What’s driving the Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market | Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Group., Hitachi, Ltd., SEAT, S.A., The Ford Motor Company, ŠKODA AUTO, Miles Continental, Aptiv, BMW UK and others

The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market for the forecast period to 2026.

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026.

Global traffic jam assist systems market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market Research Methodology:

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global traffic jam assist systems market are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, HYUNDAI MOBIS, AUDI AG, Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Group., Hitachi, Ltd., SEAT, S.A., The Ford Motor Company, ŠKODA AUTO, Miles Continental, Aptiv, BMW UK and others.

Complete report on Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition:

Traffic jam assist systems are a combination of different functions so that they can help the driver in heavy congestion traffic situation. They usually consist of adaptive cruise control system, Auto-go capability and lane-keeping assists system. This system has the ability to automatically control accelerator and brakes. Increasing road accidents worldwide is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising traffic congestion will drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for luxury vehicles among population

Rising cases of accidents due to human error will also drive the market

Increasing prevalence for driver assistance system will also act as a driver for the market

Technological advancement and development in TJA systems

Market Restraints:

High cost of the TJA system will act as a restrain for this market

Increasing sceptical attitude among the population due to rising cybercrime will also hinder the market growth

Lack of system reliability will also hamper the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Nissan announced the launch of their new Nissan ProPILOT Assist technology whose main function is to decrease the hassle of stop-and-go driving by controlling acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving. This new technology is a combination of steering assist and intelligent cruise control which is suitable for both heavy and flow traffic situation

In January 2016, Kia announced the launch of their new sub-brand Drive wise which is specially designed to produce Advanced Driver Assistance System. The main aim of the launch is to create more intelligent and safer vehicles and to create fully- autonomous vehicles. The main of the launch is to improve on- road safety and driver assistance

