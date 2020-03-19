when-it-gets-difficult,-everyone-calls-for-the-state

Cries for help from all possible industries reached the federal government on Thursday. The retail trade wants to be compensated for the state-ordered closure of the shops and presented a list of demands, which among other things provides for the suspension of commercial rents. The lost sales would amount to 1, 15 billion euros per day, according to the trade association, which, like the service union Verdi, demands uniformly regulated access to grocery stores across Germany. Verdi boss Frank Werneke also wants to include the commercial workers as well as the employees of banks and employment agencies in the circle of critical infrastructure. For employees in systemically relevant areas, state childcare should continue to work so that parents can work.

Direct help and protective shields

Like other industries, including travel industry, food industry and agriculture, the trade wants direct grants as well as the deferral of taxes, fees and social security contributions. The Federal Ministry of Finance has meanwhile coordinated a decree with the federal states so that companies can apply to the competent tax office for an extension of the deadline. In addition, the amount of tax advance payments may be adjusted.

“A protective shield for the travel industry is urgently required. Politicians are required to compensate for lost sales with a grant, ”said the travel association. Market leader Tui announced short-time working for the next six months. At the Federal Employment Agency, it is said that applications for short-time work are currently going through the roof. According to estimates, around two million employees in the hospitality and retail sectors go into short-time work.

Trouble in the hospitality industry

The efforts of the social partners to increase the short-time allowance failed on Thursday. And the talks about the continued payment of wages for employees who do not work in a systemically relevant industry and therefore have to look after their children were still unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the Federal Minister of Labor and Economics, together with the President of the Employer and the DGB chairman, tried to find a solution and emphasized the importance of the social partnership for coping with the crisis. On Thursday it sounded very different, at least in one industry: “The wailing of the employers and at the same time the disrespect for their own employees are unbearable”, the trade union food, enjoyment, restaurants NGG scolded the social partner from the hospitality industry.

Short-time work law applies retroactively from March 1

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association Dehoga rigorously refuses to “pay only a cent more than the state-guaranteed short-time work allowance”. But if you earn just a little more than the minimum wage in the service of a restaurant or in a hotel kitchen, “60 percent short-time work allowance will not make ends meet”. Short-time workers receive 60 percent of the net wage. If at least one child lives in the household, the short-time work benefit increases to 67 percent.

The employers in turn argue with the complete loss of earnings: if a restaurant or a hotel must close completely, then the company would not be able to increase the short-time work allowance. A subsequent increase by the Federal Employment Agency is again not possible with parts of the CDU, it said at the DGB. The law was brought into force by the Bundestag last Friday. The peculiarity of the new regulation: The BA will relieve the employers of the social contributions for short-time workers.

Collective bargaining in the metal industry

On agreement of the social partners with the federal government on the topics of short-time work allowance and childcare, the tariff parties in the metal and electrical industry were waiting on Thursday, with four million employees the largest industrial sector. Although there was no communication in Berlin, IG Metall and employers wanted to refrain from the usual tariff poker and in the pilot district of North Rhine-Westphalia achieved a degree on Thursday evening that gives employees and companies security in the crisis.

Rate increase comes later

Verdi and employers of ground handling services at Berlin airports reacted flexibly to the crisis on Thursday. Instead of March 1st, the incomes of the approximately 2000 handlers and luggage service providers only increase by January 1st 2021. There are hardly any planes left to stop the spread of the corona virus. The crisis also has corresponding negative effects on ground handling services. “We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement with Verdi on the short-term adjustment of the remuneration agreement,” said the employers.