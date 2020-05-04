Whats driving the Natural Gas Engine Market Growth? Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila

This Natural Gas Engine Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help business achieve business goals.

Global natural gas engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The titled segments and sub-section of the Natural Gas Engine market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Engine Family: Spark Ignited Engine, Dual Fuel Type Engine, High Pressure Direct Injection

By Power Output: 15KW – 100KW, 100KW – 399KW, 400KW – 800KW, 1000-2000KW, 3000KW – 4500KW

By Applications: Natural Gas Gensets, Natural Gas Automotive, Decentralized Energy Generation

Drivers and Restraints of the Natural Gas Engine Industry

Drivers:

Decreased prices of natural gas

Growing environmental concerns

Clean and efficient technology for power generation

Restraints:

Lack of natural fossil fuel reserves results in high import cost

Disparity of natural gas prices across regional markets

Business Professionals in Natural Gas Engine Market are: Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Niigata Power Systems.

