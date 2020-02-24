when-the-cells-wake-up

The idea itself is fascinating: cancer arises when cells change, when they mutate for a certain reason – when the body turns against itself. So why not include the body's immune system, which can be very successful in defending itself against viruses and bacteria, in the fight against cancer cells? But until ten years ago, oncologists were puzzled: Why does it happen again and again that the body's immune system either (a) does not discover cancer cells at all or (b) detects them but blocks them so that they do not fight them?

A misunderstood phenomenon where all attempts to add our immune system as a fourth pillar to cancer treatment options failed – in addition to surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Tumor immunology is not a new idea. Ulrich Keilholz, internal oncologist and director of the Charité Comprehensive Cancer Center in Berlin, passionately devoted himself to the topic at the beginning of his clinical career 35 years ago. “Back then there was very little scientific knowledge about it,” he says. “Unimaginable if you compare it with where we are today.”

It has long been known that our immune system also monitors and recognizes degenerate cancer cells. However, this process could not and cannot be demonstrated directly, only through so-called indirect evidence. Above all, the immune system can detect those cells that are very mutation-friendly, which means that they have changed a lot due to many mutations in DNA. These include, for example, skin, lung, head and neck, bladder or stomach tumors. At least for the first two, skin and lung cancer, it is immediately clear why they mutate so often: Here, external influences in the form of sunlight or cigarette smoke continuously affect healthy cells and lead to ever new changes.

Knowing is one thing. But if no action follows, it doesn't help

In contrast, childish tumors (connective tissue and blood cancer or brain tumors) as well as pancreas, ovarian and breast cancer behave relatively inconspicuously. They mutate only a little, so the immune system can hardly recognize them or not at all. And then there is colorectal cancer: “The immune system does not recognize him either, although there are actually many mutations here,” says Ulrich Keilholz. One of the many unresolved questions in oncology. If even a single cell manages to outwit the immune system in this way, it can become the starting point for cancer.

Recognition is one thing. But if no action follows, it doesn't help. For decades, doctors had no answer as to why the immune system recognizes some cells, but then their mode of action is blocked. Many working groups, including at the Charité, have repeatedly shown that certain T cells in cancer patients – which are responsible for fighting intruders – can recognize tumor cells in principle, but are functionally hampered. The breakthrough occurred around ten years ago, simultaneously in the United States, Europe and Japan. “Since then we have had a crucial answer,” explains Ulrich Keilholz. It reads: Tumor cells can deceive the immune system and cause it to stop working, although it shouldn't. The crux of the matter was the discovery of the so-called immune checkpoints.

Examining tumor tissue very closely reveals clear features that prove that the tumor cells have evaded a previous attack by the immune system. For example, they can produce immunosuppressive cytokines (tissue hormones) that keep any immune response away. Or they form immune checkpoints on their surface. These are molecules that regulate the activity of the T cells. Because the T cells need to know when it is enough, otherwise there is an excessive reaction, the immune system does not stop with its activity and is also directed against healthy cells. The checkpoint receptors stimulate the immune system, keep it in check, control and moderate it. “Immune checkpoints are vital for us to survive,” says Ulrich Keilholz. The American James Allison and the Japanese Tasuku 2018 were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering the first two of these immune checkpoints. Because their discovery was the key to the development of today's immunotherapy.

Release the brake with antibodies

What does it look like exactly? By developing their own immune checkpoints, cancer cells manage to outsmart the immune system – it stops its activity. This is where another class of substance comes into play, the checkpoint inhibitors. These are artificially produced protein molecules that are administered to the patient. They ensure that the immune system gets going again and can attack the cancer cells. “With these antibodies, we release the brakes, so to speak,” explains Ulrich Keilholz. “The inhibitors are currently the blockbuster in the pharmaceutical industry and enable us to have long-term tumor control in many cancer patients.” The idea of ​​using checkpoint inhibitors as blockade solvers is the real revolution in tumor immunology.

Rund 10 000 Cancer patients in Germany are currently being treated with immunotherapy, but especially in palliative therapy , The aim is to alleviate suffering, significantly extend the lives of patients with metastatic tumor disease and make them more bearable. Immunotherapy is used primarily for melanoma, i.e. black skin cancer, and for lung cancer. The patient lives at home and only comes to the clinic every 14 for a one-hour infusion. The method was first used in Germany in the year 2004 – at the Charité. At that time, side effects were still common, especially pneumonia or intestinal inflammation with subsequent diarrhea. Since the antibodies have now been changed and there is a lot of experience in using them, these side effects have become very rare.

However, the costs for immunotherapy are considerable, they are around 80 000 euros annually – if the therapy is very successful and is therefore given over a long period of time, with melanoma, for example, in 80 percent of the cases for at least one year. “In accordance with the regulatory mechanisms in the health care system, the price is slowly starting to drop overall because the areas of application are expanding,” explains Ulrich Keilholz. And compared to a variant of immunotherapy, the so-called CAR-T therapy, the 80 000 Euro still cheap: This costs almost 400 000 Euro a year. The surface of the T cells is genetically modified in the laboratory in such a way that the cells are artificially trained on the cancer cells. Currently there are only around a hundred patients in Germany who are treated in this way.

Not a silver bullet, but an important therapy option

Genetic engineering is always an option in this country Irritating topic, Ulrich Keilholz criticizes a certain contradiction, even hypocrisy: “The production of the active ingredients in Germany is subject to high approval hurdles, but their use is rather desirable.” There is a risk that the genetic makeup of humans is changed, for example in the case of CAR -T therapy not available at all: the genetically modified cells do not reproduce, they simply die outside the patient. It is still unclear whether this therapy will be considered in the long term for a larger group of patients, says Keilholz.

As is always the case in medicine, immunotherapy is not an all-round wonder weapon, but an important additional therapy option that explores the possibilities significantly expanded in the fight against cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, it is also much gentler, because chemotherapy basically kills all conspicuous, and that means fast-growing cells, whether healthy or sick, with the known side effects. So would it be best to use both therapies in parallel? “In the past, the dogma was never to use immunotherapy and chemotherapy at the same time,” says Ulrich Keilholz. On the 34. At the German Cancer Congress in Berlin, he just gave a lecture on the combination of the two therapies for head and neck cancer. “We now know that of the approximately 50 known chemotherapies, at least five work very well with immunotherapy, and more are being tested.” The relationship cannot be described as a static contrast, it is dynamic.

Six checkpoint inhibitors are currently approved for palliative therapy. However, the goal of the oncologists is to use the inhibitors in primary therapy, where the tumor is actually supposed to be completely healed. Two substances have already been approved for the primary therapy of lung cancer and melanoma. And since a large number of studies are running on many other cancers and new inhibitors are also being developed, the system is constantly being developed and rebalanced. Not the worst future prospects.