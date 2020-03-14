what-you-should-pay-attention-to-in-everyday-life-with-home-office

The corona virus is forcing more and more companies to send their employees home to their home office. The risk of infection is significantly lower in your own four walls. But not every company offers the opportunity to work at home.

This is particularly unsettling for workers who still have to go to the office. So far, there is no right to a home office, says lawyer Simon Felsmann, an expert in labor law. If there are corresponding regulations in the employment or collective agreement, employees are often free to work from home. As long as they do not exist, employees must continue to appear in the office.

“Home office and mobile work is still a privilege for a few,” criticized the Greens Bundestag member Beate Müller-Gemmeke. Your parliamentary group in the Bundestag only called for a right to a home office for everyone on Thursday. Because working from home offers numerous advantages, such as less stress, more self-determination and the compatibility of work and family, says Müller-Gemmeke.

In times of a corona epidemic, the home office can convey a feeling of security. But so far, the same applies here: if there is no regulation in the company for home work, it will be difficult. “Fear of infection alone does not justify a home office,” says Felsmann. “In case of doubt, the employer is entitled to refuse the remuneration if you stay at home without excuse.” But if there is an employee in the company who is infected with the corona virus, the health authorities can order that work is only done from home.

An ergonomic nightmare

In this case, the employer must ensure that his employees are equipped in such a way that they can get out of their apartment can work with the appropriate office technology. The office infrastructure is often not available in the home office. That is why it is fundamentally more difficult to put yourself into work mode.

Few employees also have desks with an external screen and keyboard at home, says Hartmut Schulze. He is a professor of occupational psychology at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland and researches home office. Instead, people often work with the laptop from the kitchen table or the couch at home – an ergonomic nightmare that results in back pain and tension. Schulze should also ensure good posture at home to prevent physical problems.

Employees also have to comply with business and company secrets and data protection regulations at home, says occupational safety expert Felsmann. One example is sensitive materials, such as files, that are brought home. Employees have to handle this data carefully and don't just leave it lying around in the living room.

“Crash course” in terms of home office

“Corona is a completely new situation that we have never had in German history,” says Felsmann. He believes that the forced confrontation with the home office will have repercussions in the companies. “Then certain labor law principles will be looked at again under the impression of Corona.”

For the companies, this is a “crash course” when it comes to home office, Schulze agrees. The employees were often not prepared for work from home. That is precisely why it is important to regularly hold virtual jour fixes in order to coordinate. “Especially when you are at home and no longer have everyday contact with colleagues and superiors, it is important to regularly request and receive feedback in order to be able to orientate yourself in your work and to be valued,” says Schulze.

The industrial psychologist considers it difficult that many companies send their employees to their home office in a rush because of the corona virus. For him, one thing is certain: if children or relatives who need to be looked after are at home, this is an absolute no-go for productivity in the home office. Because then the line between professional and private is particularly difficult to draw. However, this also applies to employees who work long-term from home more than three days a week. Family, home office and leisure then blend into one another, explains Schulze. This can lead to stress symptoms because workers can no longer switch off.

Home work carries risks

Also a study by the scientific institute of the AOK health insurance companies from 2019 points out the psychological risks of working from home: exhaustion, sleep problems and difficulty concentrating. According to industrial psychologist Schulze, this is also due to the lack of rituals. “If someone often works from home late into the night and still has to get out early in the morning, this can lead to problems falling asleep or you wake up at night,” says Schulze. It is therefore important to have your own place to work, where you can consciously cross the line from private to work.

Not everyone is suitable for working in the home office. Those who struggle can try to continue rituals from everyday work. One should not do without the morning routine – just do not answer e-mails in pajamas, but shower, have breakfast and behave as if you were going to the office. It is also more dynamic and professional to make phone calls at your own desk when your hair is combed. In addition, one should ban private things from the workplace, the concentration is then easier.

Fixed working hours can also help you to be productive. If the working hours are fixed in the contract, according to Felsmann they are even mandatory in your own four walls. However, this does not allow employers to monitor their own employees. Your own apartment belongs to privacy.

Informal discussions between colleagues are also important for the home office. If you only work at home alone and do not have a regular virtual exchange, this could lead to social isolation. Then productivity drops, you feel lonely and fall into depressed moods more easily, explains Schulze. He therefore suggests to arrange a virtual coffee drink, for example. These contacts are an important resource against stress.