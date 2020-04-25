when-ghosts-gallop

The hope for horse racing lies in the Far East. While almost all professional sports events worldwide have come to a standstill, high profits are currently being achieved on the railways in Japan and Hong Kong.

Both are considered strongholds of international turf, which makes it easier to successfully keep the racing business alive in the coronavirus crisis. The organizers follow the strict guidelines of the national health authorities by holding their events completely without spectators.

Such ghost races take some getting used to in equestrian sport, especially if you take the Knows atmosphere on the Japanese railways. 100. 000 Visitors are a matter of course on the big race days. And especially in Japan, horse racing is one of the most popular sporting events. This is one of the reasons why the country has been at the top in betting sales worldwide for decades.

A few days ago, the statistics for 2018 were published, which confirmed this trend: wagers of almost three trillion yen were registered – converted 25 billion euros. Of these, 25, 1 percent went to Jar, the Japanese umbrella organization of racing. With this financial volume, the turf in Japan stands on a solid foundation and forms one of the largest sources of income for all sport in the country.

Conversely, this means that a standstill in gallop racing would be one serious financial and athletic cut. Not to mention the social consequences: Racing ensures the existence of thousands of employees. This is also why the Japanese organizers came up with the idea of ​​a compromise. Because health comes first, there are rigid rules for running ghost races. Not only are the spectators on the tracks missing, the betting shops in the country are also closed. There is also no unnecessarily long transport for the gallopers to the racecourses.

Two ghost races are to take place in Hoppegarten in May

The betting business is currently only carried out with the mobile phone, from home or on the go. The races can be followed online. A limited pleasure, but one with unexpected consequences.

The turnover in the first Grand Prix races of this season was not only maintained compared to the previous year, but was even exceeded. And these sales at top events are almost always between 150 and 200 million euros per race day . These figures make us optimistic, especially now that there is a million-dollar race every Sunday in Japan, the season is in full swing and reached its provisional climax with the derby at the end of May.

The decision for ghost races was worthwhile for Japan – the coronavirus crisis does not necessarily have to lead to a sporting and financial disaster. The Dachverband Deutscher Galopp e. V. recognized and is therefore planning ghost races in Germany from May. In Germany, however, it is up to the individual federal states to decide on major sporting events without spectators for the two events planned in Hoppegarten on 10. and 31. In May the state government in Brandenburg has yet to give its consent.

In Germany, there would also be the fact that in the event of a start permit, the advertised premiums would still be halved. But perhaps in this difficult situation, racing can benefit from the fact that the betting providers would increasingly focus on horse racing due to the elimination of many sporting events.

In this case, the resumption of restricted racing would be at least a possibility in times of crisis. This opportunity has already been used in Japan. With a surprising success that nobody had foreseen.