when-the-“beige-pensioners”-die-out

The problem could appear in the bike shop, for example. If you are there with plus / minus 50 years looking for a bike that should last for a long time, you could be suddenly asked by the age question whether the favored one sporty model is also suitable for 70 – year olds.

Does it have a pole in the middle, or should one be better choose deep entry, do you have to lean forward very much or do you sit reasonably straight? Would the bike still look good with a comfort saddle? Can you mount a luggage rack? A basket? Jockey wheels?

The questions can bite nastily and spoil the whole bike purchase. Or, more likely, they will be crushed. Dealing with age is not very popular. This applies not only in the bike shop, but in general. It affects both the aging of society as a whole and your own. There is nothing positive about age. If anything, you look at him with concern. According to surveys, every second person is afraid of dementia and old-age poverty, 84 percent are poorly informed about their future pension payments. Loud deficit items.

Age was the time to lean back

And then there is age as an idea, as a cultural concept. In addition to the physical restrictions to be expected, the question in the bicycle shop could also affect the future social acceptance of 70 year olds on sporty racing bikes. Would you find yourself in the consensus area or be considered eccentric? What are the role ideas for the future old, for those 26 percent of the population who 2040 according to statistics 67 will they be years or older? Are there any?

The parents of today's 50 – year olds had hardly plagued such questions. For their generation, and earlier ones anyway, there were concrete ideas about what would be in old age – and where these could not be realized, they were painfully aware of it: one would be retired, the children from the house would eat cake , go for a walk, travel and would have lived his life. It would be time to lean back.

But that's all after what can be observed. In an Allensbach survey by 2009 on images of aging, getting old is “today mostly experienced as an individual development process” that is not tied to a specific year. A two-thirds majority of the population shares the corresponding view that one is only old “when certain age-related physical or mental impairments occur”.

Individualism ranks before traditionality

The Austrian researcher Franz Kolland points out that in the 1960 he and 1970 years ago, at least in Western European societies there was a broad change in values. It is characterized “by a massive increase in the meaning of values ​​such as freedom / autonomy / individuality, equality, humanity and a clear devaluation of values ​​of traditionality, unquestioned conformity and conventionality”. The new dominant values ​​are much more open to definition than the previous ones and, as far as their practical implementation is concerned, they always need to be negotiated individually and socially. “This results in significant uncertainties and ambivalences, a feeling of being torn apart, as was probably not the case in previous societies on this scale,” writes Kolland 2015 in a study.

What for some the refreshing prospect can be with 80 at a concert which then 100 – Going years old Rolling Stones and rocking free of stereotypes in leopard jeans is the frightening premonition for the others that they never have to be released from the responsibility of self-decision. With the freedom to grow old as you want, the saving bank that conventions can be is fading.

It all started with the pension

Kolland reports that as part of his age research, he gives seminars in which the question repeatedly arises of how to behave when you get older but don't want to be old. What to wear, how to dress, how to talk? The feeling is: changes may be necessary. But which?

A big problem with the existing role models are the time frames. The Bismarckian pension idea, with which today's cultural problem of old age began, assumed that people would survive their retirement by five or six years. Today one spends 20 years and more beyond employment. “It is not a residual life, it is a quarter of the lifetime,” says Kolland. In order to make it satisfactory, the initially enticing role as a consumer is not enough.

It won't be the grandparent role in the long run either. This is already becoming less important as patchwork families and birth rates decrease. Many a child already has four pairs of grandparents, which ultimately results in jealousy. In addition, people are always older when they have children. The generations move away in time. The voluntary commitment as a post-job idea also has catches. It all too quickly becomes a serious obligation if you cannot freely decide when to do what and for how long. But for clubs that are looking for reliable supporters, helpers with many special requests become a burden. “The new old people are demanding,” says Kolland and calls for a “new culture of aging.”

Everything is focused on youthfulness – including the global upheavals

However, this cultural dimension has a hard time finding a place for debate when society is habitually fixated on youth and there is also a global upheaval – in other words: digitization and globalization – in progress, the mastery of which concerns everyone and which only seems to demand “young” attributes: Flexibility, mobility, aggressiveness. In such a context, understandably, nobody wants to grow old because it would place them outside of society. So who should lead the cultural debate?

Those who are already old found role models in which they could act well and unquestioned if they wanted to. And those facing old age are defending themselves against the subject with their hands and feet and remain undeterred in the association space “young”. Reports about starting a family beyond 50 are piling up. Bands appear in the concert halls, which became known in the 80 years. In the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” a woman recently described what it is like to take part in a beauty contest with 50 for the first time. Motto: We are far from being senior citizens.

The “beige pensioners” are dying

You can see that too. In the fashion stores, where girls, young and older women flip through the same offers. On the streets where men and boys look the same. In the past, people mocked “From behind the lyceum, from the front museum” when the appearance was not considered appropriate for the age. With the next generation of the elderly, this could become the standard. The erroneously often mocked “beige pensioners” die out, the 50 year olds are hardly suitable for a new edition of this mainly practical and group-oriented understanding of clothing.

You will dress for a much longer time according to individual tastes and new fashions – and thus become more and more entangled in a contradiction that, with youthful appearance, maintains a relaxed relationship with ever higher birthdays, but at the same time always greater distance from aging, and an increasing horror of its physical characteristics seems to develop. What a stress.

The denial of aging on a biological level has long since become mainstream and fully accepted by society. The magazine “Der Spiegel” recently had two suitable cover stories, one on the boom in anti-aging products and one on research into how to stop aging.

Old people in advertising: not kind, but fit

The actress Maren Kroymann worried on the occasion of her 70. Birthdays in the Tagesspiegel about how they deal with their decreasing physical attractiveness. Legends have long since been racing in steep hairpin bends, old-fashioned groups in tight sport outfits, and even in commercials, old people no longer just show off with goodness and sweets, but with ambition and fitness.

A change, one might think, is already in progress. But nothing changes. Only that which applies to younger people becomes the norm for older people. In the end, everyone wants to do the same thing all their lives – and the old people are the least convincing. In the TV program, this is already a reality if, for example, “Voice Kids” and finally “Voice Senior” were produced for “Voice of Germany”, which hardly anyone wanted to see, which is why another season is unlikely.

The fact that the structure of a life breaks down into the clearly distinguishable sections of childhood / adolescence, adult and senior age can also be seen in the formula of “lifelong learning”. This motto, published by politics and business, conveys not only possible prospects for ever new opportunities, but also a message with depression potential. It says: you will never be finished.

Must make it to the grave?

But if life no longer ends as a performance request, society has finally returned to the pre-Bismark period: Have to do it until you fall into the grave.

Learning used to be a challenge from childhood and youth. As an adult, people had stopped learning and were now accumulating experience appropriate to their age – which can even hinder the absorption of new information. According to studies, it is quite possible for the brain to absorb new knowledge for life. But what about the psychosocial constitution? What Kolland calls “autonomy inequality” already fills book shelves and the depression statistics of the health insurance companies as a diagnosis of exhaustion.

In the age research one tries in the meantime on new constructions for the old age. Accordingly, the “third age” would be the physically fit years from 60 to 80, the possibilities of which are primarily socially defined, and only the subsequent “fourth age” included the biologically determined period before the “final decline”, according to the ruthless formulation of Ludwig Amrhein from the Center for Aging and Society at the University of Vechta. But again, one draws only, as he self-critically notes, “arbitrary boundaries between relatively young and relatively older”.

The body as a “social layout”

And in terms of content – keyword bicycle shop – nothing is said yet.

But the less the content is discussed, the more overwhelming biology can determine the interpretation. It becomes visible through the body, which some sociologists aptly call the “social layout”. There is therefore a great risk that “old age” will remain negatively occupied. A condition to be avoided, which is expressed in lost battles against wrinkled faces, wrinkled necks, dry skin and sagging bellies. The general age-discriminating attitude would also place women at a particularly disadvantage because they are evaluated to a much greater extent than men according to visual criteria. But what flourishes in a society that at worst despises or at best ignores the “fate” of the majority of its population? It will never take care of the needs of this majority. It will thus deny itself.

Confess to being old first

The cultural challenge, which is becoming increasingly dramatic with aging society, must be accepted. Ideas for the future of aging are needed. And positive ones that trigger a willingness to be there.

The age researcher Kolland refers to Canada, where novel house projects for older people are also model systems for emission-free living, i.e. test fields for the future. Likewise, older and older people could advance barrier-free traffic concepts. Instead of struggling in the fitness center to fight their slowing down because they want to keep up the pace, older people could insist on decelerating together. In the end, everyone would benefit.

The old people could – so thought – ensure that not everything stays the same. They could become the spearhead for modern social concepts. But you would first have to admit that you are the old.