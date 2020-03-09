what-you-should-pay-attention-to-when-booking-a-trip

For the summer vacation would now be the time of the bargains. If you book early, the tour operators will reward you with discounts. Up to 40 percent it is if you are already in January for the summer travel destination decides, but even in March you can still save a lot of money. The Rewe subsidiary DER Tour, for example, offers early bird discounts for trips to Italy of up to 20 percent.

But can such offers really be accepted in times of the corona virus, and what happens if the virus later nullifies the trip you have booked?

For the travel industry, there are Worry poison. The German Travel Association speaks of a “challenging year” and a “certain reluctance to book”. January was still quite good for Europe's largest tour operator, the Tui. “Summer business started with a good start to the booking process,” says Tui spokeswoman Anja Braun. But in January the virus was still a long way off. Now it has arrived. And many people don't dare to book their vacation right now.

Although Milan is now cordoned off, there is no travel warning – which has consequences for the cancellation of the trip. Photo: dpa

Because who is a package tour has booked but does not want to compete for fear of infection, remains on his cancellation costs. The shorter you withdraw from the trip, the higher they are. Only if there is an official travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office can you be 100% sure that the organizers will not charge cancellation fees. So far, however, there has only been such a warning for the Chinese cornavirus core zone, the Republic of Hubei.

The Foreign Office advises against trips to Italy

For destinations in Italy, the Federal Foreign Office expanded its information on Sunday to include other regions, including provinces in South Tyrol. Before traveling to these regions, however, it is only “advised against”. This is not yet an official travel warning that would be necessary for cancellations.

In order for Germans to book despite the uncertainty, the tour operators take an unusual step: They offer people who book now the opportunity to rebook later free of charge or to cancel their trip if they are on vacation of the corona virus do not want to compete. In the case of the Tui, this concerns new bookings from 29. February to 18. April. Anyone who books a trip or has already booked during this time can register until 14 Change days before departure if the situation in the holiday country is aggravated by the corona virus. The offer applies to trips by Tui and Alltours, the free cancellation period ends – so far – on 30. April.

The Duisburg tour operator Schauinsland offers similar services to its customers. Who until 31. March booked a package tour or a hotel room, can also until 14 Cancel free of charge days before departure. The free cancellation should be made by 15. April possible. FTI allows customers who are in the period from March 1st to 18. Book a trip in April, cancellation without cancellation costs by 30. April. This applies not only to FTI offers, but also to “5vorFlug” and “BigXtra”. The Rewe tourism subsidiary DER Touristik had already decided at the beginning of last week to relax and cancel offers for trips to Asia.

Package travelers can cancel more easily

They want to “give customers security when booking”, emphasizes Marek Andryszak, head of Tui Germany. Package tours with such offers are actually better protected than tourists who travel on their own. “A single traveler cannot cancel or rebook free of charge even if his travel destination is directly affected by the corona virus,” warns Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi.

Clearly, that some people think about travel insurance to get themselves protect. A travel health insurance abroad would not only pay for treatment at the holiday resort, but also for a return transport to Germany if you fell ill on vacation. Consumer advocates believe that such protection makes sense.

Travel in times of Corona: In China, passengers have to fill out arrival cards. Photo: dpa

But when it comes to the cost of a trip, health insurance does not help. Here travelers would need travel cancellation or cancellation insurance to avoid sitting on the cancellation costs.

When the travel cancellation insurance pays

Fear of infection is enough as a reason for withdrawal. “Anyone who has already booked a trip to Italy or is currently traveling there and would like to cancel or cancel the trip purely for fear of lung disease runs the risk of being left with the consequential costs,” says Bianca Boss from the Association of Insured Persons. A travel cancellation insurance is provided if the traveler cannot start the trip for personal reasons or has to cancel it. This can be a fire or a broken water pipe in the house – but mostly it is diseases that prevent travel. If the doctor certifies that you are unable to travel, this is a case for the insurance company.

In this respect, the insurance could also help in times of the corona virus. If there is a medical suspicion of infection, the travel cancellation insurance must pay, attorney Karimi knows. However, it is important that the traveler visits the doctor “as soon as possible” and at best contacts the insurer before the cancellation. If the symptoms of the illness coincide with the start of the trip, the latter should no longer work.

It is more complicated if you are in quarantine without being ill yourself. “The insurance industry has agreed to be accommodating,” emphasizes Karimi. However, it remains to be seen whether you can rely on it. However, if you fall ill at the holiday location, the legal situation is clear: In this case, the tour operator must continue to pay for the accommodation, no matter how long it takes. Travel expenses are covered by the medical treatment.