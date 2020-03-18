what-you-have-to-consider-when-doing-sports

Simon Perikles, 47, heads the sports medicine department at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz. Here he explains what he advises in the current situation.

Mr. Simon, helps sports against the corona virus ?

Many athletes are unsettled. You wonder if sport prevents or is it even risky.

And what's the answer?

It can be both. But primarily it helps.

To what extent?

The data situation in this regard is clear: If you are moderately physically active, you will strengthen your immune system. This is above the possible risks.

What are the risks?

If you jog, for example, you should keep at least two meters away from the people next to you. It's really important. Everyone who jogs knows this: even from a few meters away you can smell the cigarette smoke strongly. Depending on the weather, a virus like smoke spreads in the air; it sinks sometimes faster, sometimes more slowly to the ground. Therefore, it is quite possible that you get infected while jogging, or just infect others if you do not keep the distance of two meters.

Under which external conditions are the risks greatest?

If it is foggy and is humid and the air is still, so there is little wind This is a good breeding ground for the spread of viruses. In contrast, UV rays are bad for the viruses. Sun also prevents infections by strengthening the immune system. That's why I recommend sport when the weather is nice. And basically every athlete should know that – with high intensity of sports – in the first 30 Minutes to four hours after exercise, the susceptibility to infections increases. This is partly due to the fact that the mucous membranes are stressed during sports, especially if the respiratory rate is high and the immune defense against the mucous membrane can be temporarily weakened.

Are there any sports that you particularly recommend?

Basically, it is important that everyone continues to practice their sport as usual. Anyone who changes the sport or the load abruptly takes unnecessary risks. Such as the risk of injuring yourself. This in turn entails a visit to the doctor, which currently always harbors a residual risk. Therefore, it is best to do sports – if possible – as you have done so far. Ball athletes are often able to tackle suitable fitness training as an alternative.

Who now should do without sport

which Do people recommend giving up exercise given the coronavirus epidemic?

Both influenza and covid – 19 – viruses are dangerous for humans, who suffer from lung diseases. Asthma sufferers should exercise caution these days. For example, when they notice that the heart rate is higher than usual. This can be a sign of an infection. In addition, the recommendation always applies that you should only start sport again if you have been fever-free for a week.

Many people are currently working in the home office instead of in the office. Do you think that the movement is even less than it already is?

This certainly applies to the majority of people working from home. You no longer walk down the corridors and talk to colleagues et cetera. On average, a few meters are covered in the home office. That is why it is important to take breaks or just do a little armchair gymnastics.

The organized sport in Germany stands still, sports halls are closed. What do you think of it?

I think that the closure of gymnasiums is a was a sensible measure. In the future, they could also be used as transition areas for diagnostics and care; even if a second wave of the virus hits us much harder than this first. Then the gymnasiums could still be very important.