazn or simply on the YouTube channel of the Virtual Bundesliga.

90 A game does not take minutes, the time-lapse of the program prevents boredom. In addition, a live commentator keeps the audience in a good mood and that almost reminds of real football. At the latest when the speaker is just annoying.

Incidentally, equal opportunities are ensured by the fact that the strengths of all teams are identical. Thus, second division club Regensburg would have a chance against the higher-class 1. FC Union on Sunday. Theoretically. Like so many things these days. While the chat function on YouTube was used diligently on Saturday, only a porn spammer appeared reliably on Twitter as a comment under the tweets about the game. The whole thing doesn’t really slip yet, but all beginnings are difficult.

There will be a second attempt next weekend, it should be in the interest of all football fans, if it was at some point and that real ball rolls in the Bundesliga again. By the way, the real Maximilian Mittelstädt replaced the virtual one in his game shortly before the end. The success of the team is more important than the ambition of the individual. After all, it has come this far in e-sports.