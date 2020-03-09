Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market was Estimated to be US$ 641.22 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to reach US$ 6,999.35 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period Owing To Rising Number Of Disability Cases, says Absolute Markets Insights

Wheelchair accessible vehicles facilitate easy access for wheelchairs to board a vehicle. Wheelchair users can get around with the assistance of a wheelchair accessible van. The wheelchair along with its carrier can easily board a vehicle either with the help of a ramp or a wheelchair carrying lift. Increasing burden of health conditions associated with disability is fostering the demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles converters market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, more than a billion people or about 15% of the global population have some form of disability. Between 110 million and 190 million adults have high difficulties in functioning. Thereby, expected to nurture the wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market growth over the forecast period.

Worldwide rising need for convenient solutions from patients suffering any form of physical disability from healthcare facilities and old-age homes is assisting in the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market growth. The prominent market participants in the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures (JVs) in order to gain a substantial position in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Skoda Auto started serial production of the new city SUV at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. With this production the company aimed to expand its product portfolio. Vehicle converter manufacturers are focused on developing strong, safe, and efficient wheelchair accessible solutions with different mode of entry and entry point. This is supporting the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market growth by targeting potential customers with various requirements and conditions.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market is expected to reach US$ 10,810.9 Mn by 2027

On the basis of mode of entry, the lift segment followed ramp segment in terms of revenue in 2018 as the lift systems are usually installed in bigger vehicles that provides ample space for modifications. In addition, the lifts mode of entry is most comfortable and safe entry system in the segment.

Based on vehicle type, the trucks segment is expected to exhibit steady market growth during the assessment period due to the use of semi-trucks and trucks as wheelchair accessible vehicles by healthcare settings and old-age homes for carrying multiple number of disabled persons in a single vehicle

Rear entry system is commonly installed in larger vehicle like trucks and vans. The rear point of entry is easily accessible and mostly incorporated with ramp mode of entry. Moreover, the entry system does not get hampered in close proximity parking system. These advantages of rear entry system assists in the dominance of the system over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market are Toyota Motor Corporation, BraunAbility, Skoda Roomster, Grand Voyager, Peugeot Bipper, Renault Kangoo, Fiat Doblo, Freedom Motors USA, Vantage Mobility International, Mobility Ventures LLC, Rollx Vans, Gm coachwork group, Allied Mobility, Gowrings Mobility, SIRUS Automotive, RANSOME Mobility Solutions, Brook Miller, Bristol Street, Clarke Mobility, Mobility Networks Group, Braun Ability, Handicare, Tripod Mobility, group automotive, and KIRCHHOFF Mobility

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market:

By Mode of Entry Ramp Lift

By Vehicle Type SUVs Trucks Others

By Point of Entry Side Entry Rear Entry

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

