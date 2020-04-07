when-bachirou-salou-was-kicked-bloody-by-the-bavarians

No football. For weeks, maybe even months. Not even a test game from the training camp in the south, in which the B team of their own club competes against a Romanian second division team. Enough time for legendary games from the past. We present some here. Today: DFB Cup final 1998, MSV Duisburg – Bayern Munich.

Every MSV fan who is old enough knows where he is on 16. May 1998 was. The day when MSV Duisburg was in the DFB Cup final for the third time. So far, he had always been a loser. But this time the chances of winning the first cup were good. Because the players of Friedhelm Funkel formed the best team of the MSV for a long time.

The opponent in the Berlin Olympic Stadium was FC Bayern Munich. It was the last game under Giovanni Trapattoni and thus the last chance to say goodbye to him with a title. On the penultimate matchday of the Bundesliga, Bayern had lost the championship – with a 0: 0 in Duisburg.

Salou was unstoppable

At MSV everything was geared towards Bachirou Salou. The 1, 90 meter tall Togolese was the fastest striker in the Bundesliga and in the shape of his life. When Salou started, he was unstoppable. At least not with legal means, as it should be shown this evening.

But at first Salou seemed like a force of nature, unstoppable. “Look how fast the Salou is!” TV commentator Johannes B. Kerner called in the 20. Minute half excited, half frightened when the striker made his opponent look as old as he actually was then. “He must have taken three from Lothar Matthäus at ten meters!” Salou paved the ball seamlessly into the short corner, goalkeeper Oliver Kahn fell as if the force of the shot had knocked him to the ground. Bayern did not know what was happening to them, they changed twice before the break. And on the toilet of the Olympic Stadium, a Bayern supporter congratulated a young MSV fan on winning the cup. The MSV was close to the sensation.

Not me, because I was not in Berlin, but in France. For student exchanges in Auvergne. With 13 years for the first time alone from home in a foreign country. It was the day of arrival. At the start of the game I was probably still in the silver Renault of my host parents. I still remember the awkward shyness on both sides, the attempts to talk at dinner. And the obligatory call to my parents while the host family was sitting there, smiling and watching me in silence.

Football is not fair

When we are on the phone, there are a little more than 70 Minutes played. At this point it is already 1: 1. But my father on the phone sounds like the bitter end is inevitable. “The Bavarians have not got a grip on Salou. And just now Tarnat, the bastard, kicked him from behind on the center line. ”Michael Tarnat, the boy from Hilden, of all people, who started his professional career at MSV at the time when I became a fan. “He wanted to break the Salou,” scolds my father, “and only saw yellow. Salou has a meat wound. Almost like Lienen back then. He can no longer, he has to get out, ”he says and says goodbye with the words:“ You will lose it. ”

Long before I saw any scene, I had it Just play a feeling – pain. I didn't want to know how it ended that evening. It was clear – they'll lose it. Only weeks later did I watch the game at home on the video recorder, the start, the goal. The kick. The blood. The compensation. And the winning goal a minute before the end. The end.

Bayern with the means of the outsider

Football is not fair, it never was and never will be it never be. That is a big part of his charm. But that evening he wasn't even fair. “In fact, the game would hardly be overturned,” wrote the “kicker” afterwards, “if referee Strampe had shown the absolutely necessary red card shortly before equalization Tarnat.” Because if Salou had “stayed on the pitch”, Mehmet Scholl later said to, “we would not have won the cup”. Instead, Bayern won with the help of an outsider and the luck of the favorite. The MSV players were subsequently praised for their struggle and fairness. Losing well – Duisburg has always been able to do that.

When I saw the game for the first time weeks later, I knew what was coming. And was still not prepared for it. I sat there silently, alone with my tears and the feeling: Maybe we will never be that close.

Which, however, brought a little satisfaction and still gives me a grin on my face, happened almost exactly a year later. This time Bayern were in a final they hadn't reached for a long time. And they should get closer to the cup than the MSV ever was. Just ask Bayern fans where they are on 26. May 1999 were. You will still know.

Jan Mohnhaupt wrote the biography of the MSV striker Michael Tönnies. He currently has “Animals in National Socialism”. So far published in this series: DFB Cup final 1973 Borussia Mönchengladbach – 1. FC Köln, DFB Cup final 1993 Hertha BSC Amateurs – Bayer 04 Leverkusen, World Cup Final 1974, Federal Republic Germany – Netherlands, UEFA Cup Final 2001, Liverpool FC – Deportivo Alaves.