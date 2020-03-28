when-car-mechanics-become-medical-technicians

The German automotive industry is preparing for the production of medical equipment. After Bosch presented a rapid corona virus test for hospitals and medical practices this week, other manufacturers now want to follow. This primarily involves protective equipment such as respirators. However, organizational and regulatory questions have to be clarified before implementation.

Talks are already underway with the Federal Government, industry circles say. In addition, a platform is to be created, through which a kind of matching takes place: Manufacturers report their capacities, medical facilities their needs. There could be significant progress this weekend. For example, the government is apparently considering introducing a new category for the field of respiratory masks, to which less stringent requirements will be imposed.

These are masks from the field of medical face masks, such as those for Operations are carried. These too are currently difficult to obtain on the market. With less stringent requirements, they could be produced more easily and in larger quantities, making them available to citizens for everyday use on the street. However, the prerequisite for this is that the appropriate materials such as nonwovens can also be supplied.

Clarify important questions before production starts

Before now When it comes to large-scale production, there are two key questions to be answered: First, how great is the need for such masks. And secondly, how quickly can supplies come from China, where demand may decrease or production has started again.

Respirators are urgently needed worldwide. Photo: dpa

What is certain is that work has already been done on a platform for the coordination of needs since last weekend: “IndustrieVsVirus” is its name and it is in the Part of the “WirVsVirus” hackathon of the federal government. Among them are Bosch, Audi, the medical technology manufacturer Dräger and the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI). The LinkedIn group, through which help offers come in, already has almost 700 members.

Bosch has developed a quick test

The matching process is to run via the platform, support is also available from the US company Microsoft, whose server the platform has apparently been running recently. Bosch has already demonstrated how quickly new medical technology can be developed. Together with the Northern Irish medical technology company Randox, the world's largest supplier with its Healthcare Solutions division developed a coronavirus rapid test in only six weeks, which should be available from April.

The fully automated method for the detection of viral genetics should take less than two and a half hours from taking the sample to the result. Bosch is based in Stuttgart, where at the beginning of the week Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) in Baden-Württemberg called on automakers and mechanical engineering companies in the southwest to make a contribution to the supply of medical products.

Offers are coordinated via portals

There are now offers of more than 100 Company, said a government spokesman. They would basically be able to supply components for medical equipment, but also to be able to manufacture or partially manufacture and deliver respiratory masks and protective clothing. The respiratory devices task force was renamed the Medical Supplies Task Force.

The offers and competencies in Baden-Württemberg are coordinated along portals. For example the “Corona Cooperation Exchange of Biopro BW”. The Association of Metal and Plant Engineering (VDMA) coordinates suppliers for medical technology. And “Spectaris” (German Industry Association for Optics, Photonics, Analysis and Medical Technology): Overview and registration of companies from outside the industry that offer their support and production capacities to the medical technology industry.

Daimler can 3D printers – Free up capacities

And also: Südwesttextil – place2tex innovation network: An initiative by Südwesttextil, Baden-Württemberg Fiber-based Materials Alliance (AFBW) and Techtex Neckar Alb, sponsored by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economic Affairs. The platform serves as a central coordination point for inquiries from companies regarding the possibility of manufacturing protective equipment (especially masks). The platform establishes contact with developers, manufacturers, state crisis teams and ministries. Also, but not only in the southwest, automakers have already offered help and are preparing for production support.

Daimler emphasized, however, that the production of medical components was “not trivial” in view of the complex certification and safety regulations. But of course you have 3D printer capacities that you can make available if necessary. The Stuttgart group had approximately 110 from the state government of Baden-Württemberg. 000 Masks from the group's internal “pandemic stock” handed over to clinics and medical practices.

VW wants to donate material

BMW, on the other hand, confirmed that it was “ready at any time and at short notice”, specialized manufacturers of medical devices with their own expertise in the areas of logistics, procurement and production – for example 3D -Print – to support if necessary. “We then check in individual cases what is technologically possible,” said a spokeswoman. “We are in discussions about this, but there are no concrete inquiries yet.”

3D printers become helpful production devices in the corona Crisis Photo: dpa

Volkswagen announced that it would organize medical materials in China at short notice. The material – including respiratory masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective suits – is to be donated and has a total value of 40 Million Euros. The VW Group also kept its commitment to part of its almost 130 3D printer for production of components. The carmaker has set up a task force to explore the technical possibilities and to keep in touch with authorities and experts. At VW, the production of tubes or face masks made of plastic is conceivable, but not of entire ventilators.

Siemens offers the help of its engineers

Skoda, a Volkswagen subsidiary has already manufactured parts for a ventilator on a 3D printer and is cooperating with local scientists. Volkswagen had around 200 from its own stock last week. 000 donated respiratory masks.

Siemens has also announced its 3D printing network for fast Open production of required parts and spare parts of respirators. The group is providing 120 printers for Corona needs and also offers help from its engineers, said a spokesman.

VDI points to challenges

German SMEs from the industry are also helpful. The German auto parts supplier Mahle and the underwear manufacturer Triumph put the production of respirators with virus filters for medical personnel on short notice. A production capacity of 1.5 million masks per month is to be delivered to the authorities.

However, the Association of German Engineers (VDI) refers to the challenges: “On a production line that produces cars, I can't just make ventilators, ”said Jean Haeffs, managing director of the VDI production and logistics company. Niklas Kuczaty, Managing Director of the Medical Technology Working Group at the VDMA Mechanical Engineering Association, said: “With more complex products like a respirator, I don't think that's realistic – at least not in the next few weeks and months.”

High Security requirements

Tesla also goes its own way in this sector. The US electric car manufacturer has not only bought 1255 ventilators in China to offer a majority of them to California clinics. Tesla boss Elon Musk has also announced that he wants to manufacture ventilators himself. This is not possible immediately, but in principle it is not difficult. Tesla also had 250. 000 Donated respiratory masks to hospitals. The US automaker Ford announced that it, together with the companies General Electric and 3M, would accelerate the production of ventilators for patients and protective masks for nursing staff Security requirements. Niklas Kuczaty from VDMA emphasizes that products such as a respirator are particularly important: “If this fails, the patient is dead.”