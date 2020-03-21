when-even-auto-companies-produce-respirators

Wang Chuanfu has always been a man from the very beginning. His company BYD is known for China's first electric cars and is one of the largest Chinese producers of cars, trucks and buses. However, Wang started to develop other business areas in parallel early on.

In addition to EV batteries, semiconductors, his group also manufactures windshield wipers or forklifts. And lately – with the times – protective articles such as disinfectants and face masks have been added.

During the outbreak of the novel corona disease, all people in China were obliged to wear masks in public. The resulting bottlenecks led to Beijing calling on all manufacturers in the country to drive special shifts and increase production. At the local level, Beijing gave guidance to businesses in return for tax breaks and assistance.

The government guaranteed the decrease in overproduction, which meant that around 3000 Companies in the Chinese commercial register expanded their business areas with the production of masks, protective clothing, disinfectants and medical devices.

BYD was the first automaker to receive permission from the Chinese government to make masks for retail sales. The group started manufacturing on February 8th.

Actually BYD needed the masks themselves

About 3000 Engineers from areas such as research and development, design or processing and other functions are now responsible for this. 90 Percent of the parts would be produced by BYD itself. Last week the company announced that it was now one of the world's largest manufacturers of respiratory masks.

This shift was not entirely unselfish. Because to be able to start up production again, the car manufacturers in China had to provide adequate protection for their employees on the production lines.

In the case of BYD, this means, among other things, breathing masks for 220. 000 Employees who have to be changed every four hours. The company can now produce five million masks a day and continues to expand its capacity, according to a statement. Also 300. 000 provides bottles of disinfectant BYD a day ago.

Wang has BYD 1995 as a manufacturer of cell phone batteries with 2.5 million yuan (324000 euros) and 20 employees in Shenzhen, where the headquarters are still today. The masks for a unit price of 2.5 yuan (0, 33 cents) are currently only available there. In the city, BYD has partnered with six local supermarkets and pharmacy chains this week to deliver the first load of 15 Disposable masks for sale.

Other non-industry companies such as Apple supplier Foxconn or Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., as well as the oil giant Sinopec, are now producing masks. They are highly praised by the Chinese state media for this: The companies prevented the deadly virus from crippling economic development.

Many foreign producers in Germany

Companies are also switching in Germany. For example, due to the corona pandemic, the Swabian clothing manufacturer Trigema has partially switched its production to face and face masks. Since the previous day, the first 10. 000 Masks have been made, said CEO Wolfgang Grupp on Friday. “In the next week we go up to 70. 000 piece high, and next week we can then around 100. 000 create masks. “

The company currently has orders for a total of more than 200. 000 pieces from clinics, nursing homes, Authorities and others. “The state government also spoke to us.”

In order to be able to meet the demand, people also worked on Saturdays. Several media had previously reported. Trigema had broken off due to the Corona crisis around 50 percent of sales. The laundry manufacturer Mey as Albstadt also wants to quickly offer breathing masks.

Respiratory masks worldwide in short supply

However, the increasing spread of the corona virus means that the demand for protective masks is increasing worldwide. The People's Republic is the largest producer. However, due to their own demand, the masks are distributed in the country itself.

At the beginning of the corona crisis, China received a particularly large number of aid mailings of respiratory masks from abroad: The US company Honeywell provided its own stocks in China 500. 000 N 95 – Respirators available, the American tech company 3M donated one million.

The non-profit foundation of the pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb also funded 220. 000 N 95 – Respiratory protective devices for doctors and nurses in Wuhan, the center of the Outbreak of the corona virus in China.

But the situation has already changed in the past month and has led to sharp criticism of China in the USA. While the Chinese Ministry of the Interior proudly announces that it will be able to increase the daily production of surgical masks from around ten million in early February to 115 million at the end of the month, these are not intended for abroad.

Which country still wants to export masks?

Even if Beijing claims that there is no ban on the export of protective masks abroad, companies behind tell the opposite at hand. Beijing has decided to “effectively nationalize 3M, our company,” accuses Peter Navarro, Trump administration's trade advisor, China.

Because now there is a fear of an impending emergency in America. 3M is currently desperately looking for employees for its production sites in the USA to be able to produce seven days a week.

Meanwhile, people in Germany are also trying to get masks from China privately. Chinese companies report inquiries from Germany because masks have been sold out here for weeks or can only be obtained at exorbitant prices: Ten 3M FFP-2 masks (filtering face pieces) cost on Wednesday at amazon.de 305 Euro.

Before the corona epidemic, the mask cost just two euros. FFP2 and FFP3 are the standards for protective masks. They are made of firmer material and have a breathing valve and are therefore safer and more comfortable than simple surgical masks made of flies, such as those used in hospitals.

The Federal Government's crisis team had one of the first measures the export of medical protective equipment against the corona virus. In France, all protective masks were even confiscated. But there is another way. Former Alibaba boss Jack Ma donated two million masks and medical aids to Italy at the beginning of the week. The company did not want to answer where the masks came from and at what purchase price. (with dpa)