What’s driving the K-12 Game-based Learning Market Trends? Key Company Profiled in GlassLab, Microsoft, Osmo, PlayGen, Banzai Labs, BrainQuake

Game-based learning is the real incorporation of computer games in a study hall. These games are normally instructive in topic, drawing in and inspiring the understudies to learn. Instead of including a layer of identifications and prizes, game-based learning utilizes the benefits of computer games to show a subject or expertise itself. K-12 Game-based Learning Market anticipated witnessing high Growth by +20% CAGR during the forecast year 2020-2027.

The demand for educational video games, simulators, and other game-based learning devices to learn STEM subjects are increasing because it encourages students to undergo live projects or real-time activities so that they can learn by experimenting. The incorporation of game-based learning in STEM subjects help students to overcome the fear of failure in STEM-related examinations by boosting their confidence. This, in turn, boosts the interest of students in complex topics and increases their learning span. Game-based learning benefits both teachers and students in K-12 schools. The market will continue to grow in the region during the estimated period due to the mass adoption of BYOD policies in K-12 schools. This, in turn, will allow students to use digital game-based learning apps and video games using their tablets, iPads, chrome books, and other devices.

The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players: GlassLab, Microsoft, Osmo, PlayGen, Banzai Labs, BrainQuake

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of K-12 Game-based Learning market

Subject-Specific Games

Language Learning Games

Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market by region: Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Analysts also reflected every factor that could be used to distinguish drivers, limitations, opportunities and threats of the Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market. Some of the elements considered for the analysis include annual revenue, key segments, production capacity and new products. Industry principles are also documented for market analysis. This is coupled with understanding business practices of the market, sympathetic government’s presence in the industry, classifying leverage of K-12 Game-based Learning market globally, reviewing commercial terms and conditions and analyzing market subjects and trends.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides strategic analysis of the current market trend and delivers expected trends that would assist stakeholders to take strategic and actionable decisions

Present market quantitative scenario and estimations through 2013-2020

Analysis of the market factors in various geographic regions and help understand business opportunities

Identification of key investment pockets for various applications, services and geographies

Identification of key players and their business performance analysis based on strategies followed by them

Identification of key application segments based on future potential and growth prospects

Top factors affecting the market and analysis of probable changes in impact of those factors

Analysis and evaluation of market trends to provide deep-dive intelligence into every market segment

Competitive analysis based on strategies followed by key players to effectively plan and execute business plan

Micro level analysis based on application, service and geography

Reasons for Purchase:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global bare metal cloud market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the bare metal cloud market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

