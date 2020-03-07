when-does-the-parmesan-go-out,-mr.-schambach?

Gert Schambach (50) is the managing partner of the Dohle trading group , which includes the Hit Ullrich supermarkets. In Berlin, for example, the chain is represented at the Zoo train station, on Wilhelmstrasse or most recently at the Mariendorf trotting course.

Mr. Schambach, have the shelves been empty for you in the past few days?

On Wednesday a week ago, some of our stores for the first time reported that customers were using Corona talk. That is why we immediately stocked up and triggered large deliveries. This caused a lot of additional work because initially the sales did not keep up with the volume of orders. In the meantime, however, it is quite the case that in some areas our supplies are almost exhausted. But overall we have very few missing items.

Are these products back the next morning?

Generally yes. In our market opened on Thursday at the trotting course in Mariendorf, the toilet paper actually ran out at 18. But on Friday morning the truck came with supplies.

How much has sales increased in the past few days?

This is very different regionally. Where there are many Corona cases, you can see the increasing demand. The first wave was on the Lower Rhine, in the area of ​​Heinsberg. At the same time we had no rashes in the Sauerland, even though it is the same state.

And in Berlin?

It started here with a time delay. In the past few days, however, we have actually registered immense growth rates. In Steglitzer Schlossstrasse, sales recently rose by around 80 percent.

Gert Schambach is the managing partner of the Dohle trading group. He was previously on the Edeka board. Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

Now it is in the nature of things that hammered products last a long time. Do you expect a drop in sales because people's pantries are now so full?

The question is: Do I change my eating habits just because I have ten cans of ravioli at home? I would have some doubts. I think people will still buy fresh groceries. We also notice that many people go to restaurants less and eat a lot at home. This also benefits us.

So is grocery retailing happy about Corona?

To put it very clearly: No. Basically, of course, nobody is happy about a virus. In addition, all of this also causes overtime, overtime and additional logistics; perhaps too much ordered goods have to be relocated to other markets. So the costs also increase.

What about products from the most affected regions such as northern Italy? When does Germany run out of Parmesan?

To my knowledge, not at all. Perhaps larger retailers who buy huge quantities on large platforms are affected. Our purchasing is very small, so we could avoid it.

What happens if one employee is infected in all markets in a region is and all his colleagues have to stay at home as a precaution? How is security of supply then guaranteed?

This must be checked in each individual case. We work almost exclusively with our own employees and not with external service providers. Nevertheless, as a precaution, we spoke to external service providers who could fill up our shelves. But we could also employ people from other markets. This is also a good tradition for us when new openings or other major events occur.

Your most recent opening was this week in Mariendorf. Why exactly there?

With 2500 sqm of sales space and the purchasing power in the area is a very interesting location. The Steglitz example gave us courage. Here we already achieved our target sales for the 5th year in the 2nd year.

“Ulle am Zoo” also belongs to the Dohle trading group. Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

Are you planning further markets in Berlin?

Honestly: I would like to have another ten locations in Berlin. We hope for a lot here. With 1.6 billion external sales, we are still a medium-sized company. In any case, we are happy about every project developer in Berlin that comes to us.

Due to the sale of Real, there are some locations on the Market. Did you bid for individual branches?

Not for two reasons. The confidentiality agreements that are put in place are certainly observable for large corporations with large legal departments. But I have to tell you that we are dealers, not lawyers. That's why I said this agreement can ö we do not sign, with all the claims for damages that come out in any scenario k ö nnten.

And the second reason?

As a rule, locations are only sold in packages. That means you get two good locations, but you also have to take four run-down locations with huge investment requirements. And we simply cannot do that with our means. This sales process will therefore lead to a further concentration in the food retail sector.

The food retailer is already with Rewe, Edeka, the Schwarz group and Aldi very focused. How do you want to assert yourself there? Really did not make it …

Now I almost had to talk stop offended when we are mentioned here in the same breath as Real (laughs). But seriously: Our enthusiasm for food is so pronounced …

But this is very reminiscent of the claim of a blue and yellow competitor …

Yes, for them that may be a claim. It is the same with us. Above all, however, we adjust to each location individually. In Charlottenburg we have a market with a wine shop, on Mariendorfer Damm we have a fresh production of nut and nougat cream in the market. We can ö as a company with 100 locations simply respond much better to local needs than the four largest chains.

Does the cartel office have to intervene in real sales?

In my view, the cartel office should ensure that the middle class is taken into account. Now at Kaisers-Tengelmann we have seen that negotiations of this magnitude in a back room diplomacy are simply waved through by the Minister of Economic Affairs, if necessary. That's why I lost my belief in the cartel office.