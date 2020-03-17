when-corona-doctors-are-guilty,-no-matter-how-they-choose

In Italy, doctors, nurses and nurses work on the verge of exhaustion – and sometimes beyond. The intensive care units are overworked, there is a dramatic shortage of beds and ventilators, the mortality rate is very high, 369 died on Sunday alone .

The resources are inadequate, the number of patients continues to grow: In order to help doctors make their decisions in this extreme emergency, the Italian Society for Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine (SIAARTI) published some guidelines last Thursday.

The focus is on two recommendations. They are called “triage” in technical terms, which comes from the French word “trier” (sort, choose). Treatment priority should, firstly, have patients with a higher likelihood of survival and, secondly, patients with a longer life expectancy than others.

This means that young people without previous illnesses who have a good chance of recovery are given priority treatment during old people with previous illnesses, whose chances of recovery are poor, are given secondary treatment.

Usefulness considerations at the bedside?

Now people are never means to Purpose. Every life is worth the same. Doctors are obliged to help all those in need. These are sentences that go without saying in normal times because they are part of the moral foundation of our society.

Utilitarian considerations, guided by the question of which actions produce the greatest benefit for the greatest number of people, generally have their limits where they conflict with the inalienable rights of people.

In moral philosophy, the validity of such innate rights is often illustrated with examples. One of them – the so-called trolley problem – is about a bus whose brakes fail and which is now rolling towards an abyss with the driver and five passengers.

You and a very overweight man are standing on a bridge under which the bus will pass. Chances are this man's weight, if you kicked him off the bridge, would stop the bus.

However, the man will almost certainly die in the process. Do it? An innocent life against six innocent lives: For utilitarians, the matter is clear. They push the man off the bridge.

Other strong moral intuitions speak against it. People must not be sacrificed for others: The Federal Constitutional Court also confirmed this principle in its judgment, according to which planes used as flying bombs should not be shot down with passengers on board, even if that would save the lives of thousands of people.

In wars and disasters, equal treatment also falls by the wayside

Triage abolishes the principle of equality in individual medicine. It can be triggered by wars, catastrophes, pandemics or major accidents. Because it results from a dilemma.

Intensive medical measures for a few seriously injured, whose situation is precarious, tie up personal and material capacities (devices, medicines) that are urgently needed to care for many slightly injured.

As a priority principle, triage instruments are also used in Germany in regular medicine, such as in emergency rooms. It is about the initial assessment of patients, whose condition is divided into categories that range from slightly injured to “acute, vital threat”.

In some emergency rooms there are trauma cards or bracelets that differ in color. Diagnosing the injury often involves assessing the urgency of an intervention and the degree of transportability.

Triage originated in wars. If the top priority is victory, first your own soldiers, then your own civilians and finally your opposing soldiers must be taken care of. It is about maximizing the benefits for the overall system. The medical officers are particularly affected by the conflict of roles between medical and military ethics.

Serious selection decisions

A dilemma cannot be resolved. With scarce resources and a sudden flood of needy, medical professionals have to make very serious selection decisions in a very short time.

This includes treating people whose situation is hopeless rather pain relieving than intensive care medicine. This includes letting people die because it can save other people.

The principle of who comes first is treated first can, in an extreme situation like in Italy, lead to a multiplication of the suffering. In a dilemma, people are guilty no matter how they choose.

The consequences often range from remorse to post-traumatic disorders. The SIAARTI recommendations are intended to relieve medical professionals of their personal responsibility. The second recommendation in particular can be criticized.

Maximizing the number of survivors seems to be a more plausible criterion than maximizing the years of life saved.

But that does not change the need for an extreme emergency like in Italy to set up a temporary moral framework that provides guidance to the people involved.

Each of them can meet relatives of people whom the doctor has had to die. Triage is justified as a temporary moral framework. The anger that it kindles should focus primarily on those responsible for the bottlenecks in the health care system.