When a breathing mask prevents infection – and when not

Critics regard them as psychological self-deception. However, since Sars, they have been omnipresent in Asia's big cities, especially in local public transport, even without an epidemic alarm: the light blue or light green masks that cover the mouth and nose. At the moment, news agencies report that the corona virus is unsatisfactory in many places, including outside Asia and Australia. There are already supply bottlenecks in the USA due to the novel corona virus, writes the “Washington Post”.

Different results in studies on effectiveness in hospitals

What do you know about the possible protective effect for carriers on the one hand and contact persons on the other? In Germany, among other things, very thin white paper masks are commercially available. They have a rather low protective effect. The masks that are otherwise sold are often, but not always, practically identical to those used by medical staff in hospitals.

They are liquid-repellent on the outside, absorbent on the inside. They are available in many places in Asia in every corner shop, but in Germany they are mainly available from specialist medical dealers. But they also sometimes offer drugstores. The masks that used to be relatively complex to knot behind the head have now also been replaced by nursing staff to a large extent with alternatives that are much easier to use and are attached with elastic loops behind the ears.

Studies on theirs Effectiveness in hospitals comes to different results, but never the result that these tools are completely senseless. A relatively reliable study found that the masks are as effective in preventing influenza transmission as special masks with valves, so-called respirators, for which special particle size specifications (FFP2, FFP3) apply.

Other studies at least come to the conclusion that the masks are anything but pure psychology. However, medical personnel on whom the masks have been tested are specially trained to use them. It also usually adheres to other infection protection regulations, such as regular hand washing and disinfection.

The face mask must fit snugly on the face

For the masks to be effective, they must cover the face as closely as possible. For example, they should contain a metal wire that can be modeled, with which the area above the nose can be precisely adjusted (nose piece). If the mask is loose, a lot of air gets into the respiratory flow from the side – and thus potentially also pathogens that can be transmitted via the air or aerosols.

In fact there is clear evidence that the Masks outside clinical contexts are not nearly as good at preventing germ transmission. In addition, according to experts, they can even tempt carriers to neglect other – proven strategies for protecting against infection, such as the aforementioned regular hand washing or deliberate keeping away from possible infected people.

With contaminated hands do not touch the mucous membranes

Obviously, whether a face mask really helps depends largely on whether the masks are worn properly. This also includes changing them regularly and disposing of them in a way that does not endanger other people, which may expose them to germs adhering to the mask. Masks that are used too long or used repeatedly for economical reasons can become a germ reservoir. It is also conceivable that some viruses can partially penetrate the textile due to their very small size.

It does not make sense to wear the masks on the street because infectious concentrations of viruses do not simply pass through the air hover.

Experts believe, however, that face masks also make a significant contribution to avoiding touching your mouth or nose with your fingers because they are covered. The constant presence of the textile on the face can therefore also remind the wearer not to touch their eyes if possible.

In such cases, the mask wearer considers three of the most important and after as a side effect Experts view the most effective rules for the prevention of germ transmission: do not touch the mouth, nose and eye mucous membranes with possibly contaminated hands. )

In fact, face masks are mainly used in clinics to protect patients from germs that nurses could possibly transmit. Correctly worn and regularly changed masks actually protect contact persons from infection relatively effectively if they are used by the infected or possibly infected themselves – and in an appropriate manner.

Who in public unites Wearing a mouthguard because he is or could be sick lowers the risk of his fellow human being to catch the germ. What percentage is not known. On the other hand, it is clear that this is only the second or third best strategy. If you want to protect others from transmission, it is safest to stay at home and limit contact with others – and then only with appropriate protection.