when-hertha-bsc's-bubis-were-bigger-than-the-professionals

No football. For weeks, maybe even months. Not even a test game from the training camp in the south, in which the B team of their own club competes against a Romanian second division team. So there is enough time for legendary games from the past. We present some here. Today: DFB Cup final 1993, Bayer Leverkusen – Hertha BSC amateurs.

The orchestras of the Berlin police and the Bundeswehr are ready for the national anthem on the lawn. The substitutes are just entering the interior, as ARD commentator Wilfried Mohren says the following sentence before the DFB Cup final kicks off: “It is … the duel David against Goliath that is of course what makes this special attraction.”

Small against large, the cup lives from it like no other competition. But never was – and still is – more David against Goliath in a final than on this one 12. June 1993.

When SV consumption the cup started to

The 90 years are the outsider decade. 1992 wins second division Hannover 96 the cup, 1996 this succeeded just before from the Bundesliga relegated 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The second division clubs Rot-Weiss Essen, VfL Wolfsburg and FC Energie Cottbus, who moved up to the second division a week before the final, reach the final. And then there are 1993 the amateurs of Hertha BSC, the first third division side of the cup history in the final.

Your way that you into 76 . 391 leads sold-out Olympic Stadium in which it “really poured like a bucket all day “(Jochen Sprentzel on the ARD broadcast) starts almost two years earlier. August 1991, first round of the Berlin Cup, Wednesday evening, trench jump: SV Konsum (Kreisliga A) – Hertha BSC amateurs 1: 3 (0: 1), Ayhan Gezen scores all goals for the guests. The “Football Week” dedicates nine lines to the game, a number of spectators is not announced. A good nine months and seven victories later, Hertha amateurs are Berlin cup winners.

The DFB Cup really gets going: Free tickets, SGK Heidelberg, VfB Leipzig, Hanover 96, 1. FC Nürnberg, Chemnitzer FC – this is the route to the final. Everyone is talking about Hertha's amateurs across Germany and there is enthusiasm in Berlin.

When Hertha awards the ticket contingent for the finals a few weeks in advance on a Sunday afternoon, the first fans arrive on the Olympic Square in the early morning. An example of the other football tristesse: The number of spectators at Hertha professionals for the second division season end against FC Homburg six days before the final, also in the Olympic Stadium, is 3252.

jersey exchange. Carsten Ramelow (r.) Played 1993 for the amateurs of Hertha BSC. Later he switched to the final opponent Bayer … Photo: imago sportfotodienst

Final day, shortly before 18 o'clock. On the left are Leverkusen, including Rüdiger Vollborn, Ioan Lupescu, Ulf Kirsten and Andreas Thom. In the middle is the referee team around Markus Merk, about whom Wilfried Mohren says at the start of the game that he whistles “in an unusual sweater, namely in green. This is also a first. ”

Yes, this final was a few days ago. In addition, Herthas players who are on average not 21 arm in Arm together. You finished the season of the NOFV Oberliga Mitte in sixth. Opponents were unit Wernigerode, 1. FC Lübars or SpVgg Thale 04.

12. 000 Fans from Leverkusen are in the stadium, the rest are mostly with the Herthans. What else? They are outsiders, play the endgame in their own city, which the professionals have not managed to do to the present day. The “Ha Ho He, Hertha BSC” is coming out of the ranks so loudly as it has not for years. Leverkusen's attacks are accompanied by a continuous whistle concert. Yellow dominates the stands: the color of the caps with the Olympia logo distributed to the spectators. Berlin applies for the games in the year 2000.

In the first half, the team, long known as “Hertha-Bubis”, almost completely defended. The favorite is allowed to make, but the team of coach Dragoslav Stepanovic, who has taken over from Reinhard Saftig after the semi-finals, has little in mind. “The Leverkusen had completely overslept the first half,” says the Tagesschau summary. “Bayer was by no means as confident as one would have expected with a two-class difference,” said the Tagesspiegel.

Christian Fiedler stands in the gate, 17 Years old

Immediately after the change, Hertha even messes up the opponent. “What's wrong with the boys? They go off like the rockets here, ”says Mohren. But Bayer has great opportunities. Goalkeeper Christian Fiedler, 17 years old, holds against Franco Foda. Pavel Hapal hits the crossbar and the post once with just one shot.

Then amateur coach Jochem Ziegert changes: Oliver Schmidt is exhausted, Sascha Höpfner comes, the assignment in the back is changed. After a Hapal cross, Kirsten leans on Höpfner's shoulder and balances the ball with his head. 77. Minute, 1: 0, redemption for Bayer.

15 Minutes later, after almost two years, the incredible path through two cup competitions for the amateurs, who will never play together again, ends. One of them will be a national player at Bayer Leverkusen (Carsten Ramelow), three others will go to Bundesliga games in her career at Hertha: goalkeeper Fiedler and the Schmidt twins Oliver and Andreas.

